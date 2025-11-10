Isetan Tampines bids emotional farewell to customers as it shuts down

Isetan's Tampines Mall branch has expressed its gratitude to longtime customers for their support as it shutters for good.

A video posted to TikTok on Monday (Nov 10) by a user who goes by the name Ronald shows a woman, whom Ronald claimed is the Isetan boss, standing alongside staff of the outlet and giving a heartfelt farewell to members of the public at the storefront.

"Thank you for your support over the years, it's our pleasure to serve you," she said, adding that she hoped to see them at Isetan's other branches in Orchard and Serangoon.

The woman bows twice, thanking customers once again before stepping back.

The staff members and onlookers then wave goodbye to each other as the shutters roll down, possibly for the last time.

A sizeable crowd could be seen standing outside the outlet, cheering in encouragement as the staff walked back inside.

The text in the video read: "30 years of moments, smile and memories. Isetan Tampines will always hold a special place in our hearts. Thank you for being part of our story."

The minute-long clip has garnered over 116,000 views, with many netizens feeling touched and nostalgic towards the iconic department store.

One netizen wrote: "It's really heartbreaking to see all the department stores closing down one by one — they were part of our growing-up years."

"It hits the hardest every time a gate closes during such incidents," another comment read.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@obamaron88/video/7570833053921086738[/embed]

Ronald, who had posted the clip, wrote in a comment that the store was where his mother first brought him to buy clothes 26 years ago.

"Going back yesterday was to rekindle and look back (on) those times. I tried to hold back my tears when (I was) in the shop, until the shutters rolled down," he wrote.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Ronald said that the video was taken on Sunday night at around 9.45pm.

The 37-year-old, who did not wish to reveal his occupation and full name, added that the woman in the video had been accompanied by several Japanese employees whom he had not see at the branch before— leading him to believe she was the the Managing Director of Isetan.

Ronald also recounted that most of those watching the store shutter were in their 40s and many had brought their children along.

He also praised the staff for their professional attitude despite the closure.

"Although it was Isetan Tampines' last night and the staff were emotional, they were still professional in serving everyone," he said, adding that the store had even sold out of luggage that night.

Isetan Tampines officially ended operations on Sunday following the expiry of its lease agreement with Tampines Mall, according to a post on Facebook by Isetan Singapore.

"We extend our sincere appreciation to all stakeholders and customers for their support over the past 30 years and welcome their continued patronage at Isetan Scotts and Isetan Serangoon Central," said the post.

The department store had been an anchor tenant in the mall since it opened in 1996.

CapitaLand, which operates Tampines Mall, told AsiaOne in May, when the decision to shut the store was announced, that it has been "making forward plans" for the mall's rejuvenation.

"With Isetan's departure, we will introduce new brands to take over the space, including fashion and beauty brands. This will enhance the mall's tenant mix and bring more exciting offerings to our shoppers," said the company.

[[nid:717810]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com