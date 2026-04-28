Isetan staff bid farewell to shoppers as Nex outlet closes after 15 years

After 15 years in business, Isetan's outlet at Nex has closed for good.

In social media posts on Monday (April 27), the Japanese department store said that the last day of operations of Isetan Serangoon Centre was April 26, following the expiration of its lease agreement.

"We are deeply grateful to all stakeholders and customers for your unwavering support over the past 15 wonderful years," Isetan Singapore wrote.

In a video uploaded by Facebook user Ronald Chan, Isetan staff can be seen bidding goodbye to members of the public one last time.

A crowd had formed near the store's entrance as store manager Gladys Kan gave a farewell speech, expressing gratitude to customers for their support and kindness over the years.

"Today is our last day of business," she said, "We wish you good health and happiness always."

The store manager also encouraged customers to visit the department store's remaining outlet — Isetan Scotts at Shaw Centre.

After her speech, the store's shutters rolled down for the final time among applause and cheers.

Before its closure, Isetan Serangoon Central held clearance sales with discounts going up to 90 per cent during its final three days — drawing in substantial crowds.

In recent days, some customers have also been sharing their memories of the store on social media.

"Today, we took the chance to visit Isetan Nex during its clearance sale," wrote Facebook user Kelvin Kai, adding that he had made a special trip down to the store before its closure.

"For Serangoon residents, it was more than a place for shopping. Isetan was a neighbourhood landmark filled with warmth, offering Japanese-style customer service. The store accompanied a generation through their daily lives," he added.

Last November, a similar farewell was held at Isetan Tampines as the outlet closed after 30 years at Tampines Mall.

Isetan is a popular Japanese department store chain offering apparel, beauty products, toys and homeware, among many other lifestyle products.

In 1972, Isetan opened its first overseas outlet in Singapore, and had six branches across the island at its peak in 2013.

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carol.ong@asiaone.com