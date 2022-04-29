It's a 'Wrapuette': KFC launches new $342 leather handbag to carry its wraps but not in Singapore (yet)

Although more commonly known for its affordable fast food meals, fried chicken chain KFC is making a foray into the luxury fashion industry with its recent launch — a Y2K-inspired baguette bag dubbed the Wrapuette, priced at £198 (S$342).

Unfortunately for local KFC fans, the bag is only available in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

KFC describes this purse, which comes in a vibrant red hue and sports its iconic Colonel Sanders logo, as "the perfect (and only) way to carry your Twister Wrap".

Crafted with Italian leather by Savile Row artisans and lined with an insulating layer, the accessory is supposed to keep your wrap nice and warm — just like your standard lunch bag. Considering the price, though, you might want to watch out for spills.

The limited-edition bag is reportedly already sold out, but those interested in purchasing can add their names to a waitlist, which can be accessed via KFC UK's website.

All proceeds from the sale of the bag will go towards The KFC Foundation, which supports non-profit organisations helping young people across the UK.

From chicken-scented sunscreen to edible nail polish, the fast food chain is no stranger to pushing out wacky products that can be hit or miss.

But it seems like customers are responding well to this new launch.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter

PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter

PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter

ALSO READ: KFC x Amos Ananda: Have your fast food and... wear it

aishahm@asiaone.com