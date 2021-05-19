It's par-tea time: Local artisanal tea brands that steep the perfect cup

As the second most commonly drunk beverage in the world (after water), it’s clear that we love our teas.

Whether you’re looking for a midday energy booster, a steaming hot cup at night, or an iced tea blend on humid afternoons, here’s a list of 10 local artisanal tea brands that bring both the quality and the fragrance. Hopefully, you’ll find one that’s just your cup of tea ahead of International Tea Day!

ETTE Tea

Founded in 2014, this local gourmet tea brewer and boutique is famous for their locally-inspired flavours. Their first ever blend to hit the market, Pandan Chiffon ($28, 16 sachets), remains a popular favourite among locals to this day.

Since then, ETTE Tea’s blends are a fun and aromatic twist on the art of tea blending, all paying homage to Singaporean delights , like Ice Kacang ($28, 16 sachets) and Nasi Lemak ($28, 16 sachets).

Shop ETTE Tea online or at their outlet on 333 Kreta Ayer Road #03-25, Singapore 080333, p. +65 9012 7600. Open Monday to Friday, 10.30am – 6pm, Saturday, 10.30am – 4pm. Closed Sundays.

Tea Chapter

As an essential aspect to Chinese culture, it’s no surprise that traditional Chinese tea should make this list. Local brand Tea Chapter is the oldest teahouse in Singapore, specialising in Chinese tea brewing and drinking.

Stop by their shophouse for a tranquil afternoon of tea drinking, carefully curated by in-house Grand Tea Master Patrick Kang. Or enjoy one of Tea Chapter’s blends at home, including the popular Lightly Oxidised Imperial Golden Cassia (from $17).

Shop Tea Chapter online or at their outlet on 9 Neil Rd, Singapore 088808, p. +65 6226 1175. Open Sunday to Thursday, 11am – 9pm. Friday & Saturday 11am – 10.30pm.

Craft Tea Fox

Serving up one of the trendiest teas of our time is Craft Tea Fox, a local brand that offers Uji Matcha and Uji Hojicha bottled teas and powders.

The brand even takes it a step further with their healthy approach – their matcha/hojicha bottled lattes are silky smooth to drink and aren’t too sweet. If you’re learning to make matcha for the first time, their Matcha Whisk Set (Essential Brewing Kit) ($64) comes with two 20g tins of matcha and hojicha powder, as well as a handcrafted full-length bamboo whisk.

Shop Craft Tea Fox online or at one of their stockists.

A.muse Projects

Specialty Singaporean tea company A.muse Projects aren’t afraid to get creative with their handcrafted tea blends. You can find common loose leaf teas like Chamomile (from $20) or Earl Grey (from $8), or more adventurous blends inspired by cocktails, like Sangria Punch Tea (from $11), with plenty of citrus pieces, or the Pina Colada Tea (from $11), flavoured with pineapple.

Can’t decide? A.muse also offers customisable tea blends, with choice of base and botanicals (from $30).

Shop A.muse Projects online.

Kittea

Founded in 2016, homegrown brand Kittea is an intersection between two much-loved things: cats and tea. The brand’s tea leaves are sourced internationally, drawing popular tea blends from East to West.

Then, each tea blend is cleverly named after and inspired by a breed of cat. Their Glass Jar of 12 Tea Pillows ($20) is a purr-fect way to tryout tea blends like The British Short Hair (earl grey blue) and The Persian (peppermint).

Shop Kittea online or at one of their stockists.

Antea Social

Antea Social isn’t just a pun-tastic name for this Singaporean brand, it’s also a great place to relax your mind and appreciate tea drinking as an art.

Antea Social encourages you to sit back and just enjoy the day with a cup of tea. Their Signature collection highlights favourites like, Kyoho Grape Oolong ($10) or Rose Oolong ($10) – the flowers and fruit oils all naturally extracted and then steeped multiple times to create a robust oolong blend.

Shop Antea Social online or at their outlet on 9 Tyrwhitt Road, Singapore 207528, p. +65 6493 0120. Open Sunday to Thursday, 11.30am – 7pm. Friday & Saturday, 11.30am – 10pm.

Pek Sin Choon

For a good old fashioned tea blend, Pek Sin Choon balances traditional Chinese tea blends with Singaporean taste. This tea company has been on the scene since 1925, and is one of Singapore’s oldest tea merchants, steeping healthy herbal blends for locals to enjoy for decades.

They’re known for the Renowned Unknown Fragrance tea, an indescribable, aromatic tea blend that’s now commonly used for Bak Kut Teh in many major Singaporean restaurants.

Shop Pek Sin Choon online or at their outlet on 36 Mosque St, Singapore 059514, p. +65 6323 3238. Open Monday to Saturday, 8.30am – 6.30pm. Closed Sundays.

Infusion-de-vie

Local tea brand Infusion-de-vie, meaning “tea of life” is all about giving you organic tea blends. This premium tea company stays away from sweeteners, flavourings and preservatives, and focuses solely on all the benefits tea can bring you.

Infusion-de-vie’s tea blends all boast a modern-meets-Oriental flavour with a healthy touch. With their Gift Set (4 Blends) ($29), you can sample their best-selling teas, like the Regenerate: Roasted Oolong, Ginseng & Goji or Replenish: Honeysuckle, Red Date & Snow Fungus .

Shop Infusion-de-vie online.

Pétale Tea

Tea has never looked so pretty. Pétale Tea isn’t just a premium tea brand – their signature blooming tea comes in the form of hand-sewn tea balls that flower once water is poured over. Made of organic Maofeng tea and dried flowers, Pétale Tea’s blooming teas are also a health booster.

Tuscan Sun ($28), a classic green tea that blooms from dainty jasmine, marigold, and gomphrena. For fruity flavours, the Mango Boulevard ($28) is slightly sweet and floral, blooming from a bight yellow marigold.

Shop Petale Tea online or at one of their stockists.

Teaspoon of Love

Are you to-tea-lly crazy for tea? Local Singaporean brand, Teaspoon of Love steeps a good cup of single-origin teas, sourced from China, Taiwan, and Sri Lanka. But it’s their tea-infused bakes that you’ll go crazy for.

Along with their delicate teas like White Peony ($34) and Camellia Ceylon ($34), you can join these alongside tea bakes like a decadent Dong Ding Oolong Milk Loaf Cake ($55). They even have a Da Hong Pao Tea Burnt Cheesecake ($51.90).

Shop Teaspoon of Love online or at one of their stockists.

