I've been single for the last 8 years and no, there's nothing wrong with me

Here's a perspective you don't get to hear often when it comes to love: There's nothing wrong with you if you've been single for an extended period of time.

I should know because I'm 30 this year and I've been single for the past eight years of my life. And of those eight, four of those years have breezed past without me going on as much as a single date. No casual coffees, no after-work drinks, but hey, no dating anxiety either.

Before you collectively gasp and recoil in horror, I'm-spoiler alert-perfectly fine! Sure, there are pros and cons to my particular situation. I do miss having a consistent sex life.

That really dwindles down when you don't proactively date. I also miss the emotional intimacy and a reliable partner to just do mundane stuff with like going to the movies or trying out a new restaurant together.

But call me selfish, at the same time I really relish being able to figure out my own life…without having to consider anyone else.

Of course, there are days where I'm inundated with thoughts of inadequacy and question whether I am worthy of being loved, but just like any other thoughts brought on by insecurity-they pass. I can't change the fact that everyone around me is coupled up, but I can change my reaction towards it.