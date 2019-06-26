International schools in Singapore 2019 - guide to fees and costs for the best expat schools

So you're moving to Singapore with the kids in tow. If you've decided to enrol your kids in an international school rather than a local one, you might still be overwhelmed by the options. Despite Singapore's small size, there are many international schools crammed onto the tiny island due to the high proportion of foreign nationals.
Now, you've heard about the island nation's high education standards, which have landed Singapore's students the top spot in numerous global education rankings. But you've also heard horror stories of crushing school stress and heavy workloads that turn kids into little robots. So which international school should you go with?
MOST RECOMMENDED INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS IN SINGAPORE AND WHERE THEY ARE
International schools come in all shapes and sizes in Singapore. Some schools have built up a reputation for nurturing Ivy League-ready overachievers. Others are known as a hotbed of budding party animals. And there are still others that are, unfortunately, regarded as places where students enrol just to secure a visa.
The following are some of Singapore's most popular and more highly regarded international schools. Of course, your home country will also play a part in influencing your choice of school, as you might want to ensure your kids receive a formal education in your native language or continue under the same system they were under back home.
|School
|Address
|Telephone number
|Singapore American School
|40 Woodlands Street 41 (S) 738547
|6363 3403
|United World College of South East Asia
|1207 Dover Rd (S) 139654
|6775 5344
|Canadian International School
|Lakeside Campus: 7 Jurong West St 41 (S) 649414
Tanjong Katong Campus: 371 Tanjong Katong Road (S) 437128
|Lakeside Campus: 6467 1732
Tanjong Katong Campus: 6345 1573
|Australian International School
|1 Lorong Chuan (S) 556818
|6883 5155
|Tanglin Trust School
|95 Portsdown Rd (S) 139299
|6778 0771
|Overseas Family School
|81 Pasir Ris Heights (S) 519292
|6738 0211
|Dulwich College (Singapore)
|71 Bukit Batok West Ave 8 (S) 658966
|6890 1000
|Dover Court International School
|301 Dover Road (S) 139644
|6775 7664
|GESS
|7 Dairy Farm Lane (S) 677621
|6469 1131
|Nexus International School
|201 Ulu Pandan Rd, (S) 596468
|6536 6566
|Chatsworth International School
|37 Emerald Hill Rd (S) 229313
|6737 5955
|Global Indian International School
|Queenstown Campus: 1 Mei Chin Road (S) 149253
Balestier Campus: 51 Jalan Rajah (S) 329154
East Coast Campus: 82 Cheviot Hill (S) 459663
Mountbatten Campus: Block G Mountbatten Centre 231 Mountbatten Road (S) 397999
|Queenstown Campus: 6914 7000
Balestier Campus: 6254 3258
East Coast Campus: 6442 6670
Mountbatten Campus: 6509 8097
|The Japanese School Singapore
|95 Clementi Road (S) 129782
|6775 3366
|ISS International School
|21 Preston Rd (S) 109355
|6475 4188
|One World International School
|Nanyang Campus: 21 Jurong West Street 81 (S) 649075
East Coast Campus: 696 Upper Changi Rd East (S) 486826
|6542 2285
|GEMS World Academy (Singapore)
|2 Yishun Street 42 (S) 768039
|6808 7321
Be aware that the most popular schools on the list often have very long waitlists.
HOW MUCH DO INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS IN SINGAPORE CHARGE?
International schools in Singapore are some of the world's most expensive.
For comparison's sake, we've compiled a list of some of the costs you can expect to pay when enrolling your child at an international school.
|School
|Annual tuition fees
|Does tuition fee include any extras?
|Singapore American School
|$30,981 (Preschool)
$39,164 to $44,141 (kindergarten to high school)
|Includes re-enrolment, maintenance of facilities and tuition
|United World College of South East Asia
|$45,145 to $48,600 (K1 to Grade 12) for first year
$35,570 to $43,025 (Grade 12) for second and subsequent years
|Development levy
|Canadian International School
|$16,500 to $24,000 (Nursery half-day or full-day at Lakeside campus) per year
$32,100 to $40,900 (pre-kindergarten full-day to grade 12 at Lakeside campus) per year
Tanjong Katong campus’ fees are slightly cheaper
|Australian International School
|$14,832 to $31,480 (Nursery to preschool, 3 to 5 days half or full sessions
$34,824 to $42,432 (prep to Year 12)
|All books, stationery, Parents Association membership.
Lunch is included for Early Years students.
