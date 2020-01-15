Jade Seah shares the simple truth to happiness

I had a simple childhood and everything was a hand-me-down from my older brother. No fancy pencil boxes, water bottles or school bags.
My parents told me to study hard and get a good job – that was the way to get “rich” and to able to afford all the luxury in the world later on in life.
And so that is exactly what this daughter did.
I graduated with a Bachelor in Business Management at the Singapore Management University, snagged a job in a top ad agency, and signed on as a Mediacorp artiste.
While I was more than financially comfortable, I was pretty miserable.
I checked the boxes – education, money, social status, and physical appearance. So what went wrong and why was I unhappy?
Well, it boiled down to three things, so I have learnt.
NO. 1: SOCIAL CONNECTION. IT'S THE SINGLE MOST IMPORTANT THING ONE CAN DO TO BE HAPPY, AND DEPTH (AND BREADTH) IS WHAT MATTERS
That is to give more love to the special few, and to deepen the bonds and trust, while taking time off from superficial relationships.
NO. 2: FLOW STATE. THAT'S TO BE IMMERSED IN SOMETHING LIKE A FAVOURITE ACTIVITY WHERE YOU CAN USE YOUR CREATIVE ABILITIES TO LEAD A HAPPIER AND MORE FULFILLED LIFE.
For me, it is sport, but it could be playing a musical instrument, cooking, or learning a new language.
NO. 3: GRATITUDE. YEP, GRATEFUL PEOPLE ARE HAPPIER PEOPLE. THE SIMPLEST THING YOU CAN DO FOR YOURSELF RIGHT NOW IS TO COUNT YOUR BLESSINGS.
And, I keep a “Three Blessings” journal. It involves penning down three good things (before going to bed) that happened (to you) in the day that you’re thankful for. I prefer to do this first thing in the morning to kick-start my day, looking back on all that was beautiful the day before. Now, try it every day for a week! Like me, you can possibly find an immediate lightness of spirit after writing the blessings down. I found an increased sense of purpose that helps with productivity and getting me into a flow state at work (double win!). The side effects: I feel pumped with vigour. And research has proven it to be the most powerful of all positive psychology techniques for increasing overall well-being. It takes just five minutes a day to be happier. If you do just one thing for yourself today, let this be it! This article was first published in Her World Online .
Read also
And, I keep a “Three Blessings” journal. It involves penning down three good things (before going to bed) that happened (to you) in the day that you’re thankful for.
I prefer to do this first thing in the morning to kick-start my day, looking back on all that was beautiful the day before.
Now, try it every day for a week! Like me, you can possibly find an immediate lightness of spirit after writing the blessings down.
I found an increased sense of purpose that helps with productivity and getting me into a flow state at work (double win!).
The side effects: I feel pumped with vigour. And research has proven it to be the most powerful of all positive psychology techniques for increasing overall well-being.
It takes just five minutes a day to be happier. If you do just one thing for yourself today, let this be it!
This article was first published in Her World Online .