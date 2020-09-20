Intimate wedding venues in Singapore for phase 2 receptions and beyond

There’s no end to the number of difficulties Covid-19 has brought and weddings have certainly bore the brunt of it.

At least, each wedding couple are now allowed to hold one wedding reception for up to 50 attendees (including the couple) in venues that are permitted to serve food and drinks.

And love definitely still conquers all; from luxurious hotels to restaurants amongst verdant greenery, we’ve scoured the island for venues to celebrate your happily ever after.

Pollen

PHOTO: Gardens By The Bay

The only restaurant to be housed in the iconic Flower Dome in Gardens By The Bay, look no further than Pollen for the perfect garden wedding.

Not only will you treat your guests with complimentary access to the conservatory – so they can wander about enchanting flower displays before dining on contemporary Mediterranean-inspired cuisine delicately crafted by Chef Michael Wilson – you’ll get to walk down the aisle surrounded by exotic flora with the backdrop of the Marina Bay skyline.

Need a helping hand with the wedding planning?

Pollen is here to help with a team of recommended wedding partners to assist with the nitty-gritty like bouquets and photographers.

Pollen is located at 18 Marina Gardens Drive, #01-09, Singapore 018593, p. +65 6604 9988. To find out more, visit their website, call or email them at events@pollen.com.sg.

W Singapore – Sentosa Cove

PHOTO: W Singapore

Having your wedding in this part of Singapore’s island paradise is an experience in itself.

Blushing brides can choose to pamper themselves in the ultra-luxe AWAY spa before their big day, as the outdoor W Lawn is transformed into an idyllic landscape of your choosing.

Plan on making a grand entrance via yacht?

Dock at one of their private berths which lead directly into the elegant Great Room before kicking off the festivities, then start the honeymoon right in W Singapore’s excellently appointed Marvelous Suite.

For the ultimate VIP treatment, their signature 24 hours Whatever/Whenever® concierge service plays fairy godmother to all your wedding desires.

W Singapore – Sentosa Cove is located at 21 Ocean Way, Singapore 098374, p. +65 6808 7288. To find out more, visit their website, call +65 6808 7236 or email them at ido.singapore@whotels.com.

The Halia

PHOTO: Facebook/The Halia

Couples charmed by nature will love the tranquil ambience set in the one-hectare Ginger Garden in the Singapore Botanic Gardens thriving with stunning foliage, colourful flowers and of course, lots of ginger.

Brimming with heritage, the modern rustic restaurant gives off a vibrant setting with tons of natural sunlight pouring in through floor-to-ceiling windows with views of fresh greenery greeting them as guests look forward to The Halia’s stellar cuisines in the comfort of the cooling indoors.

The Halia is located at 1 Cluny Road, Ginger Garden, Singapore Botanic Gardens, Singapore 259569, + 65 8444 1148. To find out more, visit their website or email them at query@garden-events-sg.com.

Coastes

PHOTO: Coastes

Confirm your love for each other while surrounded by the music of ocean waves and the azure ocean behind you.

A soothing wedding on the ever-popular Siloso Beach is perfect for couples who want to keep it intimate under the sun.

Coastes Singapore not only prepares an Elysian setup on the stretch of golden sand but brings in a feast of fresh seafood and sumptuous beef tenderloin from their beach bar along with a free-flow of house pour spirits and wine.

Enjoy the view of a beautiful sunset as you prepare for a night of dancing beneath the starry sky.

Coastes Singapore is located at 50 Siloso Beach Walk, Singapore 099000, p. +65 6631 8938. To find out more, email them at events@cside.sg.

Summer Pavilion

PHOTO: Ritz Carlton

Sit down to traditional Chinese cuisine with one out of three special courses Summer Pavilion offers for wedding solemnisation packages.

With its cosy private rooms, The Garden Suite being the largest with a capacity of 30 pax, toast to the beginning of your new lives together with a delectable eight-course meal specially prepared by their Chinese Executive Chef.

The premium Amaryllis menu includes delicacies such as barbecued Iberico pork and smoked London duck. Once the festivities have concluded, check into one of The Ritz-Carlton exclusive suites for a luxurious honeymoon.

Summer Pavilion is located at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, 7 Raffles Avenue, Singapore 039799, p. +65 6434 5286. To find out more, call or email them at sunsun.lee@ritzcarlton.com.

National Kitchen by Violet Oon

PHOTO: Violet Oon

Step into a world right out of The Great Gatsby in the National Kitchen by Violet Oon.

This gorgeously opulent restaurant is tucked away in the historical City Hall building housing the National Gallery.

Featuring glittering chandeliers, gilded onyx, gold and emerald green interiors, the elegant ambience is ideal for an exchange of vows.

The food is definitely not outdone by the decor; indulge in signature Peranakan delicacies created with finesse before finishing it off with rich traditional desserts.

National Kitchen by Violet Oon is located at 1 St Andrew’s Road, #02-01, National Gallery Singapore (City Hall Wing), Singapore 178957, p. +65 9834 9935. To find out more, call or email them at eat@violetoon.com.

FOC Sentosa

PHOTO: FOC Sentosa

No passports needed to achieve Barcelona vibes at this breathtaking beachfront space hidden away at the east end of Palawan Beach.

Complete with a pool deck, bright interiors and panoramic views of the lagoon, all the elements for a stylish beachside wedding are in place.

To beat the heat, their chic indoor restaurant and bar are air-conditioned and perfect for sitting down to enjoy authentic Mediterranean cuisine artfully designed by Michelin-starred Chef Nandu Jubany.

Head out onto the alfresco terrace and sip on tasteful cocktail creations that exude beach vibes. FOC Red Sangrias, anyone?

FOC Singapore is located at 110 Tanjong Beach Walk, Sentosa, Singapore 098943, p. +65 6100 1102. To find out more, call or email them at reservations@focsentosa.com.

Summer Palace

PHOTO: Summer Palace

Timelessly exquisite and traditionally oriental, celebrate a union as priceless as the collection of Chinese art and antiques adorning the Summer Palace.

Indulge in a spread of classic Cantonese specialities and an extensive selection of dim sum.

Depending on the season, Chinese Executive Chef Liu Ching Hai sources quality produce and ingredients to weave together a menu befitting royalty.

This article was first published in City Nomads.