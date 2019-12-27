JAL to give away free domestic flights to 50,000 foreign tourists

Don't say bo jio!

Are you ready to see Japan with fresh eyes and discover a new Japanese city?

Look no further because Japan Airlines (JAL) is giving away 50,000 domestic return tickets to foreign tourists.

The Win a Trip with JAL campaign kicks off late February 2020, which will let passengers fly for free to and from certain local destinations such as Tokyo (Haneda) and Osaka (Itami/Kansai).

Customers on the JAL website will be able to apply for round-trip tickets to one of four destinations selected at random by the airline.

To be eligible, passengers must not be local citizens and they must be a JAL Mileage Bank frequent flyer member registered outside of Japan. The period of travel must also be between July and September 2020.

More details on the promotion, organised by the Japan Tourism Agency and the Japan National Tourism Organisation, will be released in January.

According to the Nikkei Asian Review, the initiative is part of the Japanese government's efforts to encourage tourists to visit cities beyond Tokyo during the Olympics and ease congestion within the capital.