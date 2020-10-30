Instaworthy HDB blocks, old-school Teochew porridge and national monuments: Unique spots to visit in Hougang

If you scroll through a list of Instagrammable spots in Singapore, it's nearly inevitable that a HDB block with a huge rainbow mural will pop up.

And if you weren't aware yet, that very rainbow block can be found in Hougang. Block 316 at Hougang Avenue 7 to be precise.

This and 18 other sites are part of the new National Heritage Board (NHB) heritage trail in Hougang that was launched yesterday (Oct 30). For reference, the right pronunciation is Au Kang, which is Teochew for "at the back of the river", since this is one of Singapore's largest Teochew enclaves.

Here are some spots to hit if you are looking for somewhere new to explore in Singapore since going overseas is still on hold for now.

HDB blocks that deserve a spot on your Instagram feed

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Other than the rainbow mural at block 316, there is another brightly-hued block in Hougang. The facade of Block 25 along Upper Serangoon Road features a bright and sunny sky. Both murals were part of HDB's efforts to create a sense of identity for different estates in Singapore in the 1980s.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Fun fact: If you flip back to older photos of Block 316, you'll realise that the rainbow has shifted positions on the block over the years.

Other than murals, HDB also included unique architectural features in the flats of Hougang.

The unique rounded edges in Hougang HDB blocks PHOTO: AsiaOne

While most HDB blocks are angular by nature with mostly sharp 90 degree edges, in certain parts of Hougang, you'll find flats with curved columns and rounded balconies instead. A cluster of such blocks can be seen along Avenue 7, right by the rainbow mural block.

Tuck into traditional Teochew delights

Since Hougang has a large Teochew population, it's not surprising that you'll find stores selling Teochew porridge and Ah Seah Teochew Porridge has been in business since 1964.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

There's a large variety of dishes to go with your porridge here, including traditional Teochew dishes like braised duck, braised pork, mixed vegetables and meatballs.

And who might Ah Seah be? It's the pet name of the founder Lee Huat who has since passed on the daily running of the business to his daughter.

The assortment of side dishes available at Ah Seng Teochew Porridge PHOTO: AsiaOne

If you are looking for traditional Teochew and Hokkien pastries, head to Neo Kian Guan Confectionery & Cakes. In operation since 1932, the shop sells everyday snack as well as pastries and confections used for weddings and religious ceremonies. Try laohua, made of puffed glutinous rice and sugar.

Places of worship that are now national monuments

There are a number of well-known religious buildings located in Hougang, including temples, churches and mosques. Of these, two have been gazetted as national monuments — Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and Hougang Tou Mu Kang.

Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary PHOTO: AsiaOne

The church was first established in a shack in 1852 for the Teochew Christian community. As the congregation grew, a Neo-Gothic building was constructed with pointed arches and ribbed vaults, and when it was first built, it could be seen from afar as it was one the tallest structures in the area. Till today, there is still a Teochew service held weekly, in addition to English, Mandarin and Korean mass services.

Do note that the church premises are currently closed as renovations are taking place and is expected to be completed mid-2021.

The other national monument, Hougang Tou Mu Kang, is also known as Kew Ong Yah Temple. This is a place for worship for the Nine Emperor Gods who are believed to help ward off epidemics and diseases. The temple is known for its spectacular 11-day festivities during the 9th lunar month.

More information about the 18 historical sites that are part of the Hougang heritage trail can be found in the companion guide and map on Roots.sg. You can also choose to take one of the three thematic trail routes that are outlined on the site.

kailun@asiaone.com