From intimate dining to extravagant dates: Valentine's day dinners to book in Singapore 2026

Whether it's your first date or your forever kind of love, a well-chosen Valentine's Day dinner in Singapore sets the tone for a night to remember.

From candlelit garden terraces to coastal Italian indulgence and fire-kissed steakhouse feasts, restaurants across the city are curating menus that celebrate connection, conversation, and flavour.

Whether you're after quiet intimacy or something a little more theatrical, this year's Valentine's Day dinners offer atmosphere and intention in equal measure. Reservations are essential, and if you're looking to impress, don't wait till the last minute.

VUE Bar & Grill

50 Collyer Quay, OUE Bayfront, Singapore 049321

Perched above Marina Bay, VUE Bar & Grill presents a Valentine's Day 2026 dinner with sweeping skyline views and polished indulgence. The menu is a refined journey through land and sea: beginning with a seafood platter, followed by a choice of South African abalone or pigeon & foie gras, then one main: French chicken & sweetbread crepinette, Korean golden flounder, or an A5 "Kokuou" Emperor Black Wagyu beef duo.

Each couple is welcomed with bespoke cocktails: Flowers by the Bed (floral gin) for her and Velvet Spice (Glenfiddich with ginger and honey) for him. Available on Feb 13 and 14 , the dinner is priced at $588++ for the first seating (5.30pm-7.30pm) and $688++ for the second (from 8.30pm).

Wine pairing is available at $150++ per person. Dessert ends on a split note: cream cheese mascarpone with yuzu crunch and strawberry basil sorbet for her, and peanut crunchy with whisky caramel and dark chocolate espuma for him.

Reservations: Book a table via vue.com.sg or WhatsApp the team directly +65 8879 0923 for Valentine's Day seatings.

Publico Ristorante & Garden

1 Nanson Road, InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay, Singapore 238909

On Feb 14, Publico puts connection at the centre of the table with a romantic sharing set dinner for two, priced at $88++ per person.

The multi-course experience includes refined Italian plates like 'Rockefeller' Oyster al Forno with caviar, Crab Tortellini in saffron butter, and a choice between Pan-seared Duck Breast or Beef Short Ribs; each dish paced to encourage lingering and conversation. But the romance doesn't end on the plate.

A live DJ and a roving saxophonist sets the mood across the room, while a typewriter poet offers personalised verses inspired by each couple. As the final flourish, a mystery box of handcrafted bonbons from Mr. Bucket Chocolaterie is presented as a decadent gift made for sharing.

Reservations: Book your table via sevenrooms.com, advance reservations are recommended.

54° Steakhouse

54 Amoy Street, Singapore 069880

This Valentine's Day, 54° Steakhouse brings the drama of open flame to a four-course dinner designed for two. Available on Feb 13 and 14 (lunch and dinner), the $168++ menu celebrates flame-kissed cooking, premium beef, and thoughtful detail from amuse-bouches like Robbins Island Beef Carpaccio with sea urchin to a choice of Tuna & Hamachi Crudo or Pan-Seared Foie Gras.

For mains, choose between Black Onyx Filet Mignon or Kagoshima Wagyu Striploin (additional $28), served with classic sides: Mac & Cheese and Creamed Spinach. The finale? A dessert of Japanese strawberries, cheesecake cream, and vanilla, a quietly indulgent end to a night of bold flavours. The à la carte menu will not be available during dinner service.

Reservations: Visit 54steakhouse.sg or call +65 8893 7701 to book.

Cudo

13 Stanley Street, Singapore 068732

Spice, soul, and modern Latin flair come together at Cudo this Valentine's Day. On Feb 14, the restaurant serves up a bold, shareable menu for two at $188++ per couple, or $80++ per person for groups of four or more. The evening opens with a Tomato Consomme Jelly in crisp Kueh Pie Tee, followed by a Green & White Asparagus Duo and a warming Lobster Bisque.

For mains, choose between Braised Wagyu Beef Cheek in chipotle red wine jus or Grilled Grouper with Adobo Beurre Blanc. A zesty Key Lime Tart rounds out the night. The experience includes two Valentine's cocktails: First Blush (gin, peach, cranberry, fizz) and Afterglow (whisky, Campari, caramel); each crafted to balance sweetness and heat.

Reservations: Book via cudo.sg or call +65 8221 6330.

Gordon Grill

Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road, Singapore 228221

Step into old-world elegance this Valentine's Day at MICHELIN-listed Gordon Grill, nestled within the heritage surrounds of Goodwood Park Hotel.

On Feb 13 and 14, 2026, the restaurant presents a five-course degustation dinner ($180++ per person, $215++ with wine pairing) that blends continental finesse with romantic flair. Highlights include Hokkaido sea urchin with Osetra caviar, citrus maize pasta with squid, and Dover sole with Mazara red prawn.

For the main, choose between Wagyu short ribs or a quail ballotine, followed by a heart-shaped pavlova with forest berries, a graceful end to the evening.

Reservations: Book online at goodwoodparkhotel.com/dining or call +65 6730 1744.

L'Amo Bistrò del Mare

11 Canning Walk, Fort Canning Park, Singapore 178881

Romance meets the Italian coast this Valentine's Day at L'Amo Bistrò del Mare, where Chef Daniele Sperindio presents a five-course dinner under the stars on the garden terrace. Priced at $188++ per person and inclusive of a glass of Champagne Rose, the evening begins with a trio of small bites: whipped burrata bruschetta, kingfish tartare, and an Irish oyster.

Handcrafted 32-egg-yolk Campanelle with Boston lobster follows, before two elegant mains: Spigola al Cartoccio (salt-baked sea bass) and Anatra di Fine Inverno (maple-smoked duck). A white chocolate fondente with raspberry, rose and pistachio closes the meal with poetic sweetness. With fairy lights, lemon trees, and live piano music, the setting feels lifted from an Italian novella.

Reservations: Book via lamorestaurant.com/singapore.

This article was first published in City Nomads.