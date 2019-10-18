IVF Singapore costs - How much to pay for IVF treatment & procedures

If you’ve been trying every night but there’s still no bun in the oven, going for in-vitro fertilisation or IVF in Singapore might just be the godsend you were waiting for.

The good news is that IVF is a lot more accessible (and yes, affordable too, thanks to subsidies) these days than it used to be.

Recently, the cap on the number of IVF cycles has been removed and the age limit of 45 will also be lifted. This means more women can go through IVF to conceive a baby.

Here’s a guide to the IVF process and cost of IVF treatment.

WHAT EXACTLY IS IVF?

IVF, or in-vitro fertilisation, is a procedure where eggs are extracted from a woman’s ovaries, then fertilised in a lab dish with sperm retrieved from her husband. (Yes, IVF treatment is only available for married couples in Singapore.)

The embryo(s) are allowed to grow for 3 to 5 days before being implanted into the woman’s uterus. Within 2 weeks, you’ll know if it’s successful.

The odds of becoming pregnant with IVF is 20% to 40%, falling as the woman’s age rises.

Because its success decreases with age, women over 45 years old are not allowed to undergo IVF in Singapore before 2019.

From 1 Jan 2020, this limit will be lifted.

Currently, a woman can undergo a maximum of 15 cycles, 10 before the age of 40 and 5 after that age. From 1 Jan 2020, this cap will be lifted as well.

IVF is a form of assisted reproductive technology (ART). You’ll see this medical term being used quite a bit when you research the options in Singapore.

WHO IS IVF SUITABLE FOR?

Typically, it’s recommended for couples who are unable to get pregnant despite actively trying for at least a year (or 6 months for women aged 35 and older).

There are many underlying reasons why people have problems conceiving.

Your doctor might recommend IVF if you have any of the following: blocked or damaged fallopian tubes, endometriosis, ovulation problems, uterine fibroids, low sperm count or motility, or just plain old unexplained infertility.