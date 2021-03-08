International Women's Day: Support these 6 home businesses helmed by women

Home businesses experienced a major boom last year thanks to safe distancing measures, giving many home bakers, artistes, and entrepreneurs the courage to start an enterprise from their very own kitchens and living rooms.

In a totally non-scientific, non-superlative order - and to commemorate International Women's Day today (March 8), here are five women-helmed home businesses that have captured our attention as of late.

1. Rachelrax Cakes

We first featured Rachelrax's pastries in our roundup of mooncakes made by home bakers. Since then, Rachel has managed to open a brick and mortar shop in Serangoon, selling a revolving selection of mini tarts, large tarts, galaxy dome cakes, and other sweet bakes.

12 Lim Tua Tow Road, Singapore 547735 Find out more or place an order for delivery here

2. One Sweet Bite

Helmed by Calista, a mother of two, One Sweet Bite has garnered attention from local media outlets and celebrities alike. And just look at that delectable selection of homemade kueh - need we say more?

Find out more on Instagram/@xonesweetbitex. DM to order.

3. Doughmestic Bliss

By day, Daryl Dee Teo runs a PR company. By night, she's a baker, whipping up chunky cookies, loaf cakes, and most notably, artisanal sourdough focaccia embellished with herbs from her garden and veggies from the wet market

. The loaves start at $25 and come in unique designs, but make sure you place your order early, as these loaves are lovingly made and there's a long waiting list!

Whatsapp or DM to order. Find out more here.

4. Droolstamps

Home crafter Rachel Ma started Droolstamps in 2013, long before the circuit breaker. But after a few years, she experienced burnout, returning in 2019 from a hiatus. Since then, Rachel has sold her work at crafters' markets, been invited to work with brands, and has even been featured in the Straits Times.

Sign up for a workshop, purchase customised couple stamps, and browse Droolstamps' webstore here

5. Two Bake Boys

Thai mother, Kitty, who works in the aviation industry, started baking Thai crepe cakes after she and her husband's livelihoods were affected by Covid-19 safety measures.

Her handmade cakes come in classic red and green Thai tea flavours, as well taro, black sesame charcoal, chocolate, tiramisu, and Thai rose tea. A box of 4 starts at $25, and each cake comes with its own flavour of drizzle sauce, which Kitty also makes by hand.

Find out more and order here

6. Wildflower Studio

Run by Amanda Cho, mother of two daughters and three fluffy felines, Wildflower Studio offers art jam with cats sessions starting at $35.

As an educator and children's book writer/illustrator, Amanda initially catered her workshops to kids, but they've attracted a fair share of adults as well, thanks in part to media exposure and our eagerness for novel activities amidst the travel restrictions. Read more about Amanda and book a slot here.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.