Excursions are included for Early Years and Elementary School students.
|Tanglin Trust School
|$7,441 to $9,638 (nursery to Year 2)
$10,224 to $13,316 (Year 3 to 13)
|Textbooks and exercise books
|Overseas Family School
|$16,000 to $41,000 (Pre-K1 half-day to Grade 12)
|Dulwich College (Singapore)
|$16,400 (Nursery half-day) to $45,500 (Year 12)
|Dover Court International School
|$14,985 to $31,350 (Nursery half day to Year 13)
|GESS
|$12,250 to $26,230 (Toddler to pre-primary) to $27,450 to $34,010 (Primary to High School European Section)
|Nexus International School
|$21,660 (Nursery half day) to $38,584 (Year 13)
|Chatsworth International School
|$23,819.40 to $32,788.80 (Kindergarten to Year 13)
|Global Indian International School
|$12,394.88 (Nursery) to $17,470.96 (Nursery to Class 10)
|The Japanese School Singapore
|$6,612 (Primary) to $7,511.40 (Secondary)
|ISS International School
|$25,040 (K1) to $37,520 (Grade 12)
|One World International School
|$17,271 to $19,857 (Early Childhood to Grade 10)
|Fees include 2 sets of school uniforms, academic field trips, textbooks and technology/IT equipment
|GEMS World Academy (Singapore)
|$11,600 to $38,750 (Nursery half-day to Grade 12)
WHAT ADDITIONAL FEES DO THESE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS CHARGE?
In addition to the annual tuition fees, you will also typically be charged a hefty application fee when your child applies, and/or an enrolment fee to confirm his or her spot once accepted. Many schools also charge an annual facility or building fees, sometimes referred to as a capital or development levy.
Here's how much each school charges on top of their annual tuition fees.
SINGAPORE AMERICAN SCHOOL
Application fee: $2,500
Enrolment fee: $7,490 for US passport or green card holders, $9,630 for students not holding US passport or green card
Re-enrollment fee: $2,500 per year
Facility fee/building fee/capital levy/development levy: $7,383
Other fees:
- Bus transportation: $956 to $1,865 per semester
- Uniforms: $158 to $200
- School lunch: $5.50 to $8 per day
- EAA courses: $55 to $100
- English language learning: $6,420
- Laptop (for high school): $1,500 to $2,200
- Interim Semester (for high school): $85 to $4,400
- AP exams: $220 per paper
- IASAS trip (for high school): $125 to $900
- CSA: $55 to $1,100 (per class / session)
- Student Leave of Absence: $5,000
UNITED WORLD COLLEGE OF SOUTH EAST ASIA
Application fee: $615
Enrolment fee: $4,900
Facility fee/building fee/capital levy/development levy: Included in tuition fee
Other fees:
- Residential boarding fee: $36,700
- Amenities fund for boarders: $300
- Parents' Association Fee: $30 per year
- Outdoor Education trips: $6 to $1,000 per year
- Exam fees: $1,350 (G10), $1,400 (F12)
- Uniform: $60 to $280
CANADIAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
Application fee: $2,500
Enrolment fee: $3,500 for first child, $2,800 for second child, waived for third and subsequent child
Facility fee/building fee/capital levy/development levy: N/A
Other fees:
- Support Programmes for English and Learning: $5,000 to $6,000 per year
- Field work/excursions: $1 to $6,500
- Hats and caps: $18 each
- PE uniform: $15 to $400
- Activities: $2 to $3,000
- Stationery, bags, clear folders, consumables and materials: $0.50 to $100
- Locks for lockers: $15
- Exam, testing and marking fees: $1 to $2,000
AUSTRALIAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
Application fee: $500
Enrolment fee: $2,860
Facility fee/building fee/capital levy/development levy: $2,675 for Early Years students, $6,420 for Elementary and Secondary School students
Other fees:
- Technology fee: $535 for Elementary students, $300 for Year 6 to 12 students with own laptop, $963 for Year 6 to 12 students with school-provided laptop
- English as Additional Language fee: $3,210
- Intensive Language Course: $4,280
- Examination fees
- Additional school report: $15 each
TANGLIN TRUST SCHOOL
Application fee: N/A
Enrolment fee: N/A
Capital levy: $3,500 (waived from 3rd child onwards)
Building fund: $1,541
Facility fee/building fee/capital levy/development levy: $1,541, $3,500 capital levy payable for up to two students per family, waived for third and subsequent students
Other fees:
- Exam fees
- Personal mobile technology device (for Year 5 to 13)
- Trips and activities
OVERSEAS FAMILY SCHOOL
Application fee: N/A
Enrolment fee: $2,000
Facility fee/building fee/capital levy/development levy: N/A
Other fees:
- School uniforms and sports attire
- Examinations
- Excursions and field trips
- CCAs
- Course/educational materials
DULWICH COLLEGE (SINGAPORE)
Application fee: $4,500
Enrolment fee: $3,500
Facility fee/building fee/capital levy/development levy: $3,750
Other fees:
