'It brings kampung spirit': Why Yishun might be the perfect place to soak in the atmosphere and prep for Ramadan

Ramadan is a significant time for Muslims, marked by reflection, growth, and community unity.

While the Geylang Serai bazaar offers all the Ramadan essentials, it can get quite crowded. Thankfully, there are other spots in Singapore where you can savour delicious Ramadan snacks and bask in the warmth of close-knit communities.

One such place is Yishun. We hear that its residents are brewing something special, so we took to the streets to see how four Muslim-owned stalls are gearing up for Ramadan - as well as Yishun's very first Ramadan Bazaar.

Aishah, 34, owner of N Supplies

If you're a home baker, there's a charming shop in Block 717 Yishun perfect for all your baking needs.

N Supplies went viral in 2020 as Singapore's first halal baking ingredients store, much to the delight of Yishun's bakers.

Store owner Aishah had previously spent four years in the wedding catering industry, where she dealt with the exorbitant prices of baking ingredients, as well as the challenges of sourcing them from a single location.

Aishah realised she was not alone in her struggles. So, she dedicated herself to opening a store to provide accessible and affordable baking ingredients.

"I believe a lot of housewives who are bakers need the assistance because they have small kids or elderly to take care of," Aishah explained. "That's why I feel there's a need for me to help them."

As a proud Yishunite, Aishah decided to open her store close to home. The neighbourhood holds a special place in her heart, largely because she's made many friends growing up here.

Her store opening was graced by Minister of State Dr Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim. The MP of Nee Soon GRC, who often participates in the opening of Chinese-owned stores, remarked that he was pleasantly surprised to have been invited to the opening of a Muslim-owned business.

Today, N Supplies delivers island-wide to customers of all races. From a humble warehouse to a bustling online and retail business, N Supplies has seen many homegrown businesses grow with her store.

And as Ramadan approaches, Aishah and her family are gearing up for a busy period ahead.

Besides catering to a customer base that is expected to grow four-fold, Aishah is participating in community work by helping to distribute weekly groceries and rescue vegetables under Block 714 at Yishun, but that's not all.

"During Ramadan, we have a long table outside where we sell Katira drinks, Jongkong Chendol and packet foods like Nasi Lemak and Mee Goreng for people to break fast," Aishah said. "It brings the kampung spirit around here."

N Supplies

Address: Block 717 Yishun St 71 #01-327

Opening hours: 10am - 8pm (Mondays - Fridays), 10am - 6pm (Saturdays and Sundays)

Mohamed Ismail, owner of Haji S.M. Hatheem Indian Muslim Food

Yishunites would know the S11 coffee shop well. But for the uninitiated, there's an Indian Muslim stall offering hearty meals right by the upcoming bazaar.

Haji S.M. Hatheem Indian Muslim Food is helmed by Mohamed Ismail and has been a family legacy since 1967.

A dedicated workaholic, Ismail manages two branch operations, with his days starting at 6:30am and ending at only 1am. If business is slow, he'll take a break at midday to spend time with his family.

Now, he's preparing to pass the legacy on to his son, who is currently doing National Service.

"I told him to go and sign on, but he wants to take over the business. We'll see," he said with a smile.

Ismail and his family have lived in Yishun most of their lives; the stall owner has stayed in the neighbourhood since 1988 and considers it his hometown.

He has built many friendships here over the years, through the regular customers he meets.

One of them is an elder, who comes in every day to order the same dish - two egg pratas.

"I asked him if he wanted to try a different curry, but he didn't even want that. It has to be dhal curry," Ismail recounted.

Ismail will be participating in the upcoming Ramadan Bazaar at Yishun, where he'll be selling something new. He's currently consulting with his advisors - his children - for a menu that will entice young customers.

"Because they are young, they have a better idea of what you can do to bring in the crowd. My elder daughter gave me some ideas," Ismail shared.

