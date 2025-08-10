I've lived in Twin Vew for 4 years: What's it like living without an MRT station nearby

Living next to the AYE might seem like a compromise, considering the noise, the traffic, and the lack of nearby MRT stations. But if you look at some of the most well-regarded condos in the West, like Parc Clematis, The Clement Canopy, or The Infiniti, you'll notice they all share the same trait: highway-facing, but still highly popular and liveable.

For many, it's not just about convenience, but proximity to schools. With top tertiary institutions like NUS, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, and Singapore Polytechnic nearby, and sought-after primary schools like Nan Hua and Qifa within one kilometre, it's easy to see the appeal for families.

Still, for Z and her husband, who moved into Twin VEW upon the project's completion in 2021, the draw wasn't about any of that.

Rather, it was the sense of calm. Tucked away along a quieter stretch of West Coast Vale, Twin VEW offered something harder to quantify: tranquillity.

In this resident review, Z shares what made them choose the development, what life has really been like over the past four years, and why they've decided it's time to move on.

What stood out at the showflat and why they chose Twin VEW

For Z and her husband, West Coast wasn't exactly familiar territory. "Aside from the West Coast McDonald's, this place wasn't very familiar to us, to be honest," she laughs.

Their first real encounter with the area came when they visited the Twin VEW showflat, and despite not knowing much about the neighbourhood, they found themselves unexpectedly drawn in. "When Twin VEW was launched, there was only Parc Riviera there at the time, and it felt peaceful. We liked that we wouldn't need to jostle with traffic just to get home. That sense of seclusion was a big part of the appeal."

That calm extended beyond the road itself. With Pandan Reservoir and Sungei Pandan nearby, there was a real sense of nature at their doorstep (and it was not just a marketing slogan). "A lot of condos call themselves 'nature-themed', but Twin VEW genuinely lives up to it. You really feel it when you step outside," she says.

Even though it's far from the nearest MRT station, that didn't factor much into their decision. "We both drive and don't have kids, so things like MRT access or schools weren't a priority," Z shares.

And for daily needs, they found the area more than adequate. With an NTUC outlet within the development, West Coast Plaza down the road, and larger malls like JEM and Westgate a short drive away, everything they needed was within reach. "There's also a great GP and dentist at NeWest, so it's been convenient in all the ways that matter."

But what ultimately sealed the deal wasn't the location but the unit itself. "We prioritised the layout and finishes. It had to be practical, well thought-out, and easy to make our own."

Compared to other showflats they visited, Twin VEW's stood out immediately. "So many other units at that time had awkward layouts. I recall seeing things like long corridors, odd corners, and tiny triangular balconies. This made Twin VEW's layouts stand out."

The choice of materials helped, too: classic quartz countertops in the kitchen and neutral tiles in the bathrooms made it easy to style the home without needing major renovations.

The general landscaping of the development also left an impression. "The way the blocks and amenities are tiered, which reminded me of rice terraces, gives the place both privacy and aesthetic charm. Even now, we still enjoy walking around the common areas", she shares.

While the Jurong Lake District (JLD) wasn't a primary factor, the prospect of capital appreciation didn't hurt either. "The JLD potential was mentioned a lot during our home search. It wasn't the reason we bought, but it definitely added a nice bit of reassurance."

And as a fun fact, they were among the first few residents to collect their keys to their home!

A Typical Day at Twin VEW

For Z and her husband, life at Twin VEW has always been grounded in routine and mainly revolves around having nature at your doorstep and amenities within arm's reach.

One of their favourite additions in recent years has been the new park connector, accessible directly from the side gate of the condo. "It's been such a joy, especially for dog owners like us. I think it's what I'll miss the most: my daily walks along the connector."

While the location isn't the most accessible by MRT, it's proven more than sufficient for daily needs. "We mostly stick to West Coast Plaza and NeWest. That's where we do our grocery runs, grab a quick bite, and visit the GP or dentist. JEM and Westgate are great, but just a bit too crowded for us."

Z's husband even signed up at Anytime Fitness at West Coast Plaza, and this was made even more convenient thanks to the Tesla Superchargers there as a Tesla driver. "It's been perfect for him," she laments.

When it comes to food, they've discovered a few local gems nearby. "There's a famous fishball noodle stall at Pandan Gardens we really like, and some great Penang-style food near Ayer Rajah Food Centre."

Within the development itself, the highlights are clear. "Being surrounded by greenery and having the park connector right outside. That's a huge plus for us. And the landscaping here is gorgeous. I don't think we've seen another condo that really compares."

The pool remains one of the most beautiful features, and the tennis court is still well-maintained. But Z also calls out an unexpected MVP of the development: the car park.

"It's bright, spacious, and there are plenty of lots. Even those with a second car don't have to pay, which is almost unheard of these days. I haven't seen another condo car park quite as good as this one!"

And then there's the little things. "I'm going to miss the iJooz machine too," she adds with a grin.

That said, it hasn't all been perfect. In terms of connectivity to the rest of the island, Z rates the location two out of five, unless you work or study in the West. And while the condo amenities initially earned a solid four out of five in her book, there has been visible wear and tear over the years. "Deck chairs get damaged, the swings are broken, the daybeds are torn. It's a little disappointing, considering it's only been four years."

She also notes that not all features are used equally. "There are three pools, but one of the kids' pools is barely touched. It could've been space for something more practical."

Considerations other buyers should know

There's no denying the natural beauty that surrounds Twin VEW.

"Whether your unit faces the reservoir or towards JEM, the sunsets here are absolutely gorgeous. I'm really going to miss that", Z shares.

Among the amenities, the barbecue pavilions (or 'villas' as Z calls them) were a standout. "Each has a cooking station and even a dipping pool. I've used them for gatherings and always had a great time." She's also a fan of the rooftop gardens, which offer sweeping views, constant breeze, and a peaceful setting for yoga or simply unwinding.

Other facilities are well-used too. "The tennis courts are always booked, and the pools are packed with families on weekends. Even the three treadmills in the gym are usually occupied, which makes sense, since the gym itself is really small. Personally, I hope that it could be twice its current size."

But beyond the physical space, the resident experience has shifted over time. "Our first year here was lovely. There was a real sense of joy and neighbourliness. We'd often stop to chat with other residents while walking our dog. That sense of community made the place feel like home."

However, Z does say that the community eventually changed. Some of the management issues, such as attempts to ban dogs walking within the condo, and disputes over the childcare centre leasing the commercial space, cause new rifts to form. As pet owners, the dog-ban proposal struck a nerve.

"We attended this year's AGM with other dog owners to vote against the resolution, and thankfully, it didn't pass. But the idea that we'll need to rally again next year? It's exhausting."

On the maintenance front, Z also feels more can be done. In some common areas, chairs and damaged glass panels have been cordoned off for some time; and there's visible water damage in some areas.

This is, however, not really unique to Twin VEW; in most condos, management committees change over time. Their levels of competence and overall direction will vary, so this may not be the same experience for future residents (just as it wasn't for residents further in the past.)

Z remains hopeful" "There's a new Chairman and some fresh faces on the committee this year. So we're crossing our fingers that things improve."

Staying at Twin VEW: A chapter coming to a close

For Z and her family, living at Twin VEW has come with its fair share of highs and lows; and they're reaching a point where transition feels right. After five years, she and her family are moving on to new horizons.

While they're looking forward to that though, there's no denying the fond memories that Twin VEW has left behind.

"We'll miss the sunsets, the walks along the park connector, and the home we built here.."

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.