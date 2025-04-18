Jaecoo J6 review: Practical and rugged electric off-roader that's easy on the wallet

Even though Singapore is an urban jungle, there exists a group of people here who enjoy the rough and rugged lifestyle, and taking their rides off the beaten track.

It's not an easy pastime to partake in, however. Aside from the fact that there are hardly any unbeaten paths for off-road enthusiasts to explore on our tiny island (although there's the option of crossing the border), there's also a noted dearth of cars for sale here that offer both the looks and capability to tackle the tough stuff.

With Jeep no longer officially available for sale here, the choices are now limited to just the Land Rover Defender or Mercedes-Benz G-Class, though neither of which are exactly what you would call affordable.

On the other end of the scale, there's also the Suzuki Jimny, which boasts fairly impressive off-roading hardware for its budget price tag. However, its tiny size means that it is not quite a practical option for those who need a bit more space for people and things.

Thankfully though, there's now a new contender that fits in between those extremes. And it comes from the unlikeliest of sources: Jaecoo. It even brings a unique twist to the genre, with its fully electric powertrain.

What is Jaecoo?

Jaecoo is one of the two sub-brands from Chinese carmaker Chery that are offered for sale here, with the other one being Omoda.

While Omoda focuses on family-oriented crossovers, Jaecoo is marketed as a specialist in SUVs with high-end capabilities.

Interestingly, both brands are meant for export markets only, with their models going by the Chery name in the Chinese domestic market.

And apparently, Jaecoo is supposed to be pronounced with a 'Y' (as in 'Yae-coo', like Jagermeister). Good luck getting Singaporeans to remember that.

So what is this off-road machine from Jaecoo?

This is the Jaecoo J6, and at first glance it certainly looks the business.

Its square and boxy shape is pretty much par for the course for any rugged off-roader worth its salt. But look beyond the utilitarian straight lines, and you'll find that the J6 features a number of unique design elements that make it stand out from the rest.

The slim vertical headlights and tail lights are certainly distinctive, but probably the most unique element is the little box on the rear door that opens up to reveal a neat compartment that Jaecoo says can be used for storing wet or dirty small items away from the cabin.

It's just one of a number of practical touches that really highlight the thoughtfulness of the car as an off-road specialist.

The tailgate opens sideways, which is not particularly surprising. But it can also be locked in place to prevent it from randomly swinging shut in the wind, which is again extremely useful if you take the car into the wild outdoors.

Said tailgate opens up into a cargo compartment that offers up to 450 litres of carrying capacity, which is decent enough, but can be expanded to a more generous 1,238 litres if you fold the rear seats down.

The cabin itself takes on a more modern minimalism vibe. Like many Chinese cars these days, almost everything is accessed from the touchscreen, which in the J6 is a fairly large 15.6-inch item that dominates the dashboard.

Unfortunately, the user interface is not really the easiest to navigate around, with its somewhat confusing layout and many functions hidden within menus that require quite some time to figure out.

Probably the most egregious ergonomic flaw are the two unlabelled scroll wheels on the steering wheel, which required a bit of mystery-solving to see what they actually do.

Things are slightly better at the back, with the wide opening doors offering great access to the rear. There's plenty of legroom and headroom for passengers too, and the sense of space is accentuated by the full-length sunroof.

Does it drive like a true off-roader?

If you've ever driven an old-school off-roader like a Land Rover Defender or Jeep Wrangler, then you'll probably find the Jaecoo J6's driving manners somewhat familiar.

The steering is vague and the suspension feels floaty, but those are intentional traits that will help it cope with rough surfaces without feeling too unsettled.

Its off-road credentials are further underlined by the selectable driving modes, of which there are no less than nine to choose from, covering every possible situation and road surface from snow to rocks and sand.

It's a bit overkill for Singapore perhaps, but it's a level of sophistication that is almost on par with what you get on a high-end Land Rover.

The J6's off-road biased setup means that it is not exactly the most refined vehicle on regular roads though. While it can tackle bumps easily and without fuss, it never truly feels comfortable while doing so, with lots of noise and vibrations making their way into the cabin.

One thing it has going for it though is power, with the J6's dual electric motors delivering a frankly rather impressive 275hp and 385Nm of torque. This allows it to go from 0-100km/h in just 6.5 seconds, but given the combination of the car's tall height, big wheels and loose handling, it's probably not something you'll want to do regularly.

Range is quoted at 342km on a full charge, which is just about alright, although not exactly class-leading. That said, unless you're covering hundreds of kilometres of forest roads, it should be more than enough for most situations.

What's the appeal of the J6 then?

Make no mistake, the Jaecoo J6 is an extremely capable off-road machine. Its sophisticated tech and impressive hardware offer plenty of appeal to outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy going off the beaten track.

That said, those people are relatively few and far between in Singapore, and most drivers here would likely not get to experience the J6's full capabilities, at least within the confines of our small island anyway.

But if you're not like most people, and you enjoy the alternative lifestyle of the wild, the J6 can be yours for $199,888 with COE (as of April 2025). That's an extremely reasonable price considering what you're getting, and certainly a good entry point if you want a practical and rugged SUV that stands out from the crowd.

