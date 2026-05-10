Jaecoo 8 combines 7-seater utility with high-level equipment and easy-going driving

Did you look at the Jaecoo 7 and think: "Hm, I like that, but I need a little bit more…"?

Well, good news: This new Jaecoo 8.

Upsized quality

The Jaecoo 8 (J8) is the third model to join Jaecoo's local lineup, following the Jaecoo 6 and Jaecoo 7. It's a mid-size SUV that promises to deliver upsized utility, as it packs seven seats within.

Where the Jaecoo 6 looks quite distinctive with its retro-futuristic design, the J8 looks much more like a 'typical' big-ish SUV. And where the Jaecoo 7 still had a rugged boxiness that echoes earlier Range Rovers, the necessary additional bulk and length of the J8 means that it has an added visual bulbousness.

The design is quite in-your-face, in the sense that the car literally has quite a huge face. I mean, look at the size of that grille. That said, I suspect it will blend in with the sea of big-ish SUVs that now dominate our roads.

Where the J8 will impress is within its cabin - it is an undeniably well-appointed space. The seats are upholstered in Nappa leather, the headliner and upper dashboard surfaces are trimmed in faux suede, and there's also wood-like trim found across the cabin. It feels upmarket.

And, there's ample equipment onboard. The front seats feature 8-point massage, ventilation is available on the front seats and two rear seats, there's a 3-mode built-in fragrance system, 50W wireless charging, a cooled centre storage compartment, and a 14-speaker Sony sound system.

One thing I appreciated was the speediness of the infotainment system in connecting and loading up my Apple CarPlay each time I got into the car.

It might seem like a small thing, but being able to jump in, immediately resume my podcast, and engage 'D' and drive off, well, that's less common than you'd imagine (there are many cars where I would have to wait awhile for CarPlay to connect and load up).

Now, one of the draws of the J8 is the fact that it has seven seats, though I will immediately caveat that it's more of a 5+2 than a true 7-seater. The rear seats are quite cramped even with the second row shifted forwards, so it's best left for kids.

I did also find that the folding mechanism for the second row to be very 'heavy' - not sure if it's because the car was almost brand new when I drove it, or it's calibrated that way. It takes some effort to set the backrest back into its original position.

But the additional utility of two extra seats cannot be discounted, especially in a car that's all thing's considered not that big (4,820mm long with a 2,820mm wheelbase).

The only downside is that boot space with all seven seats in place is just 200 litres, though knock down the third row and that expands to a healthy 738 litres.

There are some issues, though. The right-hand drive conversion isn't perfect (for example the charging pad and USB ports are still on the front passenger side). Fit-and-finish could also be improved. You can see places where the trim doesn't quite line up (maybe a consequence of the RHD conversion), or where it's a little rough around the edges (the second row USB ports, for example).

I also found that there was insufficient reach adjustment for the steering wheel for my personal driving position preference. As it is, I found myself seated a little too far forward such that it felt slightly cramped for my legs.

Easy stability

Jaecoo touts this model's continuous damping control (CDC) system, which is a semi-active suspension system that regulates hydraulic valves to maintain comfort and stability.

To be clear, CDC does not magically deliver Rolls-Royce levels of comfort. The overall suspension setup is on the firmer side, and you will still feel some bumps in the road.

Where it is certainly effective and noticeable is in managing pitch and roll. When you brake hard, the nose doesn't dive. When rounding corners, the car manages to stay fairly flat. What the system does effectively is to return the car back to neutral. When you go over a bump or dip in the road, you still feel that initial impact, but subsequent oscillation (basically the "bouncing" effect you feel) is negated.

This is a plug-in hybrid (PHEV), but drives effectively like an EV.

As with many of these new Chinese PHEVs that we see, the engine here is more like a range-extender, so most of the drive is provided by the electric motors. That means that there is plenty of instant torque available, so the car feels very brisk (a 5.8-second century sprint is nothing to sniff at for a 2.2 tonne car), which helps to disguise its weight and size.

The engine is mainly a power generator and offers supplementary drive torque, but is very well isolated such that you almost never hear or feel it working. The result is a very quiet driving experience.

And while two electric motors means lots of power and all-wheel drive, the high output figure also means a high road tax. It'd be great if there was a single-motor PHEV variant, but at least right now there's no such option available globally.

Battery capacity stands at quite a large 34.46 kWh, with a claimed 134km of electric driving range. Based on my driving patterns, more than 100km of electric-only range is easily achievable.

As far as piloting the J8 goes, I will say that it's generally quite easy to drive. The steering is light, visibility is good, and it doesn't feel as big as it looks. You also get the typically extensive safety and assistance systems you expect from a modern Chinese car, so parking is also quite fuss-free thanks to the 360-degree camera that also offers a transparency view.

Here to compete

At the sub-$250k price point, your seven-seater options are mostly MPVs: BYD M6, Honda Freed, Honda Stepwgn, MIFA 7, Nissan Serena, Toyota Sienta, Toyota Noah.

The only 7-seater SUVs at this price range are the Skoda Kodiaq (a mild-hybrid), with prices starting from $234,900, and the Kia Sorento Hybrid, priced from $248,999.

That means the Jaecoo 8 can be potentially quite compelling for those who prefer the "ruggedness" of an SUV over an MPV, or just don't like sliding doors. It's unique in its segment insofar as there's no directly comparable competitor right now. You'd have to move much further up the price range for PHEV 7-seater SUVs like the Mazda CX-80 or Volvo XC90 T8.

Considering that the Jaecoo 8 is priced at $234,999 (including of COE), I will say that that is quite competitive. It's quite a lot of car for the money, given today's price climate.

And while it could do with a little more polish, there's no denying the intriguing level of competency of this J8. There's plenty of equipment, it delivers a good level of comfort and effortlessness on the road, and if u can even occasionally plug into a charging point, the benefits of this PHEV powertrain are easy to see.

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This article was first published in sgCarMart.