'It's a pity': Regulars lament closure of Overseas Emporium in Chinatown after 50 years

For over half a century, Overseas Emporium stood as an iconic landmark at Chinatown's People's Park Complex where it was beloved by many regulars for its array of affordable goods, ranging from little trinkets and daily necessities to winterwear and more.

However, shoppers will now have to find a different place to shop as the historic store put up its shutters for good on Sunday (Nov 17) — but not before holding a massive clearance sale.

According to Shin Min Daily News, a reporter saw lively crowds at the store on its last day, with plenty of people browsing the discounted goods.

Speaking to the Chinese newspaper, many customers expressed their dejection at the store's closure. A regular customer Guo, who's in his 70s, said: "Overseas Emporium has a long history. I often come here to patronise it. I feel sad that it is closing."

Another customer Cai, who is in his 60s, had been a customer since the 70s when Overseas Emporium first opened. "I remember it used to be a two-storey store. I come here for goods imported from China," he told Shin Min.

A female customer who did not want to be named said: "It's a pity that there will be no good places to go in the future. Many things here are cheap. Sometimes I come here to find what I need."

Netizens online have also reacted to the news of the store's closure. One Facebook user, who commented under a Facebook post about the closure, said that they were "just there recently with a visitor from abroad! Such a shame!"

Another commenter attributed the closure to the conveniences of online shopping: "This what happens when everyone does online shopping. Nobody bothers to walk into shops or convenient stores. Just grab your phone, and click and checkout any item they want."

A clerk at the store told Shin Min that the remaining unsold merchandise would be cleared away and the space would be taken over by a travel agency.

Overseas Emporium opened more than 50 years ago in 1971 and was one of the largest Chinese departmental stores in Singapore in the 1970s, according to the store's website.

The store took up 20,000 sq ft of shopping space across two floors of People's Park Complex.

