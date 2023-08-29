'It tastes like Yoshinoya': Japanese YouTuber compares Sushiro in Singapore to Japanese counterpart

Many Singaporeans are fans of sushi, making it a point to try the dish when they holiday in Japan.

If you have tried sushi there, then you'll know it's hard to find sushi of comparable quality in Singapore. But what if it's from a renowned Japanese sushi chain based in Singapore?

That was the burning question that Japanese YouTuber Shinichi attempted to answer in a video posted yesterday (Aug 28), titled Is Sushiro in Singapore as Good as Japan?

Sharing the inspiration behind the video, Shinichi explained that he was accompanying a friend, for whom Sushiro is one of her favourite places in Singapore.

Starting out with traditional fish nigiris, he found the maguro nigiri (tuna) "pretty fresh". The shime saba nigiri, or vinegar-marinated mackerel, was "a little dry" but tasted "pretty much the same" as it would in Japan.

When it came to the all-time favourite unagi nigiri, Shinichi commented: "It's not bad but you can tell it's definitely not Japanese unagi, because it's drier and doesn't have that nice fattiness."

As for non-traditional sushi, he tucked into an inari sushi topped with boiled egg, green onions, beef/pork and sushi rice wrapped in tofu skin.

Commenting that it is "something that you don't see in Japan", he added: "It's not sushi, more like a gyu-don. It tastes like Yoshinoya in inari form."

Also trying the Chinese mapo eggplant nigiri — made of sushi rice covered with grilled eggplant topped with ground pork or beef — one dish which Shinichi said he had "never seen at Sushiro in Japan".

"It's actually not bad, it works with the sushi rice. I actually like this," he remarked in delight.

In addition, gunka maki sushi, deep-fried octopus and tontoro nigiri all received great praises from Shinichi.

After trying gunka maki sushi, which contains three different types of seafood mixed with sesame oil and Japanese shoyu (soy sauce), he gave two thumbs up before delivering his verdict of "oishi".

"These are amazing, so flavourful," exclaimed Shinichi as he showered compliments on the dish.

Tontoro nigiri (fatty pork) also received a favourable review from him, calling it "super tender pork", and specifying that "you don't need teeth to eat this".

He also shared observations on beverages.

Shinichi noted that free-flow green tea costs $1.50 at Sushiro Singapore, but is complimentary in Japan.

Overall, he concluded that Sushiro Singapore offerings are "pretty good" and commended the local exclusive items. He found the local prices "reasonable", but observed that they are "a little higher than Japan".

Shinichi is a YouTuber who makes food and travel videos as he explores different parts of the world. He frequently tries Japanese food in other countries.

