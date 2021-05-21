It's official! Everything with Fries is back, but only until June 13

If you love burgers and fries, you would probably have tried homegrown chain Everything with Fries (EwF) before it closed its last outlet in 2017.

The good news is that EwF is coming back after over three years! The bad news? It's only back temporarily.

EwF is back in the form of a pop-up stall at Awfully Chocolate's flagship restaurant at 131 East Coast Road from now till June 13, it announced in a Facebook post yesterday (May 20).

Although it is just a pop-up, their menu consists of seven burgers, including their bestselling Har Jeong Kai (prawn paste chicken) burger ($18.90), and five varieties of seasoned fries (from $5.90).

For those who want to try something other than burgers and fries, their signature Har Jeong Kai nuggets ($11.90) are also on the menu.

You can make your orders online via their website or Grab.

Islandwide delivery is available or you can simply drop by their pop-up store to pick up your order.

EwF opened their first outlet at Orchard Central in 2010. They later opened two more outlets in Holland Village and Bugis Junction.

Unfortunately, they closed the Orchard Central outlet in 2015 after alleged disputes with the landlord and operations at the other two outlets subsequently ceased in 2017.

