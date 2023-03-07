This International Women's Day, support these women-led small businesses in Singapore

With International Women's Day arriving on March 8, there's no better time than now to show some love and support for Singapore's women-led businesses.

Not sure where to start? Check out some of these trailblazers.

Practise self-care with bath salts from Mandy T

Mandy T, founded by certified aesthetician and aromatherapist Mandy Leena Tan, is an award-winning Singapore-based beauty brand recognised for its eco-friendly and cruelty-free handcrafted botanical bodycare and home scents.

From body scrubs and body creams to bath salts and bar soaps, Mandy T has a wide range of products that cater to different skin types and concerns.

With a strong commitment to ethical and sustainable practices, Mandy T is not only good for your skin but good for the planet too.

If you're looking for a skincare brand that's as conscious as it is effective, Mandy T is definitely worth checking out!

Goodbye, plastic bags – and hello reusable bags! Go green with The Green Collective SG

The Green Collective SG – a lifestyle collective founded by Danielle Champagne, Agatha Lee, and Mayur Singh – was "built with a vision to create a responsible Green Kampung" by making sustainable living more accessible and affordable for everyone.

In addition to their physical store, The Green Collective also has an online store where customers can shop from the comfort of their own homes.

Whether you're looking for a new reusable grocery bag #IYKYK or you're looking to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle overall, The Green Collective is a great place to start, offering a wide range of products and resources to help you make the switch to a more earth-friendly way of living.

Bless a loved one with Bloomback

Bloomback is a Singapore-based preserved flower business founded by Hazel Kweh.

On top of offering gorgeous, sustainably-made blooms, the organisation aims to empower individuals from disadvantaged communities in Singapore, such as single mothers, people with disabilities, and low-income families, by providing them with employment opportunities and skills training to become floral artisans – in fact, many of their items are handcrafted by their beneficiaries.

In addition to its social mission, Bloomback is also committed to sustainability, using eco-friendly materials in its products and packaging.

Since its founding, Bloomback has made a positive impact on the lives of many women in Singapore, providing them with a platform to develop their skills and earn a livelihood, while also creating beautiful products that bring joy to their customers.

Unwind after work with Hush

Nicole Su and Chelsea Low launched Hush in 2014 with a simple lineup of hand-poured scented candles.

Today, they're a full-blown home fragrance company, offering a wide range of candles made from high-quality soy wax and natural fragrances, with each candle crafted to perfection to create a unique and immersive sensory experience.

Hush's products, which now also include organic hand sanitisers, room sprays, and essential oil blends, are crafted to promote relaxation, calmness, and mindfulness, making them perfect for unwinding after a long day or setting the mood for a relaxing evening at home.

The brand is committed to sustainability and eco-friendliness, offering a refill and recycle programme for used jars.

They also offer candle-making workshops and other events, providing customers with an opportunity to learn more about the art of candle-making and create their own unique scents.

With its commitment to quality, sustainability, and community, Hush has become a favourite among candle enthusiasts in Singapore and beyond.

Give your nails a glow-up at The Nail Social

The Nail Social, founded in 2014 by Cheryl Ou and Germaine Monteiro, describes itself as a socially conscious salon, committed to using mostly non-toxic, eco-friendly, fair trade and/or cruelty-free products, making it a great option for those who prioritise sustainability and health.

The organisation is also dedicated to providing employment opportunities and vocational training for local marginalised women, in hope of empowering them to progress beyond their vulnerable position in society.

With its unique focus on sustainability, social impact, and quality services, The Nail Social has become a trailblazing institution in Singapore's beauty and wellness scene.

Struggling to prepare baby food as a busy working parent? Anya Meals to the rescue!

Jayina Chan started Anya Meals as a home-based business after giving birth to her daughter, Anya.

Her nutritious cubes of soup stock and veggie and fruit purees were such a hit that today, Anya Meals has grown into a full-fledged business offering healthy halal baby food.

Anya Meals stocks a variety of meals and ingredients – everything from potato leek soup to banana cinnamon oatmeal porridge to anchovy stock – all made up of nutritious, dietician-approved ingredients, without any dairy, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, crustacean shellfish and soy.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.