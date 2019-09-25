Is it worth it to crash and burn?

When business manager Sarah Chua was clocking 13 hours a day, five days a week in a tech start-up, she thought it was normal.

That was because she had company - her colleagues stayed until nearly 9.30pm every day.

Sarah kept it up for a few months, slogging right through dinner before she called it a night at 9pm at her office in Telok Ayer. Even then, the e-mails continued to stream in from overseas clients, and the e-mail browser was the last thing she'd see before she slumped into bed.

"It's part of the work culture, where you see your colleagues working overtime to finish a project, like some sort of competition," she concludes.

"Then, I accepted overextension as a way of life."

Sarah's enthusiasm dissipated four months on.

"I simply lost steam," says the 26-year-old, who had left her previous nine-to-six job at a multinational corporation for new challenges.

"I couldn't think, I was mentally exhausted, and because of that, I was forgetting things and busting deadlines. I didn't want to crawl out of bed on some days. I wasn't eating well, and I suffered from gastritis. That fear of not performing well turned me into a nervous wreck."