Italy Summer 2026: Weather guide for Rome, Venice, Amalfi and more

As of 30 June, Italy is still in the grip of an intense early-summer heatwave, with daytime highs in the high 30s and peaks near 40 deg C in parts of the country.

Temperatures are running well above the seasonal average, and the heat has been linked to health emergencies across Italy and the wider Balkans region.

Italy’s Ministry of Health placed 18 cities under its top-level red heat alert (Level 3) in late June.

The red-alert list includes Rome, Milan, Florence, Venice, Bologna, Turin, Verona and Genoa, while Naples, Palermo and Cagliari sat on the second-level orange alert.

Northern cities have been hit hardest: Turin was forecast to reach around 39 deg C, while Rome and Naples were expected to stay just below 36 deg C.

Many areas are also seeing “tropical nights” that fail to drop below 24 to 25 deg C, which makes it harder for the body to recover overnight.

Check the Italian Air Force’s MeteoAM forecasts for Rome, Milan, Venice, Florence, Naples or Palermo, track the Ministry of Health’s heat-wave bulletins, and use Meteoalarm’s Italy map for colour-coded warnings before day trips, mountain drives or long rail transfers.

Italy summer at a glance

The figures below are July average daily highs and lows (1991–2020 normals from the Italian Air Force Meteorological Service); treat them as a planning shortcut and check the live MeteoAM forecast before you travel.

Destination Daytime high / overnight low (July) Best for Keep in mind Rome ~31.0 deg C / ~19.3 deg C Ancient sites, museums and city breaks Demanding midday heat; start early, walk at dusk Florence ~32.3 deg C / ~18.4 deg C Renaissance art, Tuscany road trips Hottest of the gateways; book timed entries Milan ~30.7 deg C / ~19.3 deg C City breaks, Lake Como and the Alps Can feel humid; storms possible up north Venice ~28.5 deg C / ~19.2 deg C The lagoon, the Adriatic and north-east rail Humid near the water; busiest in midsummer Naples ~30.4 deg C / ~20.9 deg C Amalfi Coast, islands and food trips Warm, muggy nights; better for beaches than sprints Palermo ~29.8 deg C / ~21.7 deg C Sicily’s beaches, markets and warm evenings Very warm nights; plan around the coast Cagliari ~31.7 deg C / ~19.9 deg C Sardinia’s beaches, coves and boat days Hot and dry; keep midday off long drives

Northern Italy: Milan, Venice, the lakes and the Dolomites

Northern Italy is warm in summer but less reliably dry than the south, with humid spells and the odd storm over the lakes and Alps.

It works well for a mix of city breaks, lakes and mountains.

Month Typical temperatures Best activities / planning note June Milan ~28.1 deg C / ~17 deg C; Venice ~26.0 deg C / ~17.4 deg C Comfortable for city breaks, lakes and early beach days July Milan ~30.7 deg C / ~19.3 deg C; Venice ~28.5 deg C / ~19.2 deg C Warmest and can feel humid; pair cities with Lake Como or the Dolomites August Milan ~29.9 deg C / ~18.8 deg C; Venice ~28.4 deg C / ~18.9 deg C Still hot and muggy near the lagoon; keep flexible plans for storms September Milan ~25.5 deg C / ~14.9 deg C; Venice ~23.8 deg C / ~14.8 deg C Eases noticeably; a strong month for lakes and northern cities

Compare flights to Milan for Lake Como and the Alps, or flights to Venice for the lagoon and north-eastern rail routes.

Central Italy: Rome, Florence and Tuscany

Central Italy is where summer sightseeing can feel most demanding, with both cities regularly near or above 31°C at the peak. Plan around early entries, shaded lunches and evening walks.

