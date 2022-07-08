International supermarkets and grocers to get unique food and snacks from

One of the upsides of travelling is to experience the country’s culture through its authentic foods and snacks. Once we get home, we might hanker for these flavours or products. Besides heading to restaurants in Singapore that serve international cuisine, you could have a go at replicating the flavours in your kitchen.

Or perhaps, grab some snacks that might satisfy your cravings. Find out where to get international foods and snacks from these supermarkets and grocers in Singapore.

Thai Supermarket

ICYDK, Golden Mile Complex is a foodie enclave for Thais in Singapore. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the complex houses many shops peddling Thai produce and essentials.

One of them is Thai Supermarket, which has been around since 1985 and takes up a large part of the second floor. You can also find their products online and on Shopee.

5001 Beach Rd, #02-64 Golden Mile Complex, Singapore 199588

Kun Hai Shop

Currently with two stores, one in Chinatown and another in Tampines, Kun Hai Shop retails a wide array of Chinese foods and snacks.

They range from the crowd-pleasing suan la fen (sour spicy noodles) to candied hawthorn and xiao long xia (crawfish). Sauces, spices and dried goods to create Chinese dishes are available too. You can also find them on Shopee.

1 Park Rd, #01-83 People’s Park Complex, Singapore 059108 and 10 Tampines Central 1, #03-11 Tampines 1, Singapore 529536

Scarlett Supermarket

Scarlett Supermarket is another purveyor of Chinese foods and goods. They opened their doors along Trengganu Street in 2020 and have since expanded to 13 locations islandwide, making them a more convenient option for many. They are also available on Shopee.

Scarlett Supermarket has multiple locations in Singapore

Baltic Supermart

Belmonte Latin Foods

Fancy hosting your own Mexican fiesta at home? Head to Belmonte Latin Foods to get the ingredients you need, ranging from fresh corn and flour tortillas and hominy to Oaxaca cheese and the various dried chillies cherished in Mexican cuisine.

Shop via their online store then have them delivered or picked up at their Los Jefes Tacqueria in NEWest Mall.

Belmonte Latin Foods is available online

La Mexicana

Another place to find a whole slew of Mexican pantry staples is La Mexicana. They carry a wide range of fresh and dried chillies, including fiery ones such as Trinidad Scorpion Red and Carolina Reaper. They are also available online.

30 Victoria St, #01-19 CHIJMES, Singapore 187996

German Market Place

Located in Bukit Timah, German Market Place has been serving the German and Dutch communities in Singapore since 1999. Besides carrying a wide range of beers, German Market Place sells both fresh and frozen foods as well as snacks and speciality items. They are also available online.

609 Bukit Timah Road, Singapore 269710

African Market Place

Under the same management as German Market Place, African Market Place focuses on food items from all across Africa. They are especially proud of the South African wines and spirits, which you can pair with cured meats such as biltong (jerky) and other pantry staples.

African Market Place is available online

LPB Market

LPB Market was formerly known as Le Petite Boutique and stands beside Chomp Chomp Food Centre in Serangoon Gardens. Cold cuts, cheeses, wines, meats, seafood and other common grocery items are sourced from across Europe and sold under one roof. They are also available online.

4 Kensington Park Rd, Singapore 557256

The French Grocer

The French Grocer offers quality foods from around the world to hotels, restaurants and homes. You will find fresh produce, cheeses and wines as well as ready-to-eat meals created in collaboration with chef Julien Bompard, the former owner of Le Saint Julien.

The French Grocer is available online

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.