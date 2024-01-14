Intentions over resolutions: How to gently guide your 2024 goals to success

As the saying goes, ‘old habits die hard’ – and when it comes to New Year’s resolutions, truer words have never been spoken. As much as we aspire to turn over a new leaf come every New Year, it rarely lasts long before that motivation fizzles. Before we know it we slip back into familiar routines, feeling disappointed at missed opportunities again. So in the spirit of ‘New Year, New Me’, this year try working on an alternative route: setting intentions instead of resolutions for a clearer, and healthier 2024 ahead!

Intentions vs Resolutions

Let’s take it from the beginning – why are intentions different from resolutions?

Oxford Dictionary defines a resolution as a ‘a definite decision to do or not to do something’ which means that when you set a resolution, you are basically forcing yourself into something that is final, unchanging and leaving no room for error. Resolutions often don’t end well as they require a great deal of willpower and deprivation to make them work.

Whereas an intention is defined by Oxford as ‘what you intend or plan to do; your aim’ which immediately feels more forgiving, leaving room for adjustment and course correction. Intentions are still goals, but they’re more flexible – like life. While resolutions focus on the end goal – and making us feel worse when we fall short. Intentions focus on enjoying the daily journey, not just the destination.

With that said, while setting an intention may seem simple enough, there are still some things you will need to be mindful of to make sure it doesn’t veer into turning into a resolution. Always remember that intentions are about practising self-compassion and going at your own pace so you start seeing small wins on the daily!

Setting your intentions

Now that we’ve determined that setting intentions holds more benefits than resolutions for you to keep track of your success and progress for the upcoming year, let’s dive into the most common resolutions and how you can you turn them around into intentions and taking small steps to slowly reach your intended goals.

Exercising more

Year after year, exercising more tops the list of popular New Year’s resolutions. Yet frequently, the push to force daily intense gym workouts backfires into plain rage-quitting. Rather than trudging yourself to the gym at 5AM everyday set an intention that builds consistent activity into life’s existing pockets. Try visiting the gym two to three times a week for 30 to 60 minutes if that fits lunchtime or post-work energy levels. Can’t imagine high kicks between meetings? Try clocking 10,000 steps or opt for quick YouTube home workouts on your hybrid off-days to bump movement. The key is starting where you are – not imposing ideals. Small fitness intentions sustain far longer, than overnight overhauls – just remember to keep it fun, doable, and moving a little more.

Eating healthier

Another common resolution – many attempt to eat healthier by completely depriving themselves of indulgences and embarking on strict ‘all-or-nothing’ dieting. Yet banning all indulgences often backfires and before you know it, that kale habit lies buried under cookie crumbs once more. Rather than forcing yourself to eat clean every single meal, try setting a flexible intention to nurture balanced nutrition. Gradually shift habits through building blocks – learning proper portion control, experimenting with nutritious home-cooked recipes you genuinely enjoy, opting for meal prep services and allowing for some moderation of cravings – making this balanced intention framework to eat cleaner while eliminating the sense of restriction that drives extreme binge eating.

Prioritising wellness and mental health

As the hustle and bustle of everyday life slowly takes a toll, more people aim to prioritise physical and mental well-being. Yet, imposing expectations to always push harder often backfires by February, when we fail to see rigid resolutions through. This year, find purpose and peace in activities that reset through self-care. Incorporate small, everyday wellness intentions like resting more to start days energised, carving out minutes for on-the-go meditation apps, expressing your thoughts and emotions of the day through journaling, or simply being kinder to yourself, especially when things tend to fall apart.

Flexible intentions centred around mindfulness allows you to make space for replenishment without demanding perfection. Remember that the goal isn’t just checking boxes but just showing up for yourself each day as best you can.

Managing finances better

Let’s be real – in this day and age with the current economy, making ends meet is challenging enough without indulging too. Despite our hardest work efforts, financial planning falls short frequently as constant bills pile up. Not to mention the recent GST hike. The result? We end up living paycheque to paycheque in survival mode far too often. So if your resolution aims to manage finances better and free up spending money, try smaller intentions first. Document your spending habits each month to discover where cutbacks may help give you more financial freedom. Open an emergency fund savings account on auto-deduct for a comfortable fixed amount when setting cash aside proves difficult. Alternatively, our personal favourite, try investing in a savings challenge booklet to visualise small consistent contributions reaching your goals over time and to gamify saving making it more fun – plus that sense of accomplishment!

Learning a new skill

We’re all working to constantly better ourselves – be it personally or professionally. Learning a new skill is a common New Year’s resolution too, like finally mastering another language or being a pro at gardening. However, the hardcore effort required to reach those ambitious goals often undoes our good intentions, leaving us feeling disappointed when we fall short yet again.

Similarly to the previous intentions, focus more on daily consistency rather than cramming hours sporadically. For example if learning a new language is something you wish you take on this upcoming year, try sparing 10 to 15 minutes a day. Language apps like Duolingo, keep you consistent as they provide daily exercises that allow you to fulfil your intentions whilst keeping your progress consistent. If picking up a new skill set tempts you, break the learning process into micro milestones. Gradually read up on the fundamentals, start applying that knowledge through real world usage, learn from the mistakes that will happen, and iterate improvements over time. These small intentions still play a crucial part in achieving long term goals. Even if you don’t reach your overall goal come year’s end, each small feat accomplished along the journey deserves an applause.

This article was first published in City Nomads.

