Jade Seah shares the simple truth to happiness

I had a simple childhood and everything was a hand-me-down from my older brother. No fancy pencil boxes, water bottles or school bags.

My parents told me to study hard and get a good job – that was the way to get “rich” and to able to afford all the luxury in the world later on in life.

And so that is exactly what this daughter did.

I graduated with a Bachelor in Business Management at the Singapore Management University, snagged a job in a top ad agency, and signed on as a Mediacorp artiste.

While I was more than financially comfortable, I was pretty miserable.

I checked the boxes – education, money, social status, and physical appearance. So what went wrong and why was I unhappy?

Well, it boiled down to three things, so I have learnt.

NO. 1: SOCIAL CONNECTION. IT'S THE SINGLE MOST IMPORTANT THING ONE CAN DO TO BE HAPPY, AND DEPTH (AND BREADTH) IS WHAT MATTERS

That is to give more love to the special few, and to deepen the bonds and trust, while taking time off from superficial relationships.

NO. 2: FLOW STATE. THAT'S TO BE IMMERSED IN SOMETHING LIKE A FAVOURITE ACTIVITY WHERE YOU CAN USE YOUR CREATIVE ABILITIES TO LEAD A HAPPIER AND MORE FULFILLED LIFE.

For me, it is sport, but it could be playing a musical instrument, cooking, or learning a new language.

NO. 3: GRATITUDE. YEP, GRATEFUL PEOPLE ARE HAPPIER PEOPLE. THE SIMPLEST THING YOU CAN DO FOR YOURSELF RIGHT NOW IS TO COUNT YOUR BLESSINGS.