International day of families: How to help those in need

Today is International Day of Families, a UN observance day which celebrates the importance of families while promoting awareness about the various issues that families face worldwide.

With the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, this year's theme, which focuses on families in development, is especially relevant, highlighting the importance of social policies which protect vulnerable individuals and families.

For example, Singapore's Family Service Centres (FSCs) provide help and support to individuals and families in need. Staffed by social service professionals, there are 47 FSCs located in various HDB estates across Singapore. These FSCs provide a variety of services, including the following:

Casework consultations with individuals and families regarding personal, social and emotional challenges

Counselling for various familial issues such as marital issues, behavioural problems in children, family violence and financial difficulties

Information and Referral services to link families with further resources to aid them, such as employment agencies and shelters

Community Support Programmes like reading clubs for children, support groups and workshops

To find the FSC nearest to your home, you can use the FSC E-Locator here

Want to support needy families in Singapore? Here are some ways you can help:

1. #SGUnited Buka Puasa

About the campaign: The #SGUnited Buka Puasa initiative aims to provide 20,000 free Buka Puasa meals daily to healthcare workers, their families and families-in-need.

How to donate: Go to this link at Giving.sg and make a donation of $10, $50, $100, $200 or any other amount. Every $50 donation will provide 2 families-in-need of 4 with Buka Puasa meals.

2. The Courage Fund

About the campaign: Established in 2003 when Singapore was hit by the SARS outbreak, The Courage Fund provides financial support to lower-income households with at least one Singapore citizen or PR family member who has contracted Covid-19 or been issued a Stay-Home Notice, mandatory Leave of Absence or Home Quarantine Order.

How to donate: You can support The Courage Fund by donating here or here

3. Project Love: Overcoming Covid-19 for families in crisis

About the campaign: Project Love provides financial assistance to needy families with schooling children to protect their mental and physical wellbeing and minimise the likelihood of them remaining within the poverty trap.

This initiative is run by New Life Community Services, which operates a variety of community-based services including three childcare centres, two student care centres, youth hubs and reading intervention programmes.

How to donate: Go to this link at Giving.sg and make a donation of $50, $200, $300, $500 or any other amount.

4. Underprivileged children, single mother and special needs fund

About the campaign: As its name suggests, this fund supports underprivileged children, children with special needs and single mothers from households which are struggling financially.

The fund is an initiative by Social Health Growth, a charity organisation which supports beneficiaries such as low-income families and single parents by helping them with basic necessities like rice, oil, noodles and milk powder for infants.

How to donate: Go to this link at Giving.sg and make a donation of $10, $50, $100, $200 or any other amount.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.