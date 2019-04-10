It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer

Seetoh Su-Ying was only 11 when doctors found her mum suffering from stage-3B breast cancer.

Ten years later in 2011, tragedy struck the family again. This time her dad was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare form of cancer in salivary glands.

On the great wide web, inspiring stories of cancer survivors are aplenty, but seldom has the spotlight been placed on family members who bear the burden of caring for them.

With October being breast cancer awareness month, we spoke to 29-year-old Su-Ying — a video producer at AsiaOne — on what it was like living with parents who survived cancer and the effects it had on her life.

‘I WANT TO BE SEEN AS MYSELF’

As captain of the Breast Cancer Foundation’s dragon boat team, 54-year-old Irene Chui has been interviewed on at least eight separate occasions, but never had the focus been on her daughter Su-Ying.

Su-Ying and family members celebrate her mum's birthday in 2002.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Seetoh Su-Ying

Often introduced to people as “Irene’s daughter” and the child of a cancer survivor, Su-Ying confided that she sometimes struggles with feelings of being overshadowed by her mum’s success story.

“My life compared to [my mum] isn’t very spectacular. I’m just a normal person," she said. "Why would people want to find out more about me when my mum has a much more interesting story?”

Even as an adult, Su-Ying often wrestles with her self-identity and people who offer her friendship — because they may only want to find out more about her mother’s experience.

Su-Ying with her mother.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Seetoh Su-Ying

“On the one hand I’m very proud of her but it came to a point where I just want to be known for being my own person. I want to be seen as myself,” she clarified.

‘I WANTED TO JUMP BUT NEVER DARED’

Because of how overt the pain and suffering of the disease is, people understandably shift their empathy to cancer patients and sometimes overlook how caretakers are human too.