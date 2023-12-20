It may not be the end: Son of retired Ah Ma who owned Maxwell Teochew Rice & Porridge might take over stall

Earlier in December, we learned that the elderly lady boss of Maxwell Teochew Rice & Porridge - more fondly known as ah ma - had hung up her apron for good.

Fans of the 86-year-old's food, both from Singapore and beyond, had expressed their sadness over the news.

However, there's a chance that the business may not be gone forever.

The 64-year-old son of ah ma might be taking over the reins with his friends, reported Shin Min Daily News on Monday (Dec 18).

When she was still working, her son used to come down to the stall almost every day to help her.

While it's promising news, don't get too happy just yet as it is not officially confirmed.

Ah ma had a hunched back and deteriorating speech

The elderly proprietress opened her first stall along the Singapore River in the 1960s. In the 1980s, she moved to Maxwell Food Centre and has been there ever since.

Part of a normal day of work for her would involve preparing more than 10 traditional Teochew dishes, as well as pots of her well-loved Teochew-style porridge.

According to the Chinese daily, the elderly hawker would seemingly cook more dishes on purpose, just so she can give it out for cleaners to take home.

If she had leftovers at the end of the day, she would also pass them to other hawkers or nearby workers.

After years of toiling in the kitchen, she has become increasingly frail and her speech has deteriorated, making it harder for her to serve customers.

She also has a hunched back due to the degeneration of her spine.

And just recently, she had a bad fall.

Before retiring for good, she would take more breaks, and on countless occasions, her son and the other hawkers would encourage her to retire and rest.

However, the resilient old dame was stubborn and wanted to continue to work.

"The older generation of hawkers are like this. They persist until the last minute before they are willing to quit," ah ma's son told Shin Min Daily News.

"It's hard to find such old-fashioned flavours and prices these days. Many old customers felt sorry to hear that she retired."

