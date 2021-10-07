Jacelyn Tay tries a ‘lie detector’ test to answer son’s witty and adorable questions

Former Mediacorp actress Jacelyn Tay and her son are using their time during home-based learning to try new activities, and her Instagram page is proof.

Their most recent unique bonding pastime surprisingly involves a 'lie detector'.

Tay's Primary four son, Zavier Wong, put his mum to the test in a two-part video series where he tested his 'lie detector' by asking her a series of questions.

Jacelyn Tay shares ‘lie detector’ test with son on her Instagram

PHOTO: Screengrab: Instagram/ jacelyn_tay

On Sept 28, Jacelyn Tay took to Instagram to share a funny video of her son's latest "experiment". This turned out to be a lie detector app, which is actually a heart rate detector on his tablet.

Seeing as the little Wong is spending more time at home with no siblings, Jacelyn shared that this has encouraged him to explore "more science".

To put his experiment to the test, Tay's son started by asking personal questions to check if his mum is able to keep her heart rate down, even when telling a lie.

The mumpreneur explained, "If the reading goes above 80, that means my heart is racing and I am lying. Below 80 means I am telling the truth."

"If your kids are bored at home, play this with them. Am sure they will be thrilled about who is lying," added Jacelyn Tay in her Instagram post.

She posted a second post, in which she wrote, "I use such games to teach Zavier about telling truth and lies. Reality of the world is, our children are going to face people telling lies. But we try to live an honest life as far as possible."

"I told Zavier, someone who tells lies will need one lie to cover the other. And everyday his heart cannot rest because he tells a lie. Best is to be honest, and keep quiet about something you don't wanna comment but also don't wish to tell lie [about]," wrote Tay.

Little Zavier asks his mum Jacelyn Tay witty yet ‘killer’ questions in Instagram videos

PHOTO: Screengrab: Instagram/ jacelyn_tay

1. Getting personal

Starting off with his ‘lie detector’ test, Tay’s son asks her regular questions such as her name and what she does for a living.

When asked what she likes about her job, Tay truthfully responded and said that she enjoys getting “to share” and “to help people”.

He also asked several questions including her phone number and bank account number. Naturally, Tay gave false answers so they could check the detector’s accuracy.

2. “Do you love me?”

The celeb mum herself suggested that her son ask her this question. When he did, the former actress jokingly answered that she didn’t.

But the detector seemed to have caught on to her lie as it shot up to above 90 proving that it was a lie.

“So I do love you! Because 92. So I’m telling a lie right?” Tay happily exclaimed in her video.

3. “Do you like Kim Jong Un?”

At this point of the video, Tay tried to steady her heartbeat to see if she could get away with a lie. Her son then asked her if she liked North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un and the celeb mum responded in an affirmative with a straight face.

Jacelyn Tay made sure to clarify in her Instagram post that she does not in fact, like him and that she “managed to lie through my nose without faster heartbeat”.

4. More political questions

In the latest video Jacelyn Tay uploaded on her Instagram, the mum and son duo continue the ‘lie detector’ test, only this time, with some political questions.

For the second part of their test, Tay’s son asked her questions involving world politics such as her thoughts about Joe Biden, or whether Lee Kuan Yew should marry Queen Elizabeth II and more.

After being asked whether she would marry such political figures, Tay humorously rebutted to ask why her son kept asking about marriage.

She told her son, “Zavier, marrying is different from political views! You ask me about [my] political views.”

This is definitely a unique and creative way to teach kids about the consequence of lying as well as the importance of telling the truth!

Be honest, would you try this with your kids?

READ ALSO: DJ Gerald Wong's biggest worry as a dad is Singapore's competitive education system

This article was first published in theAsianparent.