International schools in Singapore 2019 - guide to fees and costs for the best expat schools

Joanne Poh
MoneySmart

So you're moving to Singapore with the kids in tow. If you've decided to enrol your kids in an international school rather than a local one, you might still be overwhelmed by the options. Despite Singapore's small size, there are many international schools crammed onto the tiny island due to the high proportion of foreign nationals.

Now, you've heard about the island nation's high education standards, which have landed Singapore's students the top spot in numerous global education rankings. But you've also heard horror stories of crushing school stress and heavy workloads that turn kids into little robots. So which international school should you go with?

MOST RECOMMENDED INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS IN SINGAPORE AND WHERE THEY ARE

International schools come in all shapes and sizes in Singapore. Some schools have built up a reputation for nurturing Ivy League-ready overachievers. Others are known as a hotbed of budding party animals. And there are still others that are, unfortunately, regarded as places where students enrol just to secure a visa.

The following are some of Singapore's most popular and more highly regarded international schools. Of course, your home country will also play a part in influencing your choice of school, as you might want to ensure your kids receive a formal education in your native language or continue under the same system they were under back home.

School Address Telephone number
Singapore American School 40 Woodlands Street 41 (S) 738547 6363 3403
United World College of South East Asia 1207 Dover Rd (S) 139654 6775 5344
Canadian International School Lakeside Campus: 7 Jurong West St 41 (S) 649414

 

Tanjong Katong Campus: 371 Tanjong Katong Road (S) 437128

 Lakeside Campus: 6467 1732

 

Tanjong Katong Campus: 6345 1573
Australian International School 1 Lorong Chuan (S) 556818 6883 5155
Tanglin Trust School 95 Portsdown Rd (S) 139299 6778 0771
Overseas Family School 81 Pasir Ris Heights (S) 519292 6738 0211
Dulwich College (Singapore) 71 Bukit Batok West Ave 8 (S) 658966 6890 1000
Dover Court International School 301 Dover Road (S) 139644 6775 7664
GESS 7 Dairy Farm Lane (S) 677621 6469 1131
Nexus International School 201 Ulu Pandan Rd, (S) 596468 6536 6566
Chatsworth International School 37 Emerald Hill Rd (S) 229313 6737 5955
Global Indian International School Queenstown Campus: 1 Mei Chin Road (S) 149253

 

Balestier Campus: 51 Jalan Rajah (S) 329154

East Coast Campus: 82 Cheviot Hill (S) 459663

Mountbatten Campus: Block G Mountbatten Centre 231 Mountbatten Road (S) 397999

 Queenstown Campus: 6914 7000

 

Balestier Campus: 6254 3258

East Coast Campus: 6442 6670

Mountbatten Campus: 6509 8097
The Japanese School Singapore 95 Clementi Road (S) 129782 6775 3366
ISS International School 21 Preston Rd (S) 109355 6475 4188
One World International School Nanyang Campus: 21 Jurong West Street 81 (S) 649075

 

East Coast Campus: 696 Upper Changi Rd East (S) 486826

 6542 2285
GEMS World Academy (Singapore) 2 Yishun Street 42 (S) 768039 6808 7321

Be aware that the most popular schools on the list often have very long waitlists.

HOW MUCH DO INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS IN SINGAPORE CHARGE?

International schools in Singapore are some of the world's most expensive.

For comparison's sake, we've compiled a list of some of the costs you can expect to pay when enrolling your child at an international school.

School Annual tuition fees Does tuition fee include any extras?
Singapore American School $30,981 (Preschool)
$39,164 to $44,141 (kindergarten to high school)		 Includes re-enrolment, maintenance of facilities and tuition
United World College of South East Asia $45,145 to $48,600 (K1 to Grade 12) for first year

 

$35,570 to $43,025 (Grade 12) for second and subsequent years

 Development levy
Canadian International School $16,500 to $24,000 (Nursery half-day or full-day at Lakeside campus) per year

 

$32,100 to $40,900 (pre-kindergarten full-day to grade 12 at Lakeside campus) per year

Tanjong Katong campus’ fees are slightly cheaper

  
Australian International School $14,832 to $31,480 (Nursery to preschool, 3 to 5 days half or full sessions

 

$34,824 to $42,432 (prep to Year 12) 

 All books, stationery, Parents Association membership.

 

Lunch is included for Early Years students.

