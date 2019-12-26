Investing in sneakers: What factors drive up the resale value?

The sneaker resale market is projected to grow to $6 billion by 2025, with some sneakers are being sold at prices as high as US$50,000 (S$68,000).

Part of the reason sneakers can be so expensive is their rarity - Kanye West's limited edition Yeezy models, for example, sold out in less than 2 hours.

As such, consumers who failed to buy one through the official channels have to resort to resale markets. In turn, this incentivises sneaker investors to place a premium value for the sneakers on the resale market.

Using the popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2 as an index, we analysed the sneaker resale prices to determine other factors that could impact resale prices.

WHAT MAKES YEEZYS SO EXPENSIVE?

Yeezys, particularly the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 models, make for a good resale commodity because they are released regularly at a limited quantity. Additionally, they are hugely popular, making them a "fluid" asset.

In fact, five out of the 10 most commonly resold shoes are Yeezy Boost 350 V2 models.

The research team at ValueChampion collected data from GOAT, a dedicated shoe resale platform with more than 7 million users and nearly US$100 million in investments, and found that the median price of Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 shoes is approximately $470.

Given that the retail value of these shoes is $220, it can be said that the average investor nets US$250 per sale.

Type Price Retail $220 USD Median $470 USD Estimated Profit $250 USD

We found that there was an inverse correlation with shoe size and price.

In fact, size 14 Yeezy Boost 350 V2 shoes, the largest shoe size sampled in our research, are more than 30 per cent cheaper than their size 6 counterparts.

Given that the average American foot size is 10.5, shoes with size 6 or 14 may be rarer in terms of quantity.

However, smaller sneakers may garner more demand given that they may cater to young adults and women as well, driving up their value.

PHOTO: ValueChampion

HIGHER RETURN FOR OLDER MODELS

Release date also showed a slight correlation with pricing. We noticed that the shoes from 2016, the first year of release, were being sold at the highest median price of $855.

The next most expensive shoes were from the subsequent year, which traded at a median price of $460 for the same size. Interestingly, the difference in price for shoes released in 2018 and 2019 was minimal.

Although Yeezy Boost 350 V2 models have only been in the market for 4 years, it appears that the longer the shoes have been released, the higher value they have.

PHOTO: ValueChampion

PLATFORM FEE

The sort of high fees associated with using resale platforms may be another explanation as to why Yeezy Boost 350 V2s are so expensive.

In return for using the GOAT platform, resellers must pay 3 different platform fees: seller, commission, and cash out fee. After a successful sale, GOAT takes US$5 upfront (US: $5, Canada: $20, Guam: $25, Other: $30).

Then, the platform also takes at least 9.5 per cent of the sale, which increases to a maximum of 25 per cent depending on the seller rating. Lastly, in order to cash out, GOAT charges a fee of 2.9 per cent.

As a result, a $470 sale will net $214.8 on average. Consequently, resellers have to add additional premium on their shoes in order to accommodate the platform fees.

Fees Cost Seller Fee $5 USD Commission Fee 9.5% Cash Out Fee 2.9%

OTHER FACTORS

Supply and demand ultimately determines the price of any commodity. As a result, we advise aspiring sneaker traders to stay up-to-date on industry news.

This way, you can identify limited edition releases, such as celebrity collaborations, which tend to be more exclusive in production and highly sought-after.

Reading sneaker news also helps you gauge interest or so-called "hype" from other people, allowing you to determine the demand, which is not dissimilar to how stock and bond investing works.

Be sure to keep your shoes in pristine condition and in their original boxes as failing to do so will result in smaller return.