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Italy Summer 2026: Weather guide for Rome, Venice, Amalfi and more

Italy Summer 2026: Weather guide for Rome, Venice, Amalfi and more
A weather guide to travelling to Italy during the summer months.
PHOTO: Pexels
PUBLISHED ONJuly 05, 2026 10:00 AM

As of 30 June, Italy is still in the grip of an intense early-summer heatwave, with daytime highs in the high 30s and peaks near 40 deg C in parts of the country.

Temperatures are running well above the seasonal average, and the heat has been linked to health emergencies across Italy and the wider Balkans region.

Italy’s Ministry of Health placed 18 cities under its top-level red heat alert (Level 3) in late June. 

The red-alert list includes Rome, Milan, Florence, Venice, Bologna, Turin, Verona and Genoa, while Naples, Palermo and Cagliari sat on the second-level orange alert.

Northern cities have been hit hardest: Turin was forecast to reach around 39 deg C, while Rome and Naples were expected to stay just below 36 deg C. 

Many areas are also seeing “tropical nights” that fail to drop below 24 to 25 deg C, which makes it harder for the body to recover overnight.

Check the Italian Air Force’s MeteoAM forecasts for Rome, Milan, Venice, Florence, Naples or Palermo, track the Ministry of Health’s heat-wave bulletins, and use Meteoalarm’s Italy map for colour-coded warnings before day trips, mountain drives or long rail transfers.

Italy summer at a glance

The figures below are July average daily highs and lows (1991–2020 normals from the Italian Air Force Meteorological Service); treat them as a planning shortcut and check the live MeteoAM forecast before you travel.

DestinationDaytime high / overnight low (July)Best forKeep in mind
Rome~31.0 deg C / ~19.3 deg CAncient sites, museums and city breaksDemanding midday heat; start early, walk at dusk
Florence~32.3 deg C / ~18.4 deg CRenaissance art, Tuscany road tripsHottest of the gateways; book timed entries
Milan~30.7 deg C / ~19.3 deg CCity breaks, Lake Como and the AlpsCan feel humid; storms possible up north
Venice~28.5 deg C / ~19.2 deg CThe lagoon, the Adriatic and north-east railHumid near the water; busiest in midsummer
Naples~30.4 deg C / ~20.9 deg CAmalfi Coast, islands and food tripsWarm, muggy nights; better for beaches than sprints
Palermo~29.8 deg C / ~21.7 deg CSicily’s beaches, markets and warm eveningsVery warm nights; plan around the coast
Cagliari~31.7 deg C / ~19.9  deg CSardinia’s beaches, coves and boat daysHot and dry; keep midday off long drives

Northern Italy: Milan, Venice, the lakes and the Dolomites

Northern Italy is warm in summer but less reliably dry than the south, with humid spells and the odd storm over the lakes and Alps.

It works well for a mix of city breaks, lakes and mountains.

MonthTypical temperaturesBest activities / planning note
JuneMilan ~28.1 deg C / ~17 deg C; Venice ~26.0 deg C / ~17.4 deg CComfortable for city breaks, lakes and early beach days
JulyMilan ~30.7 deg C / ~19.3 deg C; Venice ~28.5 deg C / ~19.2 deg CWarmest and can feel humid; pair cities with Lake Como or the Dolomites
AugustMilan ~29.9 deg C / ~18.8 deg C; Venice ~28.4 deg C / ~18.9 deg CStill hot and muggy near the lagoon; keep flexible plans for storms
SeptemberMilan ~25.5 deg C / ~14.9 deg C; Venice ~23.8 deg C / ~14.8 deg CEases noticeably; a strong month for lakes and northern cities

Compare flights to Milan for Lake Como and the Alps, or flights to Venice for the lagoon and north-eastern rail routes.

Central Italy: Rome, Florence and Tuscany

Central Italy is where summer sightseeing can feel most demanding, with both cities regularly near or above 31°C at the peak. Plan around early entries, shaded lunches and evening walks.