Month Typical temperatures Best activities / planning note June Rome ~28.1 deg C / ~16.7 deg C; Florence ~29.1 deg C / ~16.0 deg C Best month for monuments; start early and rest at midday July Rome ~31.0 deg C / ~19.3 deg C; Florence ~32.3 deg C / ~18.4 deg C Hot and dry; early entries, shaded lunches and evening walks August Rome ~31.6 deg C / ~19.8 deg C; Florence ~32.4 deg C / ~18.5 deg C Hottest; key sights stay busy even as locals leave, so book ahead September Rome ~26.7 deg C / ~16.0 deg C; Florence ~27.3 deg C / ~15.0 deg C Eases; excellent for a city-heavy Rome and Tuscany trip

Compare flights to Rome, hotels in Rome, flights to Florence and hotels in Florence before building a city-heavy itinerary.

Southern Italy: Naples, the Amalfi Coast and Puglia

Southern Italy is drier in midsummer, but coastal humidity makes the heat feel heavier at night.

It is better for beach-and-food trips than for fast-paced sightseeing in July or August.

Month Typical temperatures (Naples) Best activities / planning note June High ~27.7 deg C / low ~18.4 deg C Warm and pleasant; great for the Amalfi Coast before peak crowds July High ~30.4 deg C / low ~20.9 deg C Hot, dry days and warm nights; beach mornings and evening strolls August High ~31.0 deg C / low ~21.4 deg C Hottest and busiest; book ferries, beaches and stays well ahead September High ~26.8 deg C / low ~17.6 deg C Eases; one of the best months for the coast and Puglia

Use flights to Naples for the Amalfi Coast and islands, or route through Bari if you are focusing on Puglia’s beaches, old towns and road trips.

The islands: Sicily and Sardinia

Sicily and Sardinia are among Italy’s strongest summer choices for dry beach weather and warm evenings.

Build island itineraries around the coast, not long midday drives.

Month Typical temperatures Best activities / planning note June Palermo ~27.2 deg C / ~19.2 deg C; Cagliari ~28.7 deg C / ~17.3 deg C Warm, dry and quieter; ideal early-season beach time July Palermo ~29.8 deg C / ~21.7 deg C; Cagliari ~31.7 deg C / ~19.9 deg C Very dry and sunny; coastal stays and late dinners August Palermo ~30.5 deg C / ~22.7 deg C; Cagliari ~32.1 deg C/ ~20.5 deg C Hottest, with very warm nights; reserve everything ahead September Palermo ~27.5 deg C / ~20.1 deg C; Cagliari ~28.1 deg C / ~17.5 deg C Warm sea and easing heat; a superb late-summer island month

Fly into Palermo, Catania or Cagliari, then compare hotels in Palermo or coastal stays by beach access and air conditioning.

Practical tips for an Italy summer trip

The main rule for an Italian summer is to avoid stacking all outdoor sightseeing into the hottest part of the day, and to lean on the islands, the coast or the north if you are sensitive to heat.

The World Health Organisation’s heat and health guidance recommends reducing heat exposure, staying hydrated and watching over people more vulnerable to heat stress.

Time your sightseeing: Plan outdoor sights before late morning or after the strongest afternoon heat, and keep midday for lunch, rest or air-conditioned museums.

Mind the heat alerts: On a red-alert day, limit time outdoors at midday and check on older travellers, young children and anyone with health conditions, using the Ministry of Health bulletins and Meteoalarm.

Dress and hydrate: Pack light, breathable clothes, a hat, sunglasses and high-SPF sunscreen, and carry a refillable water bottle.

Book air conditioning: Treat reliable air conditioning in hotels, trains and museums as part of the itinerary, especially in July and August.

Stay flexible up north: Bring a light layer for alpine areas, lake evenings and air-conditioned trains, and check forecasts before ferries, mountain roads and long driving days.

Frequently asked questions

Is it humid in Italy in summer?

Yes, especially near the coast and in the northern Po Valley. Southern cities and the islands have the warmest, muggiest nights — Palermo’s August lows sit near 22 to 23 deg C — so reliable air conditioning matters most there.

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This article was first published in Wego.