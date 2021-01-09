Invest in these 10 designer bags with the best resale value

It goes without saying that not all designer bags are created equal. If you’re lucky to own the ultra-luxurious and rare ones, chances are, they might fetch sky-high resale prices. Case in point: The highly sought-after Hermès Birkin So Black was sold for a record-breaking US$208,000 (S$274,000) in Hong Kong last year.

A bag’s potential resale value is not solely based on whether it has an exclusive design or not. The Luxury Handbag Report 2020 points out that the item’s condition will also determine its selling price in the resale market; in other words, you’ll want to make sure that your precious bags are well maintained and free of scuffs or damage .

To find out which designer bags have the best resale prices, we went online and looked at resellers’ platforms, as well as the Comprehensive Luxury Appraisal Index for Resale Report (CLAIRE) which was released by the US luxury bags and accessories resale store Rebag, last month.

From the data that they’ve collected, the company calculated the retained value ratio of luxury items by dividing the respective market values in the resale scene by the retail prices. “The higher the ratio, the higher the desirability of the item in the resale market,” explained CEO of Rebag, Charles Gora.

So, which bags have the potential of having the best resale values? Keep reading to find out.

Hermès Himalaya Kelly 25 handbag

PHOTO: Hermes

For all bag lovers out there, this may not come as a surprise. Based on CLAIRE’s findings, Hermès bags usually trade at close to 85 per cent of their retail prices, making the luxury label the top-ranking brand when it comes to resale values.

The above is a rare piece from the Himalaya collection that was sold for a whopping US$241,800 at a Christie’s auction last year.

Hermès Birkin handbag

PHOTO: Hermes

With a long waiting list, the famous and iconic Birkin is a hard to get bag. Which makes it even more covetable among all luxury fashion lovers.

Because of its scarcity, the desire and demand to own a Birkin is huge. And depending on the leather and hardware used, the resale price of a Birkin can go a lot higher than your purchase price.

Chanel Classic double flap bag

PHOTO: Chanel

Chanel’s signature flap bags need no introduction. Their prices have climbed over the years, and earlier this year, the luxury house announced that it would increase the prices of some of its classic designs, including the above flap bag which saw a retail price hike of over 11 per cent.

The price jump led to a demand surge within the resale market, driving up the resale value, according to the CLAIRE report.

Chanel Boy Chanel handbag

PHOTO: Chanel

Here’s another design that was affected by the price adjustments at Chanel this year. Launched in 2011, Boy Chanel’s classic silhouette and versatility have won over the hearts of many celebrities from Beyonce to Blake Lively, making it one of the most iconic styles to date.

Again, the bag’s resale value is spurred by its retail price surge.

Louis Vuitton Eva Crossbody

PHOTO: Louis Vuitton

Discontinued in 2014, the Louis Vuitton Eva Crossbody is a three-in-one design that allows wearers to carry it as a shoulder bag, crossbody or clutch depending on the occasion.

And because it’s no longer produced, eager fans of this design have been driving up demand for it, causing an inflation in resale value of above US$1,400 on Rebag.

Bottega Veneta BV Jodie mini bag

PHOTO: Bottega Veneta

The Jodie was introduced by Bottega Veneta’s current Creative Director, Daniel Lee. The woven leather design and seamless structure have made it a design we’ll hold on to for years. Its value retention averages at 95 per cent on Rebag.

Dior Book Tote

PHOTO: Dior

This carryall was designed by Creative Director, Maria Grazia Chiuri in 2018. Since then, it’s been spotted on countless celebrities like Rihanna and social media stars like Chiara Ferragni, making it one of the most recognisable

It bags in recent years. Its resale value is 98 per cent, making it the second most sought after Dior bag on Rebag.

Dior Saddle rectangular belt bag

PHOTO: Dior

The revival of all things classic and the logomania trend have pushed up the demand for Dior’s saddle bag, said the CLAIRE report. Its current average value retention is, wait for it, 109 per cent !

Louis Vuitton Neverfull tote

PHOTO: Louis Vuitton

This timeless Louis Vuitton carryall was first released in 2007 but to date, it still looks as lovely as when we first saw it some 13 years ago.

And based on online platform Designer Vintage, if yours is still in excellent condition, you could possibly have a resale value of about 80 per cent. In other words, this oldie is definitely a goodie !

Saint Laurent Loulou shoulder bag

PHOTO: Saint Laurent

According to the CLAIRE report, Saint Laurent bags are among the top five luxury fashion labels that have a good resale value on the website.

Thanks to its seasonless design, the Loulou bag above makes a great investment piece, and it’s perfect for carrying from day to night.

This article was first published in Her World Online.