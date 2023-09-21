'It's a red light district': Expat lists the 3 types of people you will find in Geylang

Singapore may be a small dot on the world map, but each of its neighborhoods boast distinct personalities. Take Geylang, for example – how would you describe this centrally-located suburb's vibes?

Well, an American expat - who goes by Greg - recently took to TikTok to share his take on the types of people you'll come across in Geylang.

Having been residing in said neighbourhood for a year, Greg is "convinced that there are only three types of people you'll find" in Geylang as mentioned in his 40-second clip, posted on Sept 19.

The first type of people in the Geylang area consists of the residents, and that includes locals as well as tourists who are staying in the hostels.

The second group, according to Greg, is made up of foodies, or people who "come here to eat and drink".

To illustrate his point, he highlighted some popular late-night food spots which they frequent such as Geylang Lor 9 Fresh Frog Porridge and Mongkok DimSum.

Last, but certainly not the least, the third group of people in Geylang he mentioned "come here for something else" before panning the camera to a bright red flashing sign with "69" written on it.

A sly nod to the notorious reputation of the neighbourhood if you ask us.

Netizens chimed in

In the comments section, netizens found Greg's subtle hint about the third group of people hilarious.

One user explicitly mentioned that "It's a red light district", articulating the unspoken reason why the third group of people frequent Geylang.

Another user mentioned that people also visit Geylang for fresh durians.

Yet another user pointed out the rise of many new cafes in the vicinity, which is changing up the usual landscape of coffee shops and fruit stalls.

Gentrifying Geylang?

Other users pointed out that the days of Geylang as an infamous red-light district might possibly be obsolete.

According to a Straits Times article published in 2015, parts of Geylang will be rezoned to make way for mixed-use developments.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has expressed their intention to reclassify areas bounded by Geylang Road, Lorong 22 Geylang, Guillemard Road and Lorong 4 Geylang from "residential/institution" to a new "commercial/institution" zoning.

However, prior to making this adjustment, URA plans on seeking input from the police and various other agencies. Subsequently, these rezoned areas could potentially serve as locations for offices, shops, entertainment venues such as karaoke joints, or a community club, instead of new residential units.

