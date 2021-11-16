'It's a rip off': 75% of Singaporeans polled say they have no plans to take advantage of the VTLs

After nearly two years of travel restrictions, we can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel thanks to the recently launched Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL).

Currently, vaccinated travellers will enjoy quarantine-free travel between Singapore and Australia, South Korea, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

From Nov 29, travellers from Singapore will also be able to take advantage of the VTLs with Kuala Lumpur (air travel only), Finland and India.

And just recently, it was announced that Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE will also be added to the VTL list on Dec 6.

While this is all very exciting news, many are still divided over the idea of travelling during this period.

In a survey that AsiaOne conducted with 108 participants, 25 per cent of the respondents said that they are planning to travel via the VTL, while 39.8 per cent of them said that they are still against travelling for now. The remaining 35.2 per cent said that they are currently undecided.

Out of the 27 people who said that they plan on travelling via the VTL, five of them said that they have plans to head over to South Korea, making it the most popular VTL destination on the list. Three respondents also shared that they will be heading to Malaysia and the UK as they have family there.

PHOTO: Unsplash

And people aren't just travelling for leisure — three respondents said that they would be jetting over to Australia and Malaysia for work-related trips.

On the other hand, respondents who are unwilling or not sure about travelling via the VTL expressed that they're not confident about hoping onto a plane just yet for various reasons like safety, cost and uncertainty. Parents with young children have also said that they are currently unable to travel as their little ones have not been vaccinated yet.

So, would you travel during a pandemic? Or do you think it's a terrible idea? Here is what some of our respondents have to say about travelling in the midst of Covid-19.

Feeling the pinch, but some are still willing to travel

One main difference between travelling during pre-Covid times and via the VTL are the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, which can range from $320 to $620 depending on the destination.

This isn't a small sum of money — some of the VTL flights cost less than this — yet people are still willing to fork out the amount despite feeling the pinch.

"My bank account is weeping," said content strategist Lynette Phua, 33, who plans on visiting South Korea for eight days with her friends.

"If we go for any more days than that, we'd have to do an additional PCR test," she further elaborated.

Police officer Roysten Png, 47, shares the same sentiments and feels that the prices are a little over the top.

"The cost is way too expensive," he added. "The price should be adjusted. It is a rip off."

However, that won't be stopping him from travelling via the VTL and he told us that he's waiting for Japan to have a VTL with Singapore.

Despite the exorbitant additional cost, some respondents feel that it's unavoidable, especially in these uncertain times.

"It's a small price to pay to be able to have a vacation," elaborated content strategist Mohammed Zakaria, 36, who hopes to travel in January next year with his wife.

As of now, the couple has no fixed destination in mind, but they'll be looking out for countries that have the best post-Covid arrangements like no quarantine and affordable tests.

"We're pretty excited about it because it's been a while since we travelled out of Singapore," he added.

There are also folks like 63-year-old Joseph Cheang, who feels that the cost doesn't matter if the time is well spent with people you hold dear to your heart.

"The money is worth spending, just to be with your loved ones," the self-employed man said.

Others like self-employed Willian Lay, 65, who is travelling to Barcelona by himself for "mental therapy", shared that he plans to "just take the PCR tests as part of the travelling cost".

'Most people there do not wear masks': Covid-19 safety overseas emerges as top concern for most

PHOTO: Pexels

On the other end of the spectrum, the bulk of the respondents said that they don't plan on travelling any time soon despite it being tempting to do so.

Of those who said they weren't planning on travelling, 53 per cent cited safety concerns as their biggest reason.

Despite feeling tempted to head to the UK for a vacation, marketing manager Fara Tan said she's holding back for now. The 35-year-old explained, "Cases there are still quite high and most people there do not wear masks."

Some people, like 43-year-old administrator Christian Loy, also shared that despite being vaccinated, they still don't feel protected enough to travel overseas.

"I do not want to take that risk," she said, stating that the only thing which can change her mind about travelling is a solution or cure for Covid-19.



Home baker Wahida Begum, 49, also mentioned that she wouldn't know what to do if she caught the virus overseas.

"I'm worried about getting Covid-19 while being on holiday and being treated in another country," she shared. "I'd change my mind if I knew exactly what to do if I get the virus in another country while holidaying".

Beyond the safety aspect, other concerns include the extra planning that goes into planning an overseas trip amid the pandemic. Required documents include your proof of vaccination and PCR test results. And not to mention needing to research the Covid-19 rules at your destination.

"it's not as simple as just hopping on a plane," shared 27-year-old content strategist Kimberly Lim, who has decided to "wait and see for now" before making any concrete plans.

"I'm a little overwhelmed by all the extra preparation and documents you need to travel amid the pandemic. I usually get stressed enough when I go overseas and all the extra steps are enough to put me off travelling for the time being."

And of course, there are the parents.

Out of the 108 respondents, nine voiced out that they have unvaccinated children to fret about.

Currently, in Singapore, only children aged 12 and above can receive the Covid-19 vaccine. But things may change soon as trials for younger children are in progress.

"I'll only change my mind about travelling when vaccination for children is available," said 35-year-old manager Daryl Chee, who has a three-year-old.

But something we can all agree on is how much we sorely miss travelling.

"I just miss being free with no restrictions," concluded Joseph.

melissateo@asiaone.com