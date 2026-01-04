Jaecoo J7 review: Going the extra, extra mile

The Jaecoo J7 is a capable SUV with incredible range numbers thanks to its super-efficient plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Although I've actually had quite a lot of seat time in the J7, thanks to the efficiency challenge I did in it from Singapore to Hat Yai in January, I was finally able to give it a go on our Singapore city streets and see how it fares in daily driving here.

The J7 is a mid-size SUV from Jaecoo, a sub-brand of Chery Group. It features a plug-in hybrid powertrain dubbed the "Super Hybrid", with an official claimed range of 1,200km. I know for a fact that this figure is conservative. How? Well, because I hold the J7's global range record of 1,427.5km.

Now, that was a little bit of a brag, but how often can you claim to hold a world record? Anyway, back to the car.

The J7's Super Hybrid system really is this car's main selling point, and it's not hard to see why. A lot of engineering has gone into developing this platform that consists of a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine, a dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT), an electric motor, and an 18.3kWh Blade battery.

Combined output sits at a healthy 255kW (341hp) and 525Nm of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through its DHT gearbox and it'll do 0 to 100km/h in 8.5 seconds. That isn't all that quick but the J7 is not meant for outright performance, instead, it's meant to comfortably go the distance.

And comfortably go the distance it does. The J7 is as comfortable on the expressway as it is around town. Under low-stress driving, the electric motor handles all of the work, with up to 90km of range on a full charge. Once the battery depletes, the engine fires up to send power to the wheels and recharge the battery.

At speeds above 80km/h, the engine takes over as the electric motor is much less efficient at high speeds. This is also where the DHT comes into play, because it only actually has three gears dedicated to higher-speed cruising. Low gears are forgone entirely in the name of efficiency, since the engine doesn't even switch on at low speeds anyway.

This intelligent engine/battery management is all handled seamlessly, with the switch between petrol and electric power nearly imperceptible and not at all intrusive. The J7 is also very quiet, even when the engine is working, adding to the comfort levels of the occupants.

Speaking of comfort levels, the J7 is a great place to sit for long periods of time, too. The front seats are both ventilated and electrically adjustable, while the second row with its fully flat floor is plenty spacious, with the panoramic sunroof giving the whole cabin an airy feel.

The J7 has also been fully loaded with all sorts of tech to enhance the driving experience as well. Driver assistance and safety systems like adaptive cruise control, collision avoidance and warning capabilities, blind spot monitoring, a 540° camera, and more are all included as standard.

Nice-to-haves like a ventilated wireless charging pad for your phone, a heads-up display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the Sony sound system are also standard equipment on the J7.

The Jaecoo J7 proves that efficiency doesn't have to come at the expense of comfort, refinement, or everyday usability. Its Super Hybrid system is not just a headline feature but a genuinely well-executed solution that delivers exceptional real-world range while remaining smooth and effortless in daily driving.

Pair that with a quiet, spacious cabin, generous standard equipment, and a relaxed driving character, and the J7 makes a strong case for itself as a long-distance cruiser and urban companion alike.

Whether you're pootling around town or going the extra mile, the J7 is equally capable in both scenarios, combining comfort with world-class efficiency in one SUV-shaped package.

Jaecoo J7 Price (at time of publishing): $199,999 including COE VES Band: A2 Engine:

Turbocharged 4-cylinder inline, plug-in hybrid Capacity:

1,499 cc Combined Power & Torque:

341 bhp &

525 Nm Transmission:

Super Electric Hybrid DHT Driven Wheels:

Front Consumption:

142.9 km/L 0-100 km/h:

8.5 seconds Top Speed:

180 km/h Fuel Tank & Battery Capacity:

60 litres & 18.3 kWh Dimensions (L x W x H): 4,500 mm x 1,865 mm

x 1,670 mm Wheelbase: 2,672 mm Cargo Capacity:

500 litres

[[nid:727402]]

This article was first published in Motorist.