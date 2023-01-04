'It's so realistic': American couple blown away by virtual spa featured on Single's Inferno

If rest and relaxation is your main aim while on vacation, spa visits are a must.

American TikTok influencer Findingfiona was in South Korea with her boyfriend and she insisted they include one particular spa into their itinerary.

Located in Incheon, the spa in question was Cimer. One look at it and you'd understand her eagerness to visit this grand and luxurious establishment.

Also, it does help that this spa was featured in season two of the hit Netflix series Single's Inferno.

On Tuesday (Jan 3), Findingfiona shared a 45-second clip of the couple being blown away by their experience at the spa.

https://www.tiktok.com/@findingfiona/video/7184230308751920426

For one, visitors are likely to be "shocked" by the amount of activities available at Cimer, shared Findingfiona.

From slides to pools, saunas to steam rooms, this place has it all. But what really takes the cake is the virtual spa.

Spas are already relaxing as it is but it's a whole different ball game when a screen is added to the room, allowing the backdrop to change.

"You can feel the calmness of the sunset or hear the sound of the raindrops," she said.

Findingfiona added how "it's so realistic", albeit after a CGI whale casually floated into the sunset.

AsiaOne has reached out to Findingfiona for comment, but has yet to hear back at the time of publication.

In the comments section, a number of netizens were guessing that this could be the same location where season two of Single's Inferno was shot.



PHOTOS: Screengrabs/TikTok/Findingfiona

These ardent fans were spot-on. Single's Inferno season two featured Paradise City hotel where Cimer is located.

Throughout the season, we see snippets of our favourite Korean bachelors and bachelorettes mingling at the spa.

PHOTO: Screengrab from YouTube

As for Findingfiona, she must've been feeling rather smug given that her boyfriend was initially reluctant to make the visit to Paradise City.

However, he did a full 180 the moment his eyes caught sight of the virtual spa.

Other than Single's Inferno, Paradise City is also linked to a number of notable Korean celebrities — actress Min Hyo-rin and singer Taeyang held their wedding reception at the hotel.

If visiting the South Korean hotel or spa is currently out of your budget range, the next best option is to live the experience vicariously through a reality TV show, right?

ALSO READ: 29 best spas in Singapore for the ultimate relaxation

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.