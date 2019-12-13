It's starting to look a lot like Christmas: 9 Christmas markets to check out in Singapore

CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS AT THESE 9 MARKETS
Scrolling through pictures on Instagram of a white, snowy Christmas? Dreaming of warming your hands around a mug of hot chocolate while walking under fairy lights and Christmas market stalls?
Not travelling during a holiday season can be tough, especially during Christmas.
Europe may be known for its quaint Christmas markets and towns but who says we can’t have our own version of Christmas markets here in Singapore?
Check out these Christmas markets that’ll make you feel like you’re celebrating the festive season in a winter wonderland (minus the snow).
With affordable goodies, tasty grubs and good cheer, you’ll have the perfect Christmas without needing to spend on an air ticket.
1. KIRA KIRA WANDERLAND
If you are not travelling this December, Kira Kira Wanderland is bringing Japan’s festivities to you.
“Kira-Kira”, means “twinkling” in Japanese, a clear indication that this Wanderland will brighten up your holidays.
Organised by Japan Rail Cafe, this year’s highlights include movie screenings, dance and art performances, workshops like candle-making and even Christmas Baubel-making.
There’s even a grand lucky draw that visitors can look forward to.
Date: 12 - 15 December
Time: 11 am - 930 pm
Venue: Japan Rail Cafe, 5 Wallich Street
2. EPIGRAM CHRISTMAS MARKET 2019
To all bibliophiles, this market is literally a dream come true. For book prices as low as $1, Santa must be real because how else would we be able to snag such a deal?
You can even drop by and chat over coffee with your favourite local authors.
Remember to bring a bag, Epigram is going green and let’s be honest, you’re definitely going home with more than just one book.
Date: 13 - 15 December
Time: 11 am - 6 pm (opening hours may differ from day to day)
Venue: Epigram Books, #03-08, 1008 Toa Payoh North
3. DECK THE HAULS – A FESTIVE CREATOR’S MARKET
This is the season of giving and what better way to show that then presenting your loved one with a handmade candle or snow globe?
Simply sign up for complimentary workshops at Creator’s Market and you’ll have to look no further for the perfect gift. You’ll also find carefully curated present by local creators if you don’t have the time to make one of your own. Get you present wrapped for $4 and have the proceeds go to charity - it’s truly the season of giving. Date: 14 December Time: 11am - 5pm Venue: WeWork , 83 Clemenceau Ave 4. UNDERGROUND MARKET NO.12 X WHEELOCK PLACE Once again, join the sustainable movement and celebrate Christmas and the environment at the same time. Switch up your wardrobe or your loved one’s at Wheelock Place. The curated fashion flea market might just empty your wallets but it’ll definitely fill you hearts as well - and what’s Christmas if not for being in good spirits? Date: 14 - 15 December Time: 1 pm - 7 pm Venue: Wheelock Place, 501 Orchard Road 5. CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND Already the perfect wonderland setting, witness Gardens By the Bay like never before. Decorated with dazzling lights and turned into something out of a fairytale, be serenaded by Christmas Carols under the stars and even experience ‘snowfall’ of our very own here in Singapore. Surrounded by beautiful and captivating light sculptures, take part in interactive workshops and an enthralling theatrical production. We won’t give it away but all we can say is, there’s a circus and a light show involved. You won’t want to miss it. Date: Until 26 December Time: Booking must be made in advance here. Venue: Gardens By the Bay 6. A FROZEN WONDERLAND AT CHANGI Escape the heat and enter the closest thing we have to a winter wonderland in the tropics. What used to be Terminal 3 has been magically transformed into Arendelle, ruled by Queen Elsa and Anna from Frozen. With a massive castle as its centrepiece, celebrate Christmas with a dazzling display of lights and a snow show so real that’ll have you turning your head to look for Elsa. Over at Jewel, get your fill of Arendelle-inspired booths that helm festive treats and goodies. With workshops like ukelele-painting and leather crafting, you’ll be wishing you could stay in Arendelle forever. Date: Until 5 January 2020 Time: 10 am-11 pm Venue: Changi Airport 7. THE SEASON OF JOY Inspired by the European Christmas markets, Capitol's party of the year has everything from mulled wine to log cakes. While you're feasting on gingerbread, feast your eyes on the Capitol Kempinski Singing Tree that's over eight metres tall. If you're not hungry, you can work up your appetite by skating in the new rink or having a chat with Santa himself. If you're lucky, you might even catch falling 'snow'. Date: Until 31 December Venue: 13 Stamford Road 8. A DAZZLING CHRISTMAS It doesn't have to snow for it to dazzle, look no further for the perfect way to spend this joyous season. Be rewarded for your Christmas shopping with free DIY workshops - make your own crotchet cup holder to carry your bubble-tea in style or your own yarn necklace. Be serenaded by Christmas carols as you enjoy your free popcorn and candyfloss. Stroll through the Christmas craft fair where you'll find gifts like no other. There's even a photo booth to make sure you never forget this year's Christmas. Date: Until 27 December Time: Opens at 10 am Venue: One Raffles Place 9. CHRISTMAS ON A GREAT STREET Name a better place to have a Christmas market than on the iconic Orchard Road. Our already gorgeous shopping street is magically transformed into a Christmas village around the Ngee Ann City area that's illuminated with glittering fairy lights and breathtaking installations. There'll be carnival rides, delicious bites and captivating performances that'll keep everyone of all ages jolly and festive. Partake in some retail therapy as you peruse the pop-up stalls, there's no better time than Christmas to treat yourself. It's really the best time of the year. Date: Until January 1st 2020 Time: 3 pm onwards Venue: Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza
Read also
Read also
More about
Lifestyle
Christmas
christmas 2019
Simply sign up for complimentary workshops at Creator’s Market and you’ll have to look no further for the perfect gift.
