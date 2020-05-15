International day of families: How to help those in need

Today is International Day of Families, a UN observance day which celebrates the importance of families while promoting awareness about the various issues that families face worldwide.

With the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, this year's theme, which focuses on families in development, is especially relevant, highlighting the importance of social policies which protect vulnerable individuals and families.

For example, Singapore's Family Service Centres (FSCs) provide help and support to individuals and families in need. Staffed by social service professionals, there are 47 FSCs located in various HDB estates across Singapore. These FSCs provide a variety of services, including the following:

  • Casework consultations with individuals and families regarding personal, social and emotional challenges
  • Counselling for various familial issues such as marital issues, behavioural problems in children, family violence and financial difficulties
  • Information and Referral services to link families with further resources to aid them, such as employment agencies and shelters
  • Community Support Programmes like reading clubs for children, support groups and workshops

To find the FSC nearest to your home, you can use the FSC E-Locator here

Want to support needy families in Singapore? Here are some ways you can help:

1. #SGUnited Buka Puasa

𝐖𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧 𝐚 #𝐒𝐆𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐮𝐤𝐚 𝐏𝐮𝐚𝐬𝐚 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝟏𝟓,𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐟𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐮𝐢𝐬’ 𝐳𝐚𝐤𝐚𝐭 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐟𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐡𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞. . Together with Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS), @rlafoundationsg @pafrenz @rosesofpeace @smcci , 𝐰𝐞 𝐚𝐢𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐞 $𝟐.𝟓 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧. 𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐝𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐞? 💳 While Muis is funding $1 million to kickstart this project, we need to raise the remaining $1.5 million needed on tinyurl.com/bukapuasasg until 23 May. 𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐝𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐬? 📥 If you would like to register for the daily meals, or perhaps you know of others who may benefit from this effort, please visit http://bukapuasa.sg and register for the daily meals from 18 April onwards. 𝑳𝒆𝒕 𝒖𝒔 𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒑 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒘𝒂𝒓𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒂𝒑𝒑𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒕𝒆 𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒉𝒆𝒂𝒍𝒕𝒉𝒄𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒇𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒃𝒖𝒕𝒆 𝒕𝒐 𝒕𝒉𝒐𝒔𝒆 𝒘𝒉𝒐 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒔𝒊𝒈𝒏𝒊𝒇𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒍𝒚 𝒂𝒇𝒇𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒃𝒚 𝑪𝑶𝑽𝑰𝑫-19. 𝑯𝒆𝒍𝒑 𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒔𝒖𝒑𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒐𝒔𝒆 𝒊𝒏 𝒏𝒆𝒆𝒅. #rlafsg #bukapuasasg #bthebetteryou #sgunitedbukapuasa

About the campaign: The #SGUnited Buka Puasa initiative aims to provide 20,000 free Buka Puasa meals daily to healthcare workers, their families and families-in-need.

How to donate: Go to this link at Giving.sg and make a donation of $10, $50, $100, $200 or any other amount. Every $50 donation will provide 2 families-in-need of 4 with Buka Puasa meals.

2. The Courage Fund

About the campaign: Established in 2003 when Singapore was hit by the SARS outbreak, The Courage Fund provides financial support to lower-income households with at least one Singapore citizen or PR family member who has contracted Covid-19 or been issued a Stay-Home Notice, mandatory Leave of Absence or Home Quarantine Order.

How to donate: You can support The Courage Fund by donating here or here

3. Project Love: Overcoming Covid-19 for families in crisis

❤️As the nation continues to battle the COVID-19 situation and the economy and jobs are impacted, many families have been adversely affected by the loss of jobs and uncertainty of the situation. We appeal for your kind help for the most vulnerable and financially needy families to sustain themselves in the face of this pandemic. Click link on bio to donate to Project Love. Together, we will overcome!💪 . For general giving, please go to 👉 tinyurl.com/nlcsdonate Help us share the word! Thank you @giving.sg for providing us this platform and waiving the admin fee. 🙏 . . . #sgunited #donate #singapore #covid19 #fundraising #covidfundraising #projectlove #newlife #helpneedyfamilies #outreach

About the campaign: Project Love provides financial assistance to needy families with schooling children to protect their mental and physical wellbeing and minimise the likelihood of them remaining within the poverty trap.

This initiative is run by New Life Community Services, which operates a variety of community-based services including three childcare centres, two student care centres, youth hubs and reading intervention programmes.

How to donate: Go to this link at Giving.sg and make a donation of $50, $200, $300, $500 or any other amount.

4. Underprivileged children, single mother and special needs fund

About the campaign: As its name suggests, this fund supports underprivileged children, children with special needs and single mothers from households which are struggling financially.

The fund is an initiative by Social Health Growth, a charity organisation which supports beneficiaries such as low-income families and single parents by helping them with basic necessities like rice, oil, noodles and milk powder for infants.

How to donate: Go to this link at Giving.sg and make a donation of $10, $50, $100, $200 or any other amount.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

