I've tried many brands of plant-based milk - these are the best

If you’re a vegan, or simply opt for plant-based milk when ordering a cup of coffee, you might’ve heard people remark that you’re missing out on the rich creaminess of dairy milk.

But I’m here to say that this statement no longer holds true today, thanks to various plant-based milk brands that have gifted us great alternatives to cow’s milk, such as oat, almond and soy milk.

Oftentimes, plant-based milk tastes more watery and less creamy compared to cow’s milk, largely because of its lower fat content and added water.

Some brands try to recreate the richness of dairy milk with various synthetic chemicals and additives that completely alter the flavour of plant-based milk.

As a part-time barista at a vegan cafe, I’ve tried just about every brand of plant milk available, and believe me when I say that there are some out there that are just downright bad.

So if you’re a coffee and animal lover, or are simply lactose-intolerant, these are the plant-based milk (listed in no particular order) that will make you forget dairy milk even existed.