MonthTypical temperaturesBest activities / planning note
JuneRome ~28.1 deg C / ~16.7 deg C; Florence ~29.1 deg C / ~16.0 deg CBest month for monuments; start early and rest at midday
JulyRome ~31.0 deg C / ~19.3 deg C; Florence ~32.3 deg C / ~18.4 deg CHot and dry; early entries, shaded lunches and evening walks
AugustRome ~31.6 deg C / ~19.8 deg C; Florence ~32.4 deg C / ~18.5 deg CHottest; key sights stay busy even as locals leave, so book ahead
SeptemberRome ~26.7 deg C / ~16.0 deg C; Florence ~27.3 deg C / ~15.0 deg CEases; excellent for a city-heavy Rome and Tuscany trip

Compare flights to Rome, hotels in Rome, flights to Florence and hotels in Florence before building a city-heavy itinerary.

Southern Italy: Naples, the Amalfi Coast and Puglia

Southern Italy is drier in midsummer, but coastal humidity makes the heat feel heavier at night.

It is better for beach-and-food trips than for fast-paced sightseeing in July or August.

MonthTypical temperatures (Naples)Best activities / planning note
JuneHigh ~27.7 deg C / low ~18.4 deg CWarm and pleasant; great for the Amalfi Coast before peak crowds
JulyHigh ~30.4 deg C / low ~20.9 deg CHot, dry days and warm nights; beach mornings and evening strolls
AugustHigh ~31.0 deg C / low ~21.4 deg CHottest and busiest; book ferries, beaches and stays well ahead
SeptemberHigh ~26.8 deg C / low ~17.6 deg CEases; one of the best months for the coast and Puglia

Use flights to Naples for the Amalfi Coast and islands, or route through Bari if you are focusing on Puglia’s beaches, old towns and road trips.

The islands: Sicily and Sardinia

Sicily and Sardinia are among Italy’s strongest summer choices for dry beach weather and warm evenings.

Build island itineraries around the coast, not long midday drives.

MonthTypical temperaturesBest activities / planning note
JunePalermo ~27.2 deg C / ~19.2 deg C; Cagliari ~28.7 deg C / ~17.3 deg CWarm, dry and quieter; ideal early-season beach time
JulyPalermo ~29.8 deg C / ~21.7 deg C; Cagliari ~31.7 deg C / ~19.9 deg CVery dry and sunny; coastal stays and late dinners
AugustPalermo ~30.5 deg C / ~22.7 deg C; Cagliari ~32.1 deg C/ ~20.5 deg CHottest, with very warm nights; reserve everything ahead
SeptemberPalermo ~27.5 deg C / ~20.1 deg C; Cagliari ~28.1 deg C / ~17.5 deg CWarm sea and easing heat; a superb late-summer island month

Fly into Palermo, Catania or Cagliari, then compare hotels in Palermo or coastal stays by beach access and air conditioning.

Practical tips for an Italy summer trip

The main rule for an Italian summer is to avoid stacking all outdoor sightseeing into the hottest part of the day, and to lean on the islands, the coast or the north if you are sensitive to heat.

The World Health Organisation’s heat and health guidance recommends reducing heat exposure, staying hydrated and watching over people more vulnerable to heat stress.

  • Time your sightseeing: Plan outdoor sights before late morning or after the strongest afternoon heat, and keep midday for lunch, rest or air-conditioned museums.
  • Mind the heat alerts: On a red-alert day, limit time outdoors at midday and check on older travellers, young children and anyone with health conditions, using the Ministry of Health bulletins and Meteoalarm.
  • Dress and hydrate: Pack light, breathable clothes, a hat, sunglasses and high-SPF sunscreen, and carry a refillable water bottle.
  • Book air conditioning: Treat reliable air conditioning in hotels, trains and museums as part of the itinerary, especially in July and August.
  • Stay flexible up north: Bring a light layer for alpine areas, lake evenings and air-conditioned trains, and check forecasts before ferries, mountain roads and long driving days.

Frequently asked questions

Is it humid in Italy in summer?

Yes, especially near the coast and in the northern Po Valley. Southern cities and the islands have the warmest, muggiest nights — Palermo’s August lows sit near 22 to 23 deg C — so reliable air conditioning matters most there.

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This article was first published in Wego.

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