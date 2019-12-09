It's totally fine if you break these interior design rules!

Decorating your home should be fun, but it's very easy to worry about not being able to follow interior design rules.

A good interior designer knows and understands that breaking specific rules can help create a more personalised home. After all, each homeowner has his own preference, and style.

So go on, design your space and worry not about breaking some of these rules.

1. ONLY USE MATCHING CHAIRS

A group of matching chairs completes the look of your dining space. However, you can still spice things up by using a chair or two that is different from the group.

Good home decorating doesn't mean that everything must match-instead, you can complement and contrast. So the next time you see a nice chair with no pair, go with your instinct and buy it.

2. NEVER EVER MIX METALS

Matching metals and finishes in different pieces of furniture can be tricky. Do not exhaust yourself.

You can mix metals to add an organic vibe to your home-yes, you can use your rose gold, silver, and gold room accents in just one corner. When in doubt, add an acrylic element to break up the metals.

3. DO NOT USE FAKE PLANTS

There a lot of designers who cringe at the thought of using faux plants inside homes. While real plants have a lot of benefits, using faux plants is still a practical way to add a splash of green to your home.

You can break this interior design rule and choose to decorate with fake greens if you don't know how to take care of living plants. Just wipe and dust 'em off every day!

4. DO NOT USE RICH COLOURS IN SMALL SPACES

Colours can dramatically transform any space. And regardless of the amount of space that you have, you can choose which colour to paint your walls with.

Actually, colour can make a big impact even in small spaces. Understanding space and light are important in choosing the right colour for your home.

When you know how to use these elements to your advantage, you can make your small corner an incredible nook with deep, rich, and vibrant colours.

So even if you have a small bathroom, break this design rule and use trendy and vibrant colours such as deep green or blue.

5. BIG PATTERNS AND LOUD COLOURS? NO WAY!

Using clashing patterns and colours is acceptable even in the fashion world.

Mixing and matching patterns, colours, and textures are prevalent in eclectic design; this is why you should not be afraid of doing it. If you're second guessing yourself if you're going to use that floral curtains behind that striped wall? Go ahead, you rebel!

6. YOU SHOULD ONLY USE SMALL FURNITURE IN SMALL SPACES

Actually, using large pieces of furniture would make your small room look bigger. Do you still have that oversized artwork? That huge sofa? That big centrepiece? Then go for it and use it in your small room to make that big and bold statement!

This article was first published in Cromly.