International Yoga Day 2022: Where you can go to celebrate this year

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice and is the simplest form of exercise you can do to boost your health, mind, and body. For those who want to reconnect and find a sense of purpose and joy in their everyday life, yoga is the most natural, non-intrusive and holistic path to wellbeing.

Looking for a mind, body and soul awakening? Read on to know more about International Yoga Day, why we celebrate it and the most recommended yoga destinations around the world.

What is International Yoga Day?

The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated yearly every June since 2015. It also commemorates the summer solstice, the longest day in the year in the northern hemisphere. Yoga meditation practices originated in India and now hold special significance in many parts of the world.

There are several different yoga practices, from beginner to expert levels. Regular yoga practice provides mental clarity and helps relieve stress and overall physical wellbeing. On this day, people sign up for yoga and listen to relaxing music or attend yoga retreats offered at wellness centres around the world.

International Yoga Day 2022 date

The eighth annual International Day of Yoga will be celebrated on Tuesday, 21 June 2022.

International Yoga Day 2022 theme

The International Yoga Day 2022 theme is yet to be announced. It may focus on the benefits of yoga and adopting beneficial and healthy lifestyle choices much relevant at a time when the world is still recovering from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Best places in India to visit for yoga lovers

If you are a yoga enthusiast looking to visit some of the best yoga destinations, here are some of the best ones in India:

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Rishikesh is one of the most favoured destinations for yoga lovers and is also called the ‘Yoga capital of the world’. It is home to a community of reputed yoga gurus and has a rich yoga and spiritual heritage. Most of the yoga ashrams in Rishikesh also have other courses apart from yoga training.

Wayanad, Kerala

Wayanad is a serene and charming hill station surrounded by nature. You can experience the best of ancient Indian traditions, including Ayurveda, Yoga, Meditation and Kalari, at the many reputed yoga centres here.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

The historic town of Varanasi is not only a religious site but also an important yoga destination in India. It is a peaceful place for people to embark on their yoga journey. Various styles of yoga are practised here, including Hatha Yoga, Kundalini Yoga, Ashtanga Yoga, Bikram Yoga, Iyengar Yoga and many other modern variations.

Auroville, Tamil Nadu

Yoga enthusiasts visit Auroville to unwind and also deepen their spiritual peace. Nestled away from the bustling city, the quaint township of Auroville lets you experience a unique way of life. You can attend the yoga workshops that provide energizing yoga during the mornings and a relaxing meditation with hatha yoga practices in the evenings.

Mysore, Karnataka

The historic city of Mysore is known for being the birthplace of ashtanga and is the perfect destination to learn and practise yoga. The city is also home to several popular tourist attractions such as the Mysore Palace, Mysore zoo, religious temples and even ancient and historic palaces.

Gokarna, Karnataka

A popular tourist destination, Gokarna, attracts nature lovers and pilgrims from all over. You can go on an adventurous trek in the mountains and enjoy the lush green fields, alluring beaches, and mystical waterfalls.

For a spiritually inclined journey, you may visit the ‘temple town’ known for its yoga practices where you can many forms of yoga such as Vinyasa, Hatha, Iyengar, Kundalini, and aerial yoga with variations.

Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh

For mountain lovers, Dharamshala is the best place to be! Situated in the foothills of the Himalayas, Dharamshala has the most breathtaking and picturesque landscapes that are a perfect setting for yoga. You can enrol yourself for the drop-in sessions, week-long courses, or even the intense yoga classes offered there.

Goa

Goa is well-known for its unique offerings with its tropical climate, including its pristine beaches, local cuisine, and traditional festivals. It is also gaining popularity as a yoga destination with a vast community of yoga enthusiasts and several famous yoga centres and schools that welcome yoga aspirants from all over.

Places to celebrate Yoga Day around the world

Yoga retreats and wellness centres are the best way to relax and recuperate. If you’re planning to spend a few days practicing yoga, here are some of the most stunning yoga destinations you must visit.

Como Castello Del Nero

Castello del Nero is one of the most magnificent hotels in Tuscany, Italy. The Como Shambhala Retreat organized here offers Asian-inspired holistic mind and body treatments.

Besides yoga and Pilates, they also offer therapeutic massages and revitalizing soaks in their thermal suites. Como Shambhala Retreat is a complete wellness experience for all visitors with their technical expertise and attention to detail.

This summer (June 27 – July 2, 2022), globally renowned yoga instructor James Rafael will host a transformative retreat at Castello Del Nero with nature-inspired yoga sessions, breathing exercises, and guided meditation.

Aman mindful cultural journey

Experience this aesthetic expedition across Asia where guests can fly via private jet to seven destinations, including China, Bhutan, India and Sri Lanka.

Join the autumn boat rides through Hangzhou, yoga and Ayurveda in India and the scenic beach retreat finale in Amanwella, where you immerse yourself in a peaceful and pristine environment.

The Well at Hacienda AltaGracia

Based in Costa Rica, The Well is spread over 180 acres at the foothills of the Talamanca Mountains. They provide customizable retreat packages curated by in-house health coaches and inspired by the vitality of Costa Rica. They also offer yoga classes all through the week designed by certified teachers and suitable for all levels.

Sensei Lānaʻi, A Four Seasons Resort

Located in the remote uplands of Kōʻele in Hawaii, Sensei offers several retreat programs led by a team of nutritionists, physiologists, and mindfulness coaches.

From a vinyasa yoga class to archery, clay shooting, zip lining or a morning Koloiki Ridge Hike to start your day, Sensei’s retreat programs are created with a honed intention to take you on a spiritual journey.

Habitas AlUla

Located at the U World Heritage Site in Saudi Arabia, Habitas Alula provides guests with a selection of well-designed villas to offer the ultimate rest and relaxation.

Thuraya Wellness, the wellness space at Habitas Alula, offers an alchemy bar, spa treatment rooms, a fitness centre, and a yoga studio where you can recharge yourself and improve your clarity of mind to attain a greater sense of balance.

Sen Wellness Sanctuary

The Sen Wellness Sanctuary is nestled on the southern coast of Sri Lanka and rooted in Ayurveda treatment.

The programs include meditation, yoga, deep relaxation techniques, and Ayurvedic cooking classes. Their bespoke retreats range from one to 14 days throughout the year, while the seasonal retreats are a nine-day journey hosted by Sen Wellness founder Sam Kankanamge.

This article was first published in Wego.