Excursions are included for Early Years and Elementary School students.
Tanglin Trust School $7,441 to $9,638 (nursery to Year 2) 

 

$10,224 to $13,316 (Year 3 to 13)

 Textbooks and exercise books
Overseas Family School $16,000 to $41,000 (Pre-K1 half-day to Grade 12)  
Dulwich College (Singapore) $16,400 (Nursery half-day) to $45,500 (Year 12)  
Dover Court International School $14,985 to $31,350 (Nursery half day to Year 13)  
GESS $12,250 to $26,230 (Toddler to pre-primary) to $27,450 to $34,010 (Primary to High School European Section)  
Nexus International School $21,660 (Nursery half day) to $38,584 (Year 13)  
Chatsworth International School $23,819.40 to $32,788.80 (Kindergarten to Year 13)  
Global Indian International School $12,394.88 (Nursery) to $17,470.96 (Nursery to Class 10)  
The Japanese School Singapore $6,612 (Primary) to $7,511.40 (Secondary)  
ISS International School $25,040 (K1) to $37,520 (Grade 12)  
One World International School $17,271 to $19,857 (Early Childhood to Grade 10) Fees include 2 sets of school uniforms, academic field trips, textbooks and technology/IT equipment
GEMS World Academy (Singapore) $11,600 to $38,750 (Nursery half-day to Grade 12)  

WHAT ADDITIONAL FEES DO THESE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS CHARGE?

In addition to the annual tuition fees, you will also typically be charged a hefty application fee when your child applies, and/or an enrolment fee to confirm his or her spot once accepted. Many schools also charge an annual facility or building fees, sometimes referred to as a capital or development levy.

Here's how much each school charges on top of their annual tuition fees.

SINGAPORE AMERICAN SCHOOL

Application fee: $2,500

Enrolment fee: $7,490 for US passport or green card holders, $9,630 for students not holding US passport or green card

Re-enrollment fee: $2,500 per year

Facility fee/building fee/capital levy/development levy: $7,383

Other fees:

  • Bus transportation: $956 to $1,865 per semester
  • Uniforms: $158 to $200
  • School lunch: $5.50 to $8 per day
  • EAA courses: $55 to $100
  • English language learning: $6,420
  • Laptop (for high school): $1,500 to $2,200
  • Interim Semester (for high school): $85 to $4,400
  • AP exams: $220 per paper
  • IASAS trip (for high school): $125 to $900
  • CSA: $55 to $1,100 (per class / session)
  • Student Leave of Absence: $5,000

UNITED WORLD COLLEGE OF SOUTH EAST ASIA

Application fee: $615

Enrolment fee: $4,900

Facility fee/building fee/capital levy/development levy: Included in tuition fee

Other fees:

  • Residential boarding fee: $36,700
  • Amenities fund for boarders: $300
  • Parents' Association Fee: $30 per year
  • Outdoor Education trips: $6 to $1,000 per year
  • Exam fees: $1,350 (G10), $1,400 (F12)
  • Uniform: $60 to $280

CANADIAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

Application fee: $2,500

Enrolment fee: $3,500 for first child, $2,800 for second child, waived for third and subsequent child

Facility fee/building fee/capital levy/development levy: N/A

Other fees:

  • Support Programmes for English and Learning: $5,000 to $6,000 per year
  • Field work/excursions: $1 to $6,500
  • Hats and caps: $18 each
  • PE uniform: $15 to $400
  • Activities: $2 to $3,000
  • Stationery, bags, clear folders, consumables and materials: $0.50 to $100
  • Locks for lockers: $15
  • Exam, testing and marking fees: $1 to $2,000

AUSTRALIAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

Application fee: $500

Enrolment fee: $2,860

Facility fee/building fee/capital levy/development levy: $2,675 for Early Years students, $6,420 for Elementary and Secondary School students

Other fees:

  • Technology fee: $535 for Elementary students, $300 for Year 6 to 12 students with own laptop, $963 for Year 6 to 12 students with school-provided laptop
  • English as Additional Language fee: $3,210
  • Intensive Language Course: $4,280
  • Examination fees
  • Additional school report: $15 each

TANGLIN TRUST SCHOOL

Application fee: N/A

Enrolment fee: N/A

Capital levy: $3,500 (waived from 3rd child onwards)

Building fund: $1,541

Facility fee/building fee/capital levy/development levy: $1,541, $3,500 capital levy payable for up to two students per family, waived for third and subsequent students

Other fees:

  • Exam fees
  • Personal mobile technology device (for Year 5 to 13)
  • Trips and activities

OVERSEAS FAMILY SCHOOL

Application fee: N/A

Enrolment fee: $2,000

Facility fee/building fee/capital levy/development levy: N/A

Other fees:

  • School uniforms and sports attire
  • Examinations
  • Excursions and field trips
  • CCAs
  • Course/educational materials

DULWICH COLLEGE (SINGAPORE)

Application fee: $4,500

Enrolment fee: $3,500

Facility fee/building fee/capital levy/development levy: $3,750

Other fees:

  • English as an Additional Language: $3,300 per year (Year 1 to 9)
  • Specialist support for children who need small class instruction: $34,950 to $37,950 per year
  • Admissions assessment fee for specialist support: $535
  • Examination fees
  • Compulsory school camps and trips
  • Learning support or therapy services

