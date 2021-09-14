Jamie Chua flaunts her Louis Vuitton collection and reveals why she doesn't put anything in half of them

We're all familiar with Jamie Chua's vast Hermes handbag collection that is neatly stowed away in her fingerprint-password protected wardrobe. However, less has been said about her extensive Louis Vuitton (LV) collection.

Showing off some of her favourite LV items in a YouTube video uploaded on Sept 2, the socialite revealed a surprising fact — she actually doesn't put anything in the bags!

While most people purchase bags and trunks for practical use, the 47-year-old explained that instead, many of her pieces are used to decorate her wardrobe.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Jamie Chua

This includes her Coffret Tresor 20, a little trunk which costs $5,800, and the larger Tresor 24, which costs a whopping $7,000.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Jamie Chua

She also showed off her Essential Trunk, a miniature handbag that's inspired by the iconic and significantly larger Louis Vuitton trunk.

"It's very, very tiny. I don't know what I could put inside. Maybe just a small lipstick and a small compact," she suggested.

The handbag is so miniscule that it can even be looped around your belt, which she deftly demonstrates in the video.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Jamie Chua

She also has the $6,700 Petite Boite Chapeau which, as she aptly describes, "fits nothing", but was bought to match her Hat Box 30.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Jamie Chua

Another mini bag that's more form than function is her Limited Edition Black Epi World Tour Petite Malle Bag, a decorative item that doesn't fit much but features adorable "stickers" representing various cities.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Jamie Chua

Besides her plush leather pieces, Jamie also highlighted her three Scott boxes, which are essentially acrylic boxes embellished with the iconic LV monogram. These are priced between $1,530 to $1,870.

"They're very pretty, just [use] them to decorate like your living room table or something," she said. "I've got this square one which you can see that I don't put anything in them, I just like them as decorations".

But size isn't the only reason why Jamie doesn't use some of her bags — functionality plays a part too.

For instance, her $3,550 Boite Chapeau Souple MM. While she said it "fits quite a lot inside", the complicated buckle can be quite a hassle to undo and the bag doesn't open fully.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Jamie Chua

"Sooner or later, you're going to lose your patience with it," she said as she struggled to close the bag. "But, I think it's still a cute collectors piece to have sitting in the closet".

As for the $14,500 Boite Bijoux, which is actually a jewellery box, Jamie doesn't store her jewellery in it as she finds it safer to lock her valuables up in a safe.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Jamie Chua

"It's just safer that way instead of putting them into a box like that, which makes it easy for someone to just to take it all away," she explained.

Nonetheless, it's still a gorgeous statement piece that makes occasional appearances in the background of her Instagram shots and vlogs.

Despite having so many petite and somewhat non-functional handbags and trunks, Jamie admits that she gets the most use out of her LV Egg Bag.

"I'm not such a huge fan of very tiny, tiny handbags because I just cannot fit my whole life in them," she shared. "Sometimes I succumb to temptation and I buy some of them."

melissateo@asiaone.com