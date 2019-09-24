Is it worth it to upsize your bubble tea? Facebook user lets you know which brand offers the most value for money

Here’s a first world problem if we ever saw one — is it really worth it to upsize your favourite cup of bubble tea?

Well, thankfully for us, a Facebook user by the name of Jeremy Tan has saved us from this little conundrum.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (Sept 21), Tan detailed the results of his little experiment, buying drinks (with help from his family) from seven popular bubble tea shops in Singapore — R&B Tea, The Alley, Koi, Sharetea, Gongcha, Liho and Playmade.

He compared the difference in sizes between the medium (M) and large (L) cups, as well as whether it’s worth it to upsize (calculated in terms of percentage change in price per litre). He noted that both cups should be duly filled with ice in actual scenarios, hence he's simply using full-cup measurements.

Too complicated? We break it down for you:

ABSOLUTE DIFFERENCE IN CUP SIZE

Largest difference: Playmade

Smallest difference: R&B Tea

Of the seven shops that Tan bought from, R&B Tea presented the smallest jump in quantity between the M- and L-sized cups, with a difference of only 80ml.