DOVER COURT INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

Application fee: $1,000

Enrolment fee: $2,800

Facility fee/building fee/capital levy/development levy: $1,500

Other fees:

  • School uniforms
  • Examination fees
  • Compulsory school camps and trips
  • School bus
  • School lunches
  • ECAs and individual instrument lessons
  • Learning Support fee: $120 per hour
  • Therapy fees: $160 per hour

GERMAN EUROPEAN SCHOOL SINGAPORE (GESS)

Enrolment fee: $2,945

Facility fee/building fee/capital levy/development levy: $4,890

Other fees:

  • Learning material / excursions: $40 to $250
  • CCA per course: $260
  • Learning Support: $1,390 per semester
  • Extended afternoon programme (German section): $200 to $1,200 per year
  • English as an Additional Language: $1,390 per semester
  • Dutch as a mother tongue: $2,140 per year
  • Examination fees for IB (Grade 12): $1,500
  • Class trips, enrichment week and excursion fees: $$200 to $1,600

NEXUS INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

Application fee: $856

Enrolment fee: $2,354

Facility fee/building fee/capital levy/development levy: $1,712

Other fees:

  • Textbooks: Up to $500 per year level
  • House t-shirts: $20 per piece
  • Examination fees (IGCSE): $150 to $2,500
  • Examination fees (IB): $1,400 to $2,500
  • Managebac Account for CAS (IB Year 12): $50
  • Yearbook: $20
  • Field trips: Up to $7,000 per trip
  • CCAs: Up to $700 per season
  • Student's Pass processing fee: $30
  • Visa fee: $60 to $90
  • Intensive English Support fee: $2,675 per semester
  • Additional English Support fee: $561,75 per semester

CHATSWORTH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

Application fee: $240 to $250

Enrolment fee: $2,400 to $2,500

Facility fee/building fee/capital levy/development levy: $2,247

Other fees:

  • English as an Additional Language fees if required
  • Learning Support fees if required
  • Apple MacBook compulsory for all Year 7 to 13 students

GLOBAL INDIAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

Application fee: $445.12 (Nursery) to $3,715.04 (Class 12)

Enrolment fee: N/A

Facility fee/building fee/capital levy/development levy: $860.28 (Nursery) to $6,957.12 (Class 10) per year

Other fees:

  • Bus fee: $3,988.96 to $4,874.92 per year
  • Activity fee: $1,733 (Nursery) to $3,017.40 (Class 10) per year
  • Student welfare fee: $509.32 to $535 per year
  • School event fee: $483.64 to $513.60 per year
  • Resource fee: $860.28 to $1,523.68 per year
  • Technology fee: $1,408.12 to $1,335.36 per year

THE JAPANESE SCHOOL SINGAPORE

Application fee: $1,070 (Japanese Association Corporate Membership), $3,852 (Non-JA Corporate Membership), $1,070 (JA Personal Membership)

Enrolment fee: N/A

Facility fee/building fee/capital levy/development levy: $2,675 building surcharge per year, $1,669.20 facility fee per year

Other fees:

  • Corporate donation required if parents are working in Japanese company.
  • If parents are not working in Japanese company, personal donation: $3,210 per family

ISS INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

Application fee: $300 placement test fee

Enrolment fee: $3,600

Facility fee/building fee/capital levy/development levy: $2,675 building surcharge per year, $1,669.20 facility fee per year

Other fees:

  • English as a Second Language fee: $1,600 to $2,520 per semester
  • Learning Support Fee: $1,600 to $2,520 per semester
  • Parent-Teacher Association Fee: $22 per year
  • Examination fee: $600 to $2,000
  • Career Assessment Test: $160 to $400
  • Excursions and field trips: $10 to $1,500
  • School Bus: From $1,630 per year
  • ECA fee
  • Technology fee: $100
  • Ticket to School Events: $25
  • Yearbook $30
  • School uniform - $15 to $40 per piece

ONE WORLD INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

Application fee: $1,016

Enrolment fee: $2,400 (waived for 3rd child onwards)

Facility fee/building fee/capital levy/development levy: N/A

Other fees:

  • English as Additional Language: $4,280 per term
  • ECA fees
  • School bus fees
  • Fees for special class trips and residential camps

GEMS WORLD ACADEMY (SINGAPORE)

Application fee: $1,575

Enrolment fee: $4,200

Facility fee/building fee/capital levy/development levy: N/A

Other fees:

  • Experiential Learning Programme: $400 to $3,000
  • IGCSE Examination fees (Grade 10): $100 per subject
  • IB Examination fee (Grade 12): $204 registration fee, $140 per subject
  • School uniforms
  • School bus fees
  • ECAs provided by external vendors: $30 to $300 per class

