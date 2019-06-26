International schools in Singapore 2019 - guide to fees and costs for the best expat schools

So you're moving to Singapore with the kids in tow. If you've decided to enrol your kids in an international school rather than a local one, you might still be overwhelmed by the options. Despite Singapore's small size, there are many international schools crammed onto the tiny island due to the high proportion of foreign nationals.

Now, you've heard about the island nation's high education standards, which have landed Singapore's students the top spot in numerous global education rankings. But you've also heard horror stories of crushing school stress and heavy workloads that turn kids into little robots. So which international school should you go with?

MOST RECOMMENDED INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS IN SINGAPORE AND WHERE THEY ARE

International schools come in all shapes and sizes in Singapore. Some schools have built up a reputation for nurturing Ivy League-ready overachievers. Others are known as a hotbed of budding party animals. And there are still others that are, unfortunately, regarded as places where students enrol just to secure a visa.

The following are some of Singapore's most popular and more highly regarded international schools. Of course, your home country will also play a part in influencing your choice of school, as you might want to ensure your kids receive a formal education in your native language or continue under the same system they were under back home.