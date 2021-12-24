Introducing the all-new MG HS PHEV: Prices start from $99,888

Eurokars EV, the subsidiary of the Eurokars Group, has launched the new MG HS PHEV. Described as the "most powerful MG vehicle engineered to date", it is the first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle from MG.

The new MG HS PHEV promises drivers the perfect combination of affordable luxury and effortless reduction of their carbon footprint.

Ideal for urban driving and sustainable living, the MG HS PHEV is the marque's "most powerful" vehicle to date.

Power like no other

Its turbocharged 1.5L inline-four engine, supported by a 90kW electric motor, produces a whopping 255hp and 370Nm of torque with zero tailpipe emissions.

For an SUV, it completes the century sprint in 7.5 seconds. It also has an EV-only range of over 50km.

Premium interior

In spite of having a commanding appearance on the road, the MG delivers "luxe comfort and premium quality" to all parts of the car.

Not only do you have ample legroom in the front of the car, but the rear seats also recline, making the car comfortable for the entire family.

Apple CarPlay, AndroidAuto and satellite navigation are being offered with the 10.1-inch infotainment system strategically placed at the heart of the dashboard.

Safety is also a top priority with this car offering a 360-degree parking camera with full visibility in tight situations while reversing.

Adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping features also ensure that the driver and the passengers are safe.

Clean energy is the way to go

According to Karsono Kwee, Executive Chairman of the Eurokars Group, he said that the all-new MG HS PHEV "will make the drive towards a sustainable Singapore easier for owners looking to make the switch".

The MG HS PHEV retails from $99,888 without COE. Visit MG Singapore to book your test drive today!

The article was first published by Motorist.