- English as an Additional Language: $3,300 per year (Year 1 to 9)
- Specialist support for children who need small class instruction: $34,950 to $37,950 per year
- Admissions assessment fee for specialist support: $535
- Examination fees
- Compulsory school camps and trips
- Learning support or therapy services
DOVER COURT INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
Application fee: $1,000
Enrolment fee: $2,800
Facility fee/building fee/capital levy/development levy: $1,500
Other fees:
- School uniforms
- Examination fees
- Compulsory school camps and trips
- School bus
- School lunches
- ECAs and individual instrument lessons
- Learning Support fee: $120 per hour
- Therapy fees: $160 per hour
GERMAN EUROPEAN SCHOOL SINGAPORE (GESS)
Enrolment fee: $2,945
Facility fee/building fee/capital levy/development levy: $4,890
Other fees:
- Learning material / excursions: $40 to $250
- CCA per course: $260
- Learning Support: $1,390 per semester
- Extended afternoon programme (German section): $200 to $1,200 per year
- English as an Additional Language: $1,390 per semester
- Dutch as a mother tongue: $2,140 per year
- Examination fees for IB (Grade 12): $1,500
- Class trips, enrichment week and excursion fees: $$200 to $1,600
NEXUS INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
Application fee: $856
Enrolment fee: $2,354
Facility fee/building fee/capital levy/development levy: $1,712
Other fees:
- Textbooks: Up to $500 per year level
- House t-shirts: $20 per piece
- Examination fees (IGCSE): $150 to $2,500
- Examination fees (IB): $1,400 to $2,500
- Managebac Account for CAS (IB Year 12): $50
- Yearbook: $20
- Field trips: Up to $7,000 per trip
- CCAs: Up to $700 per season
- Student's Pass processing fee: $30
- Visa fee: $60 to $90
- Intensive English Support fee: $2,675 per semester
- Additional English Support fee: $561,75 per semester
CHATSWORTH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
Application fee: $240 to $250
Enrolment fee: $2,400 to $2,500
Facility fee/building fee/capital levy/development levy: $2,247
Other fees:
- English as an Additional Language fees if required
- Learning Support fees if required
- Apple MacBook compulsory for all Year 7 to 13 students
GLOBAL INDIAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
Application fee: $445.12 (Nursery) to $3,715.04 (Class 12)
Enrolment fee: N/A
Facility fee/building fee/capital levy/development levy: $860.28 (Nursery) to $6,957.12 (Class 10) per year
Other fees:
- Bus fee: $3,988.96 to $4,874.92 per year
- Activity fee: $1,733 (Nursery) to $3,017.40 (Class 10) per year
- Student welfare fee: $509.32 to $535 per year
- School event fee: $483.64 to $513.60 per year
- Resource fee: $860.28 to $1,523.68 per year
- Technology fee: $1,408.12 to $1,335.36 per year
THE JAPANESE SCHOOL SINGAPORE
Application fee: $1,070 (Japanese Association Corporate Membership), $3,852 (Non-JA Corporate Membership), $1,070 (JA Personal Membership)
Enrolment fee: N/A
Facility fee/building fee/capital levy/development levy: $2,675 building surcharge per year, $1,669.20 facility fee per year
Other fees:
- Corporate donation required if parents are working in Japanese company.
- If parents are not working in Japanese company, personal donation: $3,210 per family
ISS INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
Application fee: $300 placement test fee
Enrolment fee: $3,600
Facility fee/building fee/capital levy/development levy: $2,675 building surcharge per year, $1,669.20 facility fee per year
Other fees:
- English as a Second Language fee: $1,600 to $2,520 per semester
- Learning Support Fee: $1,600 to $2,520 per semester
- Parent-Teacher Association Fee: $22 per year
- Examination fee: $600 to $2,000
- Career Assessment Test: $160 to $400
- Excursions and field trips: $10 to $1,500
- School Bus: From $1,630 per year
- ECA fee
- Technology fee: $100
- Ticket to School Events: $25
- Yearbook $30
- School uniform - $15 to $40 per piece
ONE WORLD INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
Application fee: $1,016
Enrolment fee: $2,400 (waived for 3rd child onwards)
Facility fee/building fee/capital levy/development levy: N/A
Other fees:
- English as Additional Language: $4,280 per term
- ECA fees
- School bus fees
- Fees for special class trips and residential camps
GEMS WORLD ACADEMY (SINGAPORE)
Application fee: $1,575
Enrolment fee: $4,200
Facility fee/building fee/capital levy/development levy: N/A
Other fees:
- Experiential Learning Programme: $400 to $3,000
- IGCSE Examination fees (Grade 10): $100 per subject
- IB Examination fee (Grade 12): $204 registration fee, $140 per subject
- School uniforms
- School bus fees
- ECAs provided by external vendors: $30 to $300 per class
This article was first published in MoneySmart.