Haji S.M. Hatheem Indian Muslim Food

Block 744 Yishun Ave 5 (S11 coffeeshop)

Opening hours: 10.30am - 10.30pm daily

Mohammad Syafiq, 24, assistant supervisor at Dajie Makan Place

Looking for a halal Mala hotpot spot? Look no further than Dajie Makan Place in Yishun, which serves halal chicken rice, Mala hotpot, and yong tau foo.

There, you'll find assistant supervisor Syafiq, who has been with the outlet for the last two years.

Initially, the outlet faced numerous challenges, including being understaffed. Syafiq had to step up to learn the ropes quickly despite being relatively new to the F&B industry.

Surprisingly, Syafiq studied automotive engineering in Malaysia and cycled through an impressive variety of jobs in construction and sales. His uncle, who owned a small F&B business, was the one who introduced him to the industry.

Thankfully, Syafiq and the team at Dajie Makan Place overcame their initial difficulties. The eating spot gets rave reviews online, with patrons lauding the staff for their exceptional service.

"There are many new customers I see this year - Chinese, Malay, Indian and foreigners from Philippines and Malaysia," Ismail shared.

During Ramadan, Syafiq anticipates a surge in customers, especially during dinner time. To cater to Muslim families who are breaking fast together, Dajie Makan Place has cooked up the perfect deal - customers can buy five chicken rice sets during Ramadan and get one free.

Dajie Makan Place @ Yishun

Address: Block 744 Yishun Ave 5

Opening hours: 10am - 10pm daily

Hassan Yip, 71, owner of Simply D&H Western Food

Near Yishun Ring Road, an area where you'll see many new BTOs, lies 675 Coffee Shop. Unsurprisingly, it sees a noticeably younger crowd.

Hassan Yip, 71, is a Chinese Muslim who owns a Western stall there.

The franchise is co-run by Hassan and his wife, Dewi Sulasmi. They first met in Malaysia while working at a maid recruitment agency, where Dewi served as a director.

Having fallen in love, Hassan studied conscientiously and reverted to Islam. Thereafter, he moved back to Singapore with Dewi to start an F&B business, since he loved to cook.

However, setting up the business and gaining customers proved tough.

As a Chinese Muslim, it wasn't easy for Hassan to demonstrate that his stall was halal and Muslim-owned. He recounted many incidents when people questioned him. This prompted him to apply for the appropriate certifications - the Halal and the Muslim-Owned Establishment certifications - to reassure his customers.

Since then, Hassan has set up stalls in various locations, including schools for a brief period. Today, Simply D&H Western Food has five outlets in Singapore, with one of them being run by their son.

For this Yishun outlet, Hassan is appreciative of the friendly community and great location. Plus, there's an element of convenience since he's lived in Yishun with Dewi and their children for many years.

Versed in Hokkien, Cantonese, Bahasa Melayu and English, Hassan finds joy in conversing with his customers, exchanging pleasantries and even getting feedback for his food.

"We have to thank them as they give you the information you need to improve." Hassan explained. "If you aren't improving, you are Superman already."

"Too salty? Too sweet? Too cold? You cannot just let things go as a boss. You must look after your customers." he added.

Often, Hassan can be seen having coffee with his regulars. As they live near the stall, Dewi also frequents the coffee shop to help whenever she can.

Simply D&H Western Food

Address: 675 Yishun Ring Rd, #01-01

Opening hours: 11am - 10pm daily

Besides visiting these stalls in the next few weeks, you can also spend an evening or two at the Yishun Ramadan Bazaar.

Held at the open space of Yishun Central, you can expect a colourful assortment of stalls ranging from food stalls to retail booths decked with luminous Ramadan decorations. While you're enjoying the delicious dishes, elevate the evening by tuning into the stage performances too!

Yishun Ramadan Bazaar will be running from March 9 to April 9.

For more details on Yishun's Malay Muslim merchants, check out the Yishun Central website.

This article is brought to you in partnership with Yishun Central Merchants' Association.