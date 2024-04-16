'It's been a wonderful 6 years': Soon Heng Pork Noodles at Neil Road to close on April 27

Come next month, bak chor mee lovers can no longer head to 120 Neil Road to satisfy their noodle cravings.

Popular hawker stall Soon Heng Pork Noodles recently announced via their Facebook page that their Neil Road stall will be shuttering on April 27.

The announcement did not include a reason for the closure but did mention that the decision was made "with a heavy heart".

Soon Heng Pork Noodles then took the time to thank those who've supported them, from customers, family, friends and even food bloggers.

The post added: "It's been a wonderful six years."

Long-term customers would be pleased to hear, though, that they might still have a chance to tuck into the delectable dish offered by Soon Heng Pork Noodles.

The hawker noted that while "taking a break", they would still be sniffing around for opportunities to reopen in a different location.

AsiaOne has reached out to Soon Heng Pork Noodles for more information.

In the comments section of the Facebook post, netizens were saddened by the announcement.

One Facebook user commented: "Sorry to hear. Please let me know when you’re back so that I can help get word out! Be well!"

Another fan, based overseas, mentioned that she would "definitely keep track" of the stall's updates and head over for a meal the next time she is in Singapore.

Food publication SethLui.com mentioned that Soon Heng Pork Noodles specialises in 'Bedok-style' bak chor mee. It’s a soupy variant of the minced meat noodle dish.

The stall has a score of 4.4 out of five from more than 150 reviews on Google.

Given their popularity, it should come as no surprise that they have fans overseas.

According to a photo taken of the menu in March 2024, their bak chor mee comes in two sizes, $5.30 for small, $6.30 for large.

Customers have a choice of four noodles: Mee Pok, Mee Kia, Mee Tai Bak and Kway Teow.

Second closure in a span of 2 years

In early April 2023, Soon Heng Pork Noodles announced on Facebook that they would be moving out of their second venue at Blk 728 Ang Mo Kio Ave 6. They had just opened this outlet in July 2022.

Later that month, the hawker stall confirmed the Ang Mo Kio outlet's final day of operation as April 16, 2023.

'Flying' with SIA

As a testament to the stall's well-loved bak chor mee, Soon Heng Pork Noodles even managed to reach new heights (quite literally) with their collaboration with Singapore Airport Terminal Services.

An in-flight version of their signature dish was made and served in Singapore Airlines' (SIA) First and Business Class flights in 2023.

According to Singapore-based travel site Milelion, Soon Heng Pork Noodles' version even trumps the dry variety which SIA also offered.

ALSO READ: 'The past 4 years have been a wild ride': Tigerlily Patisserie, run by award-winning pastry chef, set to close

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.