I've lived in Whistler Grand for several months: Here's my review of what it's like staying in a dual-key home

One of our readers, A, approached us a while ago about upgrading from a flat to a condo unit. They’ve since moved into Whistler Grand, one of the larger condos at West Coast Vale.

This week, we spoke to them about their new home, their upgrading journey, and what it’s like to live in one of the West side’s largest condo developments:

Moving from a flat to Whistler Grand

A says their upgrading journey got underway with their second choice of realtor:

"The first property agent we worked with, repeatedly came up with excuses on why she was not able to sell our HDB Executive Apartment in Queenstown.

After approximately six months of grief, we cut our losses and moved on, approaching a Realty Agency that was strong in their outreach and home video tours."

As luck would have it though, their flat sold in just two weeks, before the video to promote it was even uploaded.

"But selling was only one part of the equation," A says, "We still needed a place to stay. Our key consideration was something that was within our budget, new [to minimise renovation costs], not too far from Queenstown, accessible, have amenities that are within walking distance and facilities that my children would enjoy."

The couple’s hunt for condos brought up a few different options, and like many others, Whistler Grand wasn’t the first.

“My hunt for a new home took me across the island, from The Minton (rejected due to distance to children’s school), to Glendale Park (rejected due to dated facilities).

From 8 Riversuites (rejected due to poor state of maintenance) to Stirling Residences (rejected due to high price per square foot). Each of them had certain issues that made us think twice.

But with Whistler Grand, it felt 'right' and checked all the boxes for us."

The initial visit to Whistler Grand

A says her first glimpse of Whistler Grand was not actually a viewing, but a social occasion. Her colleague invited her over to a house warming, and she noticed that:

"CDL and Woh Hup (the developers) did an amazing job with the build and finish, with both residential blocks spotting an understated brown/black colour scheme that gave it a certain presence.

We were also on the lookout for a dual key unit as we didn’t want to de-couple, and with ABSD being what it is, it made more sense to get something that will help generate passive income.

The dual key layout is both efficient and well thought out, so privacy is not compromised even when there’s a tenant living just next door."

Dual-key units are single units that are subdivided, so one portion can be rented out and the other used for owner-occupancy, without loss of privacy.

As it counts as a single property, it doesn’t incur ABSD. You can see a list of projects with dual-key units here.

It was this chance visit that put Whistler Grand on the radar for A, and eventually made it their home of choice.

The best, and not-so-good, parts of Whistler Grand

A says that, while the view from the bedrooms and balcony makes for a great sunrise/sunset, the main draw was the family facilities:

"The commanding 88 metre lap pool, the three BBQ pits, the playground and the water slide and aquatic flying fox, there’s no shortage of activities to keep us occupied.

Even the cantilevered gym, which is built over the lap pool, is a conversation starter.

My son’s favourite facility is the giant English chess set that is located next to the pool, and we have spent many hours duelling in the cool evening breeze.

Whenever we invite friends and family over, the kids that come along are invariably drawn to the facilities, and by the end of the day, would ask 'Can we stay here?'"

A also says that for a big development (718 units), the project doesn’t feel as crowded as one would expect. There are also four lifts per block, so the wait times are not too long.

As with most large condos, facilities are best pre-booked via the app. Popular dates will need advance planning, but in our experience, that’s true of most condos that are bigger than medium-sized (i.e., bigger than 500+ units)

A also says the management is quite responsive, and is easily contactable on WhatsApp. Most needs within the condo can be answered or handled by the concierge service.

Addressing the issue of location

A notes that one of the issues often raised is the location. Whistler Grand is in a cul-de-sac, and not close to the MRT station.

A says "You will need to rely on either the shuttle bus or a car (PHV or your own) to move around. But that is the trade-off for privacy and some peace and quiet."

There are also a number of amenities — like West Coast Plaza and Ayer Rajah Food Centre — that are about a five-minute drive away. A says that:

"Some online reviews have mentioned that there aren’t many amenities but there is an NTUC Express within three minutes’ walk, and NEWest is less than 10 minutes walk away.

There is a Baker & Cook serving excellent coffee and breakfast within eight minutes’ walk as well."

(NEWest is a mixed-use condo project nearby, which has a commercial element.)

For those who need the shuttle bus, A says it’s usually not packed, despite the large condo size.

Besides this, the only minor complaint A has is the lack of Electric Vehicle charging stations, but this is currently being addressed.

Daily life in Whistler Grand

A says the weekday mornings start with getting the children to school.

After that, "In the evening, when coming home, parking space spread across two basement levels is ample… we can sit on the balcony to enjoy the breeze while nursing a glass of wine or a dram of whisky. Or at least have a great view while ironing our clothes!

Weekends are more idyllic and relaxed, with the children asking to go for a swim or play chess. We’re spoilt for choice when it comes to malls, deciding between Westgate, Jem, West Coast Plaza or Clementi Mall to do any required shopping.

Going to town means hopping onto the nearby AYE towards CTE. We also periodically drop by Jurong Lake Gardens or West Coast Park when the weather is favourable."

Future plans for the condo

A says Whistler Grand is likely to be their home for at least the next decade; this is because the children are in the age range to really enjoy the facilities.

She says "Ultimately, this purchase was to allow my children to enjoy a better quality of life and based on how much they’re enjoying themselves, I find myself happy with my decision."

There’s also a hope that, with Jurong Lake District being further developed — and hopes for a high-speed rail connection to Malaysia — the surrounding area still has much to offer, and projects like Whistler Grand may benefit.

ALSO READ: I've lived in Woodleigh Residences for 3 months, here's my review of what it's like to live in a new condo above a mall

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.