Jaguar unveils new Type 00 concept at Miami Art Week

Jaguar has unveiled a new Type 00 concept (pronounced type zero zero) at Miami Art Week, hot on the heels of the debut of its new brand identity.

The concept is said to be a preview of what's to come from Jaguar. The first thing to note is the fact that the concept gets the 'type' prefix — a link to the firm's historic models such as the E-Type.

It's two zeros that follow, meanwhile, are said to reference the fact that it is a zero-tailpipe emissions car, alongside its status as car zero in the brand's new lineage.

You'll note the links to the E-Type go beyond its name. Over to its sheet metal, the Type 00 concept mirrors the historic car with its long bonnet and sweeping roofline, while more modern design trends adopted here include its fastback profile and boat-tail rear.

Look from the flank and you'll note the concept car sports the brand's 'leaper', which comes laser-etched into a hand-finished brass ingot. These will deploy to reveal rear-facing cameras so they remain hidden until needed, to minimise any disruptions to the car's lines.

These ingots also sit ahead of a pair of butterfly doors that reveal a cabin complete with two hand finished brass lines which run the length of the interior alongside a third central 3.2m-long brass spine that splits a pair of floating instrument panels.

And at the rear, there's more to impress, with a glassless tailgate that ends in dramatic full-width taillights and distinctive horizontal Strikethrough graphics, said to emphasise the power and scale of the Type 00.

Jaguar states that the design of the Type 00 concept has been enabled by a new Jaguar Electrical Architecture. Developed entirely from scratch, the platform promises a captivating driving experience, engaging handling, and exemplary ride comfort.

This Type 00 concept, meanwhile, is said to be but a prelude of a new generation of Jaguars that promise to recapture the spirit and essence of the brand at its best.

Following from this concept, Jaguar is set to produce a new four-door grand tourer that will make its full debut come 2025.

This new car will be built in the UK, and the firm is targeting a WLTP driving range of 770km for the car, alongside a maximum charging speed that will grace it with the ability to add up to 321km of range from just 15 minutes of rapid charging.

The brand is additionally planning to return with a host of exclusive brand stores. These will be available around the world and will offer what is described as an immersive step into the Jaguar brand, although each store is also set to embrace its local setting and culture.

The first of these brand stores is expected to open, Jaguar states, in the eighth arrondissement of Paris, which also happens to house the famed Champs Elysees shopping avenue.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.