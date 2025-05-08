Isetan at Tampines Mall to shutter in November after almost 30 years

For almost 30 years, Isetan stood as a familiar sight in Tampines Mall — but soon, there's going to be a change.

In a Facebook posted uploaded on Tuesday (May 6), the mall announced the closure of the Japanese department store — which has been operating since the mall's launch in 1996 — this coming November.

The department store carries a range of apparel and beauty products, among others.

The mall also hinted that shoppers will have an "exciting new chapter" to look forward to, but did not go into detail.

"An exciting new chapter is on the way. We're transforming the space to bring you an elevated shopping experience with the latest in fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Something exciting is on the horizon, stay tuned!" they stated.

With the impending closure of the store in Tampines mall, there are only two Isetan stores left — Isetan Scotts at Orchard and Isetan Serangoon Central.

A company spokesperson told The Straits Times that the decision was made as its lease was coming to an end.

In response to AsiaOne's query, CapitaLand said: "For some time, we have been making forward plans for Tampines Mall's rejuvenation. With Isetan's departure, we will introduce new brands to take over the space, including fashion and beauty brands. This will enhance the mall’s tenant mix and bring more exciting offerings to our shoppers."

The announcement has sparked a discussion online.

On Reddit's r/Singapore thread, for example, many are speculating that department stores like Isetan might soon be phased out like other counterparts such as John Little and Yaohan, which shuttered their physical stores permanently in 2016 and 1998 respectively.

Others have also attributed the closure to competition, pricing and the emergence of online shopping.

"These kinds of departmental stores are phasing out nowadays when people know how to source and buy directly from suppliers online," said one user.

"The pricing for most of the stuff sold at Isetan is way too expensive. People end up buying from somewhere else or even online," read another comment.

[[nid:589079]]

carol.ong@asiaone.com