International Women's Day 2021: 8 empowering ways to celebrate in Singapore

International Women’s Day (IWD) is a global celebration of women’s achievements in their momentous fight for equal rights – and a recognition of the challenges and struggles they continue to face head-on.

Unfortunately, in recent years, it appears that brands have been picking it up as just another opportunity to sell to consumers. Marketing campaigns encouraging us to shop more on IWD may dilute the meaning of a day meant to celebrate achievements.

Here are eight empowering (and budget-friendly) ways you can celebrate IWD 2021.

1. #ChooseToChallenge on social media

PHOTO: Unsplash

This year's IWD campaign theme is #ChooseToChallenge with the idea that a challenged world is an alert world and that we're all accountable for our actions and thoughts. According to Margie Warrell, a contributor at Forbes, here are a ways you can #ChooseToChallenge:

Challenge the doubts that fuel a sense of inadequacy

Challenge the limits and labels others put on you

Challenge more women to back themselves more often

2. Attend an online panel

PHOTO: Pexels

To take part in this pledge, share a photo of yourself raising your hand high on your preferred social media platform. Be sure to include the hashtags #ChooseToChallenge and #IWD2021!

There are many virtual panels planned for IWD in March, both in Singapore and worldwine. Exciting options include the inaugural International Women's Day Virtual Conference organised by the British Chamber of Commerce Singapore, which brings together trailblazers and leaders for a discussion that’ll help accelerate the pace of gender balance in business organisations. Interested in the technology space?

Attend Women in Tech’s Tech(Know) Day, which showcases women in tech and their craft. Also, consider signing up for the Women in Leadership Asia Summit, which brings together some of Asia’s most inspiring and successful female leaders.

3. Follow women artists making things happen for local art

PHOTO: Pexels

There is undeniable value to a local thriving arts and culture scene. Art can help bring diverse social groups together in shared spaces – and create an avenue for positive interactions and shared experiences.

Give the nod to Singapore’s very own female artists this IWD. Follow them on social media or buy their art, if you have the budget.

Artist About Kumari Nahappan Specialises in large-scale art pieces; her large-scale sculptures of common-place spices (e.g. chillies and nutmeg) can be found all around the city-state, from Changi airport to ION Orchard mall to the National Museum of Singapore Ning Chong Founder of the local art advisory, The Culture Story, which aims to forge new conversations and partnerships between public institutions and the private sector Janice Wong Edible artist, with a confectionery medium; exhibits tablescapes and even entire rooms made out of confectionary, which have made their way to museums all over the world and taken centre stage at luxury brand pop-ups Sue-Shan Quek Founder of Telok Ayer Arts Club, which brings together dining, drinks, music, and art seamlessly in the middle of Singapore’s central business district - making space for more people to get involved and explore the Singaporean art scene Nadirah Abdul Razak Graffiti artist who's brought Singaporean street art all over the world painting murals in Japan, Korea, and Mexico

4. Donate to a charitable organisation supporting women

PHOTO: Pexels

If you're looking to make a difference in a worthy cause, consider donating to a charitable organisation supporting women – either locally or globally.

Examples include the Women for Women International, which invests in women survivors of war and conflict, connecting them with the necessary resources and support to realise their own power. Another cause you could support is Project X, a local non-profit organisation that provides social, emotional, and health services to women.

5. Catch up on the best feminist books

PHOTO: Pexels

There's arguably no better way to educate yourself on the history of feminism than through books written by women from all walks of life. And you won’t need to spend a fortune to read these, as they may be available in public libraries or book swap groups.

Author Book Title Description Betty Friedan The Feminine Mystique Highlights the institutional issues that kept women at home in the past Even Ensler The Vagina Monologues A compilation of real women's stories that explore the complexity of female sexuality Angela Davis Women, Culture, & Politics A reflection on the impact of racism, health, education, and more — and how they affect the lives of women on a global scale Audre Lorde Sister Outsider A collection of speeches and essays by Black lesbian writer and poet Audre Lorde; centred around themes like racism, class, and homophobia, ultimately pushing a message of hope Amanda Lovelace The witch doesn't burn in this one Addresses feminism through a series of poems that encourage strength and perseverance amongst women, despite those who work to oppress them

6. Get active with other women, both locally and globally

PHOTO: Pexels

A barrier to women exercising in the early 1800s was the belief that it was not good for their health. Of course, as research has shown, that’s simply not true; staying physically active promotes good health for all genders.

This IWD, celebrate the progress of women’s exercise by partaking in the official International Women Online Marathon 2021.

7. Take charge of your health with medical screenings

PHOTO: Unsplash

In addition to battling for educational, societal, and occupational opportunities, women have also fought for improved and increased access to quality healthcare.

Celebrate how far women have come in this sector – and take charge of your health by actively screening for cervical and breast cancer, two of the most common cancers among women in Singapore.

8. Take control of your finances

PHOTO: Reuters

IWD is also an excellent reminder for you to take stock of your current financial well-being. Are you on track for your retirement goals? Is your insurance coverage adequate? Continue learning how to make smarter financial decisions by reading our personal finance blog.

This article was first published in ValueChampion.