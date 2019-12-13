It's starting to look a lot like Christmas: 9 Christmas markets to check out in Singapore

CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS AT THESE 9 MARKETS

Scrolling through pictures on Instagram of a white, snowy Christmas? Dreaming of warming your hands around a mug of hot chocolate while walking under fairy lights and Christmas market stalls?

Not travelling during a holiday season can be tough, especially during Christmas.

Europe may be known for its quaint Christmas markets and towns but who says we can’t have our own version of Christmas markets here in Singapore?

Check out these Christmas markets that’ll make you feel like you’re celebrating the festive season in a winter wonderland (minus the snow).

With affordable goodies, tasty grubs and good cheer, you’ll have the perfect Christmas without needing to spend on an air ticket.

1. KIRA KIRA WANDERLAND

If you are not travelling this December, Kira Kira Wanderland is bringing Japan’s festivities to you.

“Kira-Kira”, means “twinkling” in Japanese, a clear indication that this Wanderland will brighten up your holidays.

Organised by Japan Rail Cafe, this year’s highlights include movie screenings, dance and art performances, workshops like candle-making and even Christmas Baubel-making.

There’s even a grand lucky draw that visitors can look forward to.

Date: 12 - 15 December

Time: 11 am - 930 pm

Venue: Japan Rail Cafe, 5 Wallich Street

2. EPIGRAM CHRISTMAS MARKET 2019

To all bibliophiles, this market is literally a dream come true. For book prices as low as $1, Santa must be real because how else would we be able to snag such a deal?

You can even drop by and chat over coffee with your favourite local authors.

Remember to bring a bag, Epigram is going green and let’s be honest, you’re definitely going home with more than just one book.

Date: 13 - 15 December

Time: 11 am - 6 pm (opening hours may differ from day to day)

Venue: Epigram Books, #03-08, 1008 Toa Payoh North

3. DECK THE HAULS – A FESTIVE CREATOR’S MARKET

This is the season of giving and what better way to show that then presenting your loved one with a handmade candle or snow globe?