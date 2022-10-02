It's a man's world: The brands, trends and buzziest news to know now

Whether you're looking to inject a bit of freshness into your wardrobe or spice up your everyday staples, it's worth paying attention to what's going on in the world of men's fashion – the brands, trends and buzziest news to know now.

PHOTO: MR PORTER

Hedi Slimane’s fall/winter 2022 collection for CELINE HOMME was a glorious mash-up of glam, grunge and rock ’n’ roll that he called Boy Doll.

To mark the launch of the collection, the Maison has teamed up with MR PORTER on an exclusive capsule – 20 items that will be available only from the retailer.

Where the runway collection skews more dressed-up, the partnership highlights the more casual codes that Slimane has established for the House.

Standouts from the capsule collection include a black hoodie adorned with a Cry Baby motif, logo-ed Fair Isle knits and an orange tracksuit with gleaming press studs.

New rules

PHOTO: Bottega Veneta

For his debut collection at Bottega Veneta, Matthieu Blazy went back to basics – but not as you know it. The new Creative Director trained his focus on elevating craft and cut.

The first men's look out was deceptively simple – a striped shirt and a pair of blue jeans – until you realise that it was paper-thin leather made to look like cotton and denim.

Instead of ostentatious design gestures and gimmicks, Blazy offered compellingly minimal pieces-soft, supple leather trousers and t-shirts, worn with richly woven sandals and pouches slung effortlessly over the shoulder.

Cool as a cucumber

PHOTO: LOEWE

Jonathan Anderson expands the LOEWE home fragrance universe with the addition of a new Cucumber candle. The scent joins an herbaceous, botanical-based range that includes notes like Ivy, Tomato Leaf, Honeysuckle and Licorice.

To create this latest fragrance, Anderson enlisted the help of artisan perfumer Núria Cruelles and actor Leo Wu, who also fronts the launch campaign.

Making strides

PHOTO: Louis Vuitton

One of Virgil Abloh's most beloved creations for Louis Vuitton gets a refreshed look this season along with improved eco-credentials. As much as 90 per cent of the LV Trainer is made from recycled and ethically-sourced materials.

There is the sole, which is crafted almost entirely from recycled PU, while the upper is made from recycled polyester and corn-based plastic, and the laces from recycled plastic.

The latest release sees the sneaker rendered in three bold colourways, emblazoned all over with the House's Sustainable Development logo.

This article was first published in Harper's BAZAAR Singapore.