You’ll also find carefully curated present by local creators if you don’t have the time to make one of your own.
Get you present wrapped for $4 and have the proceeds go to charity - it’s truly the season of giving.
Date: 14 December
Time: 11am - 5pm
Venue: WeWork , 83 Clemenceau Ave
4. UNDERGROUND MARKET NO.12 X WHEELOCK PLACE
Once again, join the sustainable movement and celebrate Christmas and the environment at the same time. Switch up your wardrobe or your loved one’s at Wheelock Place.
The curated fashion flea market might just empty your wallets but it’ll definitely fill you hearts as well - and what’s Christmas if not for being in good spirits?
Date: 14 - 15 December
Time: 1 pm - 7 pm
Venue: Wheelock Place, 501 Orchard Road
5. CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND
Already the perfect wonderland setting, witness Gardens By the Bay like never before.
Decorated with dazzling lights and turned into something out of a fairytale, be serenaded by Christmas Carols under the stars and even experience ‘snowfall’ of our very own here in Singapore.
Surrounded by beautiful and captivating light sculptures, take part in interactive workshops and an enthralling theatrical production.
We won’t give it away but all we can say is, there’s a circus and a light show involved.
You won’t want to miss it.
Date: Until 26 December
Time: Booking must be made in advance here.
Venue: Gardens By the Bay
6. A FROZEN WONDERLAND AT CHANGI
Escape the heat and enter the closest thing we have to a winter wonderland in the tropics.
What used to be Terminal 3 has been magically transformed into Arendelle, ruled by Queen Elsa and Anna from Frozen.
With a massive castle as its centrepiece, celebrate Christmas with a dazzling display of lights and a snow show so real that’ll have you turning your head to look for Elsa.
Over at Jewel, get your fill of Arendelle-inspired booths that helm festive treats and goodies.
With workshops like ukelele-painting and leather crafting, you’ll be wishing you could stay in Arendelle forever.
Date: Until 5 January 2020
Time: 10 am-11 pm
Venue: Changi Airport
7. THE SEASON OF JOY
Inspired by the European Christmas markets, Capitol's party of the year has everything from mulled wine to log cakes.
While you're feasting on gingerbread, feast your eyes on the Capitol Kempinski Singing Tree that's over eight metres tall.
If you're not hungry, you can work up your appetite by skating in the new rink or having a chat with Santa himself.
If you're lucky, you might even catch falling 'snow'.
Date: Until 31 December
Venue: 13 Stamford Road
8. A DAZZLING CHRISTMAS
It doesn't have to snow for it to dazzle, look no further for the perfect way to spend this joyous season.
Be rewarded for your Christmas shopping with free DIY workshops - make your own crotchet cup holder to carry your bubble-tea in style or your own yarn necklace.
Be serenaded by Christmas carols as you enjoy your free popcorn and candyfloss.
Stroll through the Christmas craft fair where you'll find gifts like no other.
There's even a photo booth to make sure you never forget this year's Christmas.
Date: Until 27 December
Time: Opens at 10 am
Venue: One Raffles Place
9. CHRISTMAS ON A GREAT STREET
Name a better place to have a Christmas market than on the iconic Orchard Road.
Our already gorgeous shopping street is magically transformed into a Christmas village around the Ngee Ann City area that's illuminated with glittering fairy lights and breathtaking installations.
There'll be carnival rides, delicious bites and captivating performances that'll keep everyone of all ages jolly and festive. Partake in some retail therapy as you peruse the pop-up stalls, there's no better time than Christmas to treat yourself.
It's really the best time of the year.
Date: Until January 1st 2020
Time: 3 pm onwards
Venue: Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza