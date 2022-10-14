It only costs $1,138 per year to run this electric lorry

SINGAPORE - Hong Seh Evolution is now the official distributor for China's top-selling electric lorry - the DFSK EC31 - in Singapore.

The EC31 is powered by a 38.7kWh lithium-ion phosphate battery that produces 82hp (61kW) and 200Nm of torque. It has a top speed of 80km/h and an electric range of 280km on a single charge. According to DongFeng, the EC31 has an energy consumption of 6.8km/kWh.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

This means with today's fuel prices of $0.23/kWh, it would cost roughly $1.56 per 100km to run the EC31. This translates to an average cost of $1,138 per year, whereas when compared to a typical internal combustion engine (ICE) minivan, that would take your total yearly running cost to $16,644.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The EC31 also comes with a touchscreen audio sound system with a high-res reverse camera. The top-selling electric lorry also offers a 60kW DC charging rate, which means it only takes 39 minutes to juice it up to 100 per cent. Meanwhile, with an AC charger of 6.6kW, it can be charged in 5.8 hours.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The DFSK EC31 costs $116,800 with COE, and its official distributor Hong Seh Evolution is offering an eight-year or 500,000km battery warranty.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.