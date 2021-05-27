'It's been quite a journey': Korean hawker stall in Marsiling that became social media hit during CB announces closure

Marsiling 136 Korean: Chelabela, a family-run hawker stall which gained a swell of popularity during the circuit breaker period last year, will be closing on May 30, the daughter of the owner announced on Facebook on Sunday (May 23).

But the closure is not for good. In her post, Chela Suh, 23, highlighted that her father has plans to reopen in a new location with a new menu, as well as delivery options.

The Suhs are currently still on the hunt for a new location, she said, asking "hawker-saavy" netizens to leave her their suggestions.

In an interview with 8Days, Chela said that sales have fallen by a quarter since the Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) regulations kicked in.

"But it didn't have a huge impact on his decision [to close]. It was mainly because of my grandma, and the fact that manpower is so difficult to get. Many Singaporeans and [permanent residents] do not wish to work at coffee shops."

Her grandmother, who would help out at the stall regularly, is temporarily wheelchair-bound after a suffering a fall, she explained.

In her Facebook post, Chela also thanked Singaporeans for supporting their stall, writing, "I'm going to cry as it's been quite a journey since circuit breaker. We want to serve you better. Dad says he is very ready to do anything and everything for our family and lovely Singaporeans who've been supporting us."

Customers who wish to keep up to date with the family's next plans for the stall can follow them on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Hit hard by CB, Korean NTU student revitalises father's hawker business

The stall first made headlines last May when Chela, a Nanyang Technical University student, took to Facebook to advertise for her father's struggling stall which had been affected by the no dining-in rule during the circuit breaker period.

It worked like a charm — daily orders went up from around 70 to about 240 just one day after she promoted the stall on Facebook group Hawkers United - Dabao 2020.

Now, the stall may just have another comeback in the works with their revamped menu and new location.

Address: Block 136 Marsiling Rd, #01-2188, Singapore 730136

alexanderkt